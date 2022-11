England v USA tips

England backed with -1 handicap

Get 20/1 England Bet Builder

And much more on Friday night's big match

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

There were doubts about Harry Kane's fitness earlier in the week but the England captain looks set to start their Friday night Group B showdown with USA.

The Three Lions should be ready to roar again after savaging Iran 6-2 in their opening match.

But the USA should be tougher opposition, especially as they need a result to have a realisitic chance of qualifying for the knockout stage.

Our experts all agree that England are too strong for Gregg Berhalter's team and Betfair Ambassador Glenn Hoddle is backing another three points for Gareth Southgate's side.

Can England score six again? In the hope that they can here are six bets for tonight's match ranging from short of 2/1 to 20/1+.

England 1.6 v USA 6.4, the Draw 4.4

19:00

Live on ITV

Mike Norman says: "The support has come for England in the Match Odds on the Exchange since their opening-game win over Iran.

"The Three Lions have been matched at around 1.8 for good money (and a high of 1.89) to beat USA, but they now trade at around 1.6 to take the three points and guarantee qualification to the Round of 16.

"On the evidence of Monday's matches it's hard to disagree with the market, though if you do then the USA can be backed at 6.6 for the win with the Draw being available at 4.3.

"Given that the USA haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 18 World Cup matches against European opposition, I'm confident that England will have too much quality for them on Friday night and I'll back a comfortable Three Lions victory."

Tom Victor says: "It's a clash between a stoppable force and a movable object, according to the history books. England's 11 goalless draws in World Cup matches is a record, while no national team has played more tournament games without a goalless draw than the 34 of the US.

"England's firepower suggests another 0-0 is unlikely, though, with the six goals against Iran coming after three against Germany back in September. Gregg Berhalter's men, meanwhile, were the second-highest scorers in CONCACAF qualifying behind table-toppers Canada.

"Betfair is offering a free £2 bet builder on this game, and I've got my eye on Kane. The England captain and Tottenham hotshot will be frustrated at having failed to get any of England's six goals against Iran, but will be on penalty duties and has the chance to add to his Golden Boot winning exploits in 2018."

Paul Higham says: "England are young, fresh and a hungry side who will press England from the start - but I actually like that kind of style against this Three Lions side, who could be deadly on the counter.

"One thing Southgate has got in abundance is pace, plenty of direct runners and ball carries who can excel in fast breaks and one-on-ones, so I can still see a few goals in this.

"Plus, the USA haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 18 World Cup matches against European nations and have played a record 34 games in the tournament without a 0-0 - so don't expect that run to end here."

Paul Robinson says: "Gareth Southgate is expected to stick with the same players again in a 4-4-2 formation, and it's hard to argue with that, even if both Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish came off the bench to score.

"The USA dominated Wales in the first half of their 1-1 draw, but they were wasteful in front of goal, and it was Rob Page's men that had the better of the second half.

"Gregg Berhalter's team just aren't on the same level as England, and I fully expect the Three Lions to win and book their place in the last 16."

The Opta Stat: "England won 3-0 the last time they faced USA, in a friendly match in November 2018. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Callum Wilson scored their only goals for the Three Lions in this game.

"Indeed, USA haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 18 World Cup matches against European nations (32 goals conceded), since a 1-0 victory over England in 1950."

Max Liu says: "Right-back Sergino Dest was one of three USA players to be booked against Wales and he won't enjoy facing Raheem Sterling and Luka Shaw, so let's back the American for another card.

"Sterling thrives on momentum in tournaments and, having bagged one goal against Iran, we're backing him to score any time here. USA will be more resolute opponents than Iran but England should still win comfortably so backing them with the single goal handicap is the bet."