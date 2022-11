England set to meet Senegal for the first time

Three Lions strong favourites to win

Six stats-based bet options ranging from 1.58 4/7 to 30.0 29/1

The Opta Stat says: "England are looking to reach the quarter-final in consecutive editions of the World Cup for the first time since 2002/2006 - the Three Lions have been eliminated from just two of their seven round of 16 ties at the tournament, doing so against Germany in 2010 (1-4) and via penalty shootout against Argentina in 1998."

Conclusion: A very exncouraging stat for England given that Senegal aren't up to the quality of opposition that has previously beat the Three Lions at this stage of the tournament.

Back England to Win inside 90 minutes @ 1.58

The Opta Stat says: "Harry Kane provided three assists in the group stages, the first England player to provide as many in a single World Cup tournament since David Beckham in 2002. No Englishman has ever provided four on record in a single edition of a major tournament before (EURO and World Cup, since 1966)."

Conclusion: Can Kane the provider continue his great run of assists? He'd rather be scoring of course, but if he's assisting it means the Three Lions are scoring.

Back Harry Kane to Assist Anytime @ 5/2

The Opta Stat says: "Marcus Rashford was England's top scorer in the group stages, netting three goals in just 107 minutes of action (one every 36 minutes). He could be the first Manchester United player to score four goals at a major tournament for the Three Lions.

Conclusion: If Rashford starts on Sunday and continues that superb goalscoring rate of one every 36 minutes, then he'll score in the first half against Senegal.

Back Marcus Rashford First Goalscorer @ 5/1

The Opta Stat says: "Senegal have alternated between winning (3) and not winning (D1 L2) in their six World Cup meetings with European opponents, losing 2-0 against Netherlands in their most recent game (MD1 of this tournament)."

Conclusion: A worrying stat for England as it means if the sequence continues then Senegal will return to winning ways.

Back Senegal to win inside 90 minutes @ 8.0

The Opta Stat says: "England have never lost in seven previous World Cup matches against African opposition (W4 D3); their only previous such game in the knockout stages came against Cameroon in the 1990 quarter-final, winning 3-2 after extra-time."

Conclusion: Those three draws against African opposition suggest this might not be as easy as the odds suggest for England. Fancy a repeat of 1990 anyone?

Back England to Win in Extra-Time @ 15/2

The Opta Stat says: "African nations have lost eight of their nine World Cup knockout round games against European sides, with the exception being Senegal's 2-1 win over Sweden in the round of 16 in 2002."

Conclusion: Another concern for England with Senegal being the only African nation to win a World Cup knockout game against a European side. A repeat of that 2-1 win over Sweden is a tasty price on the Exchange.