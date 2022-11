England chasing first World Cup win against USA

After kicking off with a comfortable victory over Iran, England's next task is a meeting with a United States side coming off a draw against Wales.

Gareth Southgate's team were three goals to the good before half-time in their opener, with Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling on target.

Further goals after the break saw the game end 6-2 in England's favour, putting the 2018 semi-finalists in a strong position after the first round of group games, with a second win enough to send them through.

The US looked on track to join their rivals on three points when a dominant first half against Wales was rewarded with a Tim Weah opener. It wasn't to be, though, with Gareth Bale levelling things up from the penalty spot.

Third time lucky?

England have played the United States twice in the World Cup before, but have yet to taste victory. Joe Gaetjens scored a shock winner for the Americans in 1950, while the spoils were shared 60 years later when a Clint Dempsey effort slipped through Robert Green's grasp.

That 1-1 draw in South Africa was the only time England have failed to beat the US across four 21st century meetings. Most recently, Gareth Southgate's team won 3-0 in November 2018 courtesy of goals from Jesse Lingard, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Callum Wilson.

Wilson's goal was his first and - so far - his only goal at senior international level. The Newcastle United striker made his World Cup debut from the bench against Iran and will hope for more involvement on Friday.

Youth leading the way

With Bellingham and Saka both on target against Iran, England had two goalscorers aged 21 or under for the first time in their World Cup history. 22-year-old Weah, meanwhile, is part of a young squad with Tyler Adams, 23, wearing the captain's armband.

Weah has the chance to become only the third American to score in his country's first two World Cup games. He has already outdone his famous father - Liberian football legend George - by playing in the tournament.

There's a good chance of both teams naming teenagers in their starting XI on Friday. Bellingham will be hopeful of keeping his place for England, while Yunus Musah - an England under-18 international before switching allegiances - played 75 minutes against Wales.

England chasing records

Back in 2018, England set a new record with six different goalscorers during the World Cup finals. Remarkably, they're already on five this time around after playing just once.

Four of England's six scorers in 2018 are also in the squad this time around, but none of them netted against Iran. Harry Kane, Harry Maguire, John Stones and Kieran Trippier all have an opportunity to score in a second successive World Cup and help England equal or even surpass that record.

Southgate's men have already set one record, though. They completed 716 passes in the 6-2 victory, the most in any World Cup game since all the way back in 1966, and therefore a record for the lifetimes of their players and manager.

England v USA prediction

It's a clash between a stoppable force and a movable object, according to the history books. England's 11 goalless draws in World Cup matches is a record, while no national team has played more tournament games without a goalless draw than the 34 of the US.

England's firepower suggests another 0-0 is unlikely, though, with the six goals against Iran coming after three against Germany back in September. Gregg Berhalter's men, meanwhile, were the second-highest scorers in CONCACAF qualifying behind table-toppers Canada.

