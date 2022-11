Three Lions 9/1 for World Cup glory

England are firm favourites on the Betfair Exchange to win their World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal on Sunday.

The Three Lions are 1.574/7 to beat the AFCON champions inside normal time and progress to the quarter-finals. Senegal are 8.07/1 with the Draw 4.47/2.

England were backed in to 10.09/1 in the World Cup winner market after sealing qualification as group winners with a 3-0 win over Wales.

Marcus Rashford was the star, scoring two goals as England turned on the style in the second-half, and he has shortened to 15.014/1 in the Golden Boot betting on the Betfair Sportsbook, having been way out at 101.0100/1. Each-way bettors still get four places on their bets so Rashford could well reward an investment.

The Man Utd striker's second and third goals of the tournament saw him draw level in the top scorer charts with Kylian Mbappe 3.412/5 and Cody Gapko 9.517/2. Enner Valencia also has three but his team, Ecuador, were eliminated yesterday.

Harry Kane is out to 70.069/1 on the Exchange (46.045/1 on the Sportsbook) and yet to score but remember that, at Euro 2020, he didn't find the back of the net until the knockout rounds and ended the tournament with four goals.

QF date with France may await

England wore Wales out in the first-half before showing their attacking class after the break.

They scored nine goals in the group stage and are 5/6 in the Betfair Sportsbook England Specials market to score over 12.5 across the whole World Cup.

As for England's Stage of Elimination market the quarter-finals are 8/5.

That is because defending champions France, who play Tunisia today, may lie in wait there. Read all about England's potential path to the final.

On the other hand, England must take this World Cup one game at a time. The good news is that Betfair ambassador Glenn Hoddle believes there is no team in Qatar that England should fear.

Before England's win over Wales, Glenn said: "I haven't seen a team that is frightening me yet. France and Brazil are still the two teams to beat. I wouldn't be afraid of playing Germany, Spain or Netherlands. I think we can turn it on against teams."

World Cup fever is building for England fans and we'll have the latest news for you every step of the way in this World Cup.