England v USA Tips: Our best bets for Friday night's Group B clash Max Liu
25 November 2022
3:00 min read "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry Maguire and Gareth Southgate.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Get our experts' best bets for England v USA in World Cup Group B on Friday night as Gareth Southgate's men try to seal qualification for the last 16... England v USA tips England backed with -1 handicap Get 20/1 England Bet Builder And much more on Friday night's big match Read and follow our daily Live Blog here Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here There were doubts about Harry Kane's fitness earlier in the week but the England captain looks set to start their Friday night Group B showdown with USA. The Three Lions should be ready to roar again after savaging Iran 6-2 in their opening match. But the USA should be tougher opposition, especially as they need a result to have a realisitic chance of qualifying for the knockout stage. Our experts all agree that England are too strong for Gregg Berhalter's team and Betfair Ambassador Glenn Hoddle is backing another three points for Gareth Southgate's side. Can England score six again? In the hope that they can here are six bets for tonight's match ranging from short of 2/1 to 20/1+. England v USA: Three Lions able to win with or without Kane England 1.6 v USA 6.4, the Draw 4.419:00Live on ITV Mike Norman says: "The support has come for England in the Match Odds on the Exchange since their opening-game win over Iran. "The Three Lions have been matched at around 1.8 for good money (and a high of 1.89) to beat USA, but they now trade at around 1.6 to take the three points and guarantee qualification to the Round of 16. "On the evidence of Monday's matches it's hard to disagree with the market, though if you do then the USA can be backed at 6.6 for the win with the Draw being available at 4.3. "Given that the USA haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 18 World Cup matches against European opposition, I'm confident that England will have too much quality for them on Friday night and I'll back a comfortable Three Lions victory." Mike's bet: Back England -1 to beat USA @ 2.82 World Cup Big Match Focus: How to back a 11/1 bet builder in England v USA Tom Victor says: "It's a clash between a stoppable force and a movable object, according to the history books. England's 11 goalless draws in World Cup matches is a record, while no national team has played more tournament games without a goalless draw than the 34 of the US. "England's firepower suggests another 0-0 is unlikely, though, with the six goals against Iran coming after three against Germany back in September. Gregg Berhalter's men, meanwhile, were the second-highest scorers in CONCACAF qualifying behind table-toppers Canada. "Betfair is offering a free £2 bet builder on this game, and I've got my eye on Kane. The England captain and Tottenham hotshot will be frustrated at having failed to get any of England's six goals against Iran, but will be on penalty duties and has the chance to add to his Golden Boot winning exploits in 2018." Tom's bet: Back the 2-1 @ 9.2 England v USA: Three Bet Builders as Three Lions look to qualify Paul Higham says: "England are young, fresh and a hungry side who will press England from the start - but I actually like that kind of style against this Three Lions side, who could be deadly on the counter. "One thing Southgate has got in abundance is pace, plenty of direct runners and ball carries who can excel in fast breaks and one-on-ones, so I can still see a few goals in this. "Plus, the USA haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 18 World Cup matches against European nations and have played a record 34 games in the tournament without a 0-0 - so don't expect that run to end here." Paul's Bet Builder: Back England win over 2.5 goals, over 5.5 England corners &amp; Maguire/Saka 1+ shot on target @ 20/1 World Cup Daily ACCA: England to win again as part of this 9/2 odds boost Paul Robinson says: "Gareth Southgate is expected to stick with the same players again in a 4-4-2 formation, and it's hard to argue with that, even if both Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish came off the bench to score. "The USA dominated Wales in the first half of their 1-1 draw, but they were wasteful in front of goal, and it was Rob Page's men that had the better of the second half. "Gregg Berhalter's team just aren't on the same level as England, and I fully expect the Three Lions to win and book their place in the last 16." Paul's bet: Back England @ 1/2 England v USA: Three Lions to score 3+ The Opta Stat: "England won 3-0 the last time they faced USA, in a friendly match in November 2018. