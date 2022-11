Harry Maguire to cause problems again in 20/1 Bet Builder

England subs to create havoc for USA full-backs in 28/1 shot

Back USA trio to hit the target at 15/1

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

It was the perfect start for England as they hammered Iran 6-2, and it means they go into the second game with the USA as big favourites for a win that would put them through to the knockouts with a game to spare.

Harry Kane's ankle is the only concern, but with five different scorers, six goals and none of them being Kane - that can only bode well going forward for Gareth Southgate.

Gregg Berhalter's Americans steamrollered Wales in the first half, but ran out of steam a bit in the second as they were pegged back for a 1-1 draw, and their energy alone will give England more problems than Iran could muster.

So there should be a decent amount of action, and that means plenty for us to get stuck into when looking at our three Bet Builder selections for thw game.

The 'more of the same from England' Bet Builder

England looked great again Iran, who admittedly obviously were a distracted team, and the USA looked pretty good in that first half against Wales so this looks like it should be a much tougher assignment.

They're young, fresh and a hungry side who will press England from the start - but I actually like that kind of style against this Three Lions side, who could be deadly on the counter.

One thing Southgate has got in abundance is pace, plenty of direct runners and ball carries who can excel in fast breaks and one-on-ones, so I can still see a few goals in this.

Plus, the USA haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 18 World Cup matches against European nations and have played a record 34 games in the tournament without a 0-0 - so don't expect that run to end here.

So what's the play? Well a solid start is an England win and over 2.5 goals with again them having joy out wide so adding in over 5.5 corners - even though that's perhaps underplaying it slightly.

And as for players, with nine of them having a goal or assist against Iran there's options all over the place, but if we're re-running what we learned from the first games it's that England will be a serious problem for teams from set pieces.

Kieffer Moore bullied America while Harry Maguire was a constant nuisance for Iran and after positive updates on his fitness he should be ready to go again. He hit the woodwork last game so 11/5 on just a shot on target here is a price I just can't resist.

That gives us a solid 13/1 Bet Builder, but looking down the list I just can't see how Bukayo Saka doesn't hit the target once, running at this USA defence - even at 4/7 that needs to be added to take us to around the 20/1 mark.

Back England win over 2.5 goals, over 5.5 England corners & Maguire/Saka 1+ shot on target 20/1

The 'wide men & second half subs' Bet Builder

So this is a big one, but based on a pretty simple theory - Wales really grew into the game and the USA couldn't keep up their full-on style in the second half, and this is, and will be, an area of real strength for the Three Lions.

Most teams would kill to be able to bring Grealish, Foden and Rashford on, when defenders ave already been dealing with Kane, Sterling and Saka.

The strength in depth is something the USA can't match and is why I'm happy backing England to score two second-half goals at 11/5, but this isn't a market you can combine in a Bet Builder.

For us, we'll look at Grealish and Rashford to have an impact by both hitting the target once they're brought into the action, while we also focusing in on the USA full-backs.

Out wide is where England could and should prosper, and that spells danger for Antonee Robinson and Sergino Dest after Robinson committed two fouls against Wales and Dest was booked.

Now facing all of England's quick, attacking, dribblers out wide, they will both be under constant pressure, let alone with England's full-backs getting forward.

They're both 2/1 for two fouls each and that gives up a whopping 28/1 Bet Builder - and one that will keep us interested deep into the second half.

Back Rashford/Grealish 1+ shots on target & Robinson/Dest 2+ fouls 28/1

The 'USA, USA, USA!' Bet Builder

England conceded twice against Iran, and although one was a stinker of a penalty award, they gave away a few chances against an Iran side playing so poorly.

The USA haven't got a finisher as clinical as Iran's Mehdi Taremi, but they'll have plenty of runners that can break between the lines with pace and cause problems.

So with Pulisic, Weah and the returning Reyna there's enough there to think they'll score, so we'll back both teams to score and add in a shot on target for all three of those attackers.

And as with above, these three players will cause problems for England's defence, and in particular I fancy John Stones, who gave away two fouls in the first game, to give away one here.

Pulisic was fouled four times by Wales on his own and Reyna will run at the centre backs from that position he can take up in between the lines, and this also bumps us up to a handy 15/1 Bet Builder.