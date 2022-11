England in control of group after thumping Iran

Kane injury scare but could still play

Goals and USA bookings fancied

Bet Builder at 9/2 and 2.8 9/5 handicap bet

Three Lions have six appeal after dominant win

England produced a dominant performance against Iran in their opening Group B game on Monday, scoring six goals and looking threatening throughout the 90... sorry, 114 minutes.

Offensively it was a 9/10 performance from the Three Lions, but shipping two goals - okay, one a hotly disputed penalty - to a very poor Iran team is a major concern and riled manager Gareth Southgate after the game.

Another concern is the form of Mason Mount. In poor club form this season, the Chelsea midfielder produced a below-par performance against Iran, miss-hitting his only realistic chance before being substituted midway through the second half.

If Southgate sticks with his 4-3-3 formation on Friday night - and surely he has to - then one change he could make is to bring Kalvin Phillips in for Mount, this allowing the superb Jude Bellingham even more licence to wander forward.

It emerged that Harry Kane had a light strapping on his right ankle after the Iran game and had a scan to reveal the extent of any possible injury on Wednesday morning. Reports suggest there is no damage and that Kane took part in light training, though we'll have to wait until the teams are announced before knowing if the striker starts on Friday night.

While Kane would be a huge loss for obvious reasons, the performances from Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Bellingham, among others who played well against Iran, should offer encouragment that whatever the line-up, it will be good enough to be considered strong favourites for the win.

High-pressing USA had no second half answers

It was a game of two halves for the USA in their 1-1 draw with Wales on Monday night, but it was also one that will have shown Iran, and England in particular, how to play against them.

Gregg Berhalter's men were excellent in the first half, showing great energy and pressing Wales high up the pitch, winning the ball regularly and generally looking a very good team, especially when their attacks went through another Chelsea man, Christian Pulisic.

But it was Wales who were much the better team in the second half, simply through bypassing the USA press with longer balls from defence to their attacking players.

Still, this American team is a very capable outfit, with 10 of their 11 starters on Monday night having Champions League experience. In terms of ability and threat, they're a major upgrade on Iran and England won't have matters completely all their own way.

Comfortable England win looks likely

The support has come for England in the Match Odds on the Exchange since their opening-game win over Iran.

The Three Lions have been matched at around 1.84/5 for good money (and a high of 1.8910/11) to beat USA, but they now trade at around 1.68/13 to take the three points and guarantee qualification to the Round of 16.

On the evidence of Monday's matches it's hard to disagree with the market, though if you do then the USA can be backed at 6.611/2 for the win with the Draw being available at 4.3100/30.

Given that the USA haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 18 World Cup matches against European opposition, I'm confident that England will have too much quality for them on Friday night and I'll back a comfortable Three Lions victory.

Back England -1 to beat USA @ 2.82

USA bookings on the cards in 9/2 Bet Builder

If Kane starts then I'd be looking to back a few of USA's defenders - especially Tim Ream at 4/1 - to be carded with the theory that England will play through the USA's high press by knocking long balls up to their captain.

There are few players in the world as good as Kane at making the ball stick and linking up play, but with uncertainty at the time of writing as to whether he will play or not I'll instead include the USA to receive Over 2.5 Cards (13/10) as one part of my Bet Builder.

The Americans received four yellow cards against Wales and I can see something similar here with England dominating possession, and hopefully the USA becoming frustrated as they chase the game in an attempt to rescue their qualification hopes.

And along with an England victory I also like the chances of seeing Over 2.5 Goals (20/23). Southgate's men were superb going forward against Iran, and hopefully we'll get a similar performance here, but defensively I'm still not convinced.

An England win with both teams scoring means we'll witness at least three goals, but I'll just include the Over 2.5 Goals option in case the Three Lions win easily without conceding.

