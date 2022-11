England all out to kick off with three points

Kane to pass Rooney's record in opening match?

England's World Cup history

Well, here we are. England, just like every nation at this tournament, are set to add a small piece of history to their well, history, by playing their very first Winter World Cup match.

The Three Lions and Iran are locking horns at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan in what is the first ever clash between the two countries.

England are appearing for the 16th time at the FIFA World Cup, more appearances than Iran have played matches (15) in World Cup finals, with this being England's seventh straight appearance at the finals, their longest ever streak.

Having finished fourth at the World Cup in 2018 - the first semi-final appearance on the World stage since Italia '90, England followed up as runners-up at EURO 2020, falling narrowly short on penalties against Italy.

Honestly, I truly believe the Three Lions are primed to finally go one better in Qatar.

England form

England's current form isn't the greatest, having failed to win any of their last six matches (D3 L3), though an impressive and spirited fightback to draw 3-3 with Germany most recently showed us what the Three Lions are able - and have been proving - they can do.

They are the only European team to reach the final four in the last two major tournaments, whilst they also had the best goal difference in the group stage of European qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring 39 goals and conceding only three (+36).

England v Iran Betting

England are 3/10 to start with three points, which isn't surprising. Iran can be backed at 10/1, knowing that of all sides to have played more than 10 World Cup matches, they have the lowest goals-per-game ratio in tournament history (0.6).

England also possess their soon-to-be greatest ever goalscorer in Harry Kane (51), who is two behind Wayne Rooney (53). He will surpass Rooney at this tournament and may even do so in this match alone. He is priced up at 4/1 to score 2+ goals here, whilst he is 7/1 to win the Golden Boot - Bet £10 on him to do so here and earn a £2 free bet anytime he scores or assists in Qatar.

My actual punt on this game is a 9/2 #OddsOnThat shout, in the form of England to win both halves and have the most corners in each half.

I firmly believe England are coming out with a statement on the first full day of World Cup action, and with optimism low due to current form, Gareth Southgate and his side will be out to show there is calmness within the camp, and a solid attacking display will be on offer.

Also, Opta tells us that 12 of England's last 18 goals at the FIFA World Cup have been scored from set-pieces, which includes all but three in 2018 (9/12 - 75%). This is where Kieran Trippier's dead ball ability is key, with only Kevin De Bruyne creating more chances than him over the last two major tournaments. He is Southgate's weapon.

England will target goals and target set-pieces, with their width allowing plenty of chances to earn enough corners for this punt to land.

