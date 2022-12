First half goals to be in short supply

Senegal to throw their weight around in defence

Prior to the tournament starting, I think Senegal with Sadio Mane would have been an interesting betting proposition here against England. The African's are currently 8.27/1 on the Exchange to win in 90 minutes and I wonder what affect a fit Mane would have on that price. I'd have been keen to get Senegal onside in some form had Mane been fit and available, much less so now that he's not.

Mane a huge loss

The markets suggest Mane is worth between 0.15 to 0.2 of a goal to Senegal (hat tip to our trading team for that information) and in a game that's expected to be low scoring, that's not an insignificant number.

Having conceded four goals in Group A to lesser attacking forces than England possess, it's difficult to make the case for a Sadio-less Senegal progressing here. Their five goals came from five different sources, so players have stepped up in Mane's absence.

A cagey affair in store?

We know how Gareth Southgate will set his team up. I think he got too much criticism for his side's performance against what is a good USA side. Under 2.5 goals at 1.695/7 makes sense as England don't normally blow teams away and Southgate will set up to not give much away. England will likely dominate the game and I think Senegal will look to make it a horrible affair.

Given I'm not expecting this game to be a classic, draw in the Half Time Result market is appealing at 11/10. England are much the better side here but it hasn't been a World Cup filled with first half goals, I think a play on this market makes sense.

Back half time draw @ 11/10

Cards cards cards

Anyone who has been reading my previews during the World Cup will know I like to dip into the cards markets. We don't yet know who the referee for this encounter will be, so that's something to keep an eye on. Unfortunately for us, Idrissa Gueye is suspended for Senegal and he's someone who is a frequent tackler and yellow card magnet.

I expect Senegal to have a fair bit of defending to do so at 21/10, Namapalys Mendy is worth a look to be shown a card. He's already picked up one so far and is averaging 1.61 tackles per 90 minutes (last 50 games).

Further up the pitch, striker Boulaye Dia likes to put himself about and is averaging 1.44 tackles per 90 minutes (last 50 games). He'll have to do his fair share of work in his own half so 7/2 to be shown a card looks very chunky. If you wanted to play it safer, he's 11/10 to commit two or more fouls. As ever, it's worth waiting for the starting line ups with these markets.