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Callum Wilson scored their only goals for the Three Lions in this game. "Indeed, USA haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 18 World Cup matches against European nations (32 goals conceded), since a 1-0 victory over England in 1950." The Betfair Bet: Back England to score Over 2.5 goals @ 11/5 England v USA: Sterling to strike in 20/1 Bet Builder Max Liu says: "Right-back Sergino Dest was one of three USA players to be booked against Wales and he won't enjoy facing Raheem Sterling and Luka Shaw, so let's back the American for another card. "Sterling thrives on momentum in tournaments and, having bagged one goal against Iran, we're backing him to score any time here. USA will be more resolute opponents than Iran but England should still win comfortably so backing them with the single goal handicap is the bet." href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2022-world-cup-live-latest-news-and-odds/"><strong>Read and follow our daily Live Blog here</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Sign up for our<span> </span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%20target=%22_blank%22%20rel=%22noopener" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%2520target%3D%2522_blank%2522%2520rel%3D%2522noopener&source=gmail&ust=1668854851579000&usg=AOvVaw3YYpyUsKgaTiepibbxfboh" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a><span> </span>here</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>There were doubts about <strong>Harry Kane's fitness</strong> earlier in the week but the England captain looks set to start their Friday night Group B showdown with USA.</p><p>The Three Lions should be ready to roar again after savaging Iran 6-2 in their opening match.</p><p>But the <strong>USA should be tougher opposition</strong>, especially as they need a result to have a realisitic chance of qualifying for the knockout stage.</p><p>Our experts all agree that England are too strong for Gregg Berhalter's team and Betfair Ambassador <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/glenn-hoddles-england-verdict-and-prediction-for-usa-match-221122-1087.html"><strong>Glenn Hoddle is backing another three points</strong></a> for Gareth Southgate's side.</p><p>Can England score six again? In the hope that they can here are <strong>six bets</strong> for tonight's match ranging from short of 2/1 to 20/1+.</p><p></p><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/england-v-usa-tips-world-cup-best-bets-three-lions-able-to-win-with-or-without-kane-231122-200.html">England v USA: Three Lions able to win with or without Kane</a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201071206" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong><span>England 1.6</span><span> </span>v USA<span> 6.4</span>, the Draw 4.4</strong></a><br><strong>19:00</strong><br><strong>Live on ITV</strong></p><p><strong>Mike Norman says:<span> </span></strong>"<span>The <strong>support has come</strong> for England in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201071206" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Match Odds on the Exchange</a> since their opening-game win over Iran.</span></p><p><span>"The Three Lions have been matched at around <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span></b> for good money (and a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.89</span></b>) to beat USA, but they now trade at around <b class="inline_odds" title="8/13"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.6</span></b> to take the three points and <strong>guarantee qualification to the Round of 16</strong>.</span></p><p><span>"On the evidence of Monday's matches it's <strong>hard to disagree with the market,</strong> though if you do then the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201071206" target="_blank" rel="noopener">USA can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.6</span></b> for the win</a> with the Draw being available at <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span></b>.</span></p><p><span>"Given that the USA haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 18 World Cup matches against European opposition, I'm confident that <strong>England will have too much quality</strong> for them on Friday night and I'll back a comfortable Three Lions victory."</span></p><blockquote> <p><span><strong>Mike's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201071158" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back England -1 to beat USA @ 2.82</a></strong></span></p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/england-v-usa-tips-how-to-back-a-111-bet-builder-in-england-v-usa-221122-1015.html"><strong>World Cup Big Match Focus: How to back a 11/1 bet builder in England v USA</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Tom Victor says:<span> </span></strong>"It's a clash between a stoppable force and a movable object, according to the history books. England's<span> </span><strong>11 goalless draws</strong><span> </span>in World Cup matches is a record, while no national team has played more tournament games without a goalless draw than<span> </span><strong>the 34 of the US</strong>.</p><p>"England's firepower suggests another 0-0 is unlikely, though, with the six goals against Iran coming after three against Germany back in September. Gregg Berhalter's men, meanwhile, were<span> </span><strong>the second-highest scorers in CONCACAF qualifying</strong><span> </span>behind table-toppers Canada.</p><p>"Betfair is offering<span> </span><strong>a free £2 bet builder</strong><span> </span>on this game, and I've got my eye on Kane. The England captain and Tottenham hotshot will be frustrated at having failed to get any of England's six goals against Iran, but<span> </span><strong>will be on penalty duties</strong><span> </span>and has the chance to add to his Golden Boot winning exploits in 2018."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Tom's bet:<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201071216" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back the 2-1 @ 9.2</a></strong></p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/england-v-usa-tips-three-bet-builders-as-three-lions-look-to-qualify-241122-1063.html">England v USA: Three Bet Builders as Three Lions look to qualify</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Paul Higham says:</strong> "<strong>England</strong><span> a</span>re young, fresh and a hungry side who will press England from the start - but I actually like that kind of style against this<span> </span><strong>Three Lions side</strong>, who could be deadly on the counter.</p><p>"One thing<span> </span><strong>Southgate has got in abundance is pace</strong>, plenty of direct runners and ball carries who can excel in fast breaks and one-on-ones, so I can still see a few goals in this.</p><p>"<span>Plus, the </span><strong>USA haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 18 World Cup matches</strong><span> against European nations and have played a record 34 games in the tournament without a 0-0 - so don't expect that run to end here."</span></p><blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/england-v-usa/e-31592269"><strong>Paul's Bet Builder: <span>Back England win over 2.5 goals, over 5.5 England corners & Maguire/Saka 1+ shot on target @ 20/1</span></strong></a></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-tips-daily-acca-england-to-win-again-as-part-of-this-92-odds-boost-251122-35.html">World Cup Daily ACCA: England to win again as part of this 9/2 odds boost</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Paul Robinson says:</strong> "Gareth Southgate is expected to stick with the same players again in a 4-4-2 formation, and it's hard to argue with that, even if both Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish came off the bench to score.</p><p>"The USA dominated Wales in the first half of their 1-1 draw, but they were wasteful in front of goal, and it was Rob Page's men that had the better of the second half.</p><p>"<strong>Gregg Berhalter's team just aren't on the same level as England</strong>, and I fully expect the Three Lions to win and book their place in the last 16."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Paul's bet: </strong><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/england-v-usa/31592269?_gl=1*1a19pm9*_ga*MzkyMzA2NTYwLjE1NTA3NzEyMjM.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY2OTM4NjY3NS4xNTYzLjEuMTY2OTM4ODUxMy40NS4wLjA." target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back England @ 1/2</a><span> </span></strong></p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-opta-stats-world-cup-best-bets-back-these-four-bets-on-friday-231122-1171.html">England v USA: Three Lions to score 3+</a><br><strong></strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>The Opta Stat: </strong>"England won 3-0 the last time they faced USA, in a friendly match in November 2018. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Callum Wilson scored their only goals for the Three Lions in this game.</p><p>"Indeed, USA haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 18 World Cup matches against European nations (32 goals conceded), since a 1-0 victory over England in 1950."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/england-v-usa/e-31592269">Back England to score Over 2.5 goals @ 11/5</a></strong></p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-friday-tips-bet-builder-offerings-from-to-241122-204.html">England v USA: Sterling to strike in 20/1 Bet Builder</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Max Liu says:</strong> "<span>Right-back Sergino Dest was one of three USA players to be booked against Wales and he won't enjoy facing </span><strong>Raheem Sterling and Luka Shaw</strong><span>, so let's back the American for another card. </span></p><p><span>"Sterling thrives on momentum in tournaments and, having bagged one goal against Iran, we're backing him to score any time here. USA will be more resolute opponents than Iran but England should still win comfortably so backing them with the single goal handicap is the bet."</span></p><blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/england-v-usa/e-31592269"><strong>Max's bet: Back England -1, Sterling to score and Dest to be carded @ 21.5</strong></a></p> </blockquote></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</h2> <p>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">£2 Free 