Go low on goals with Iran set to make England work

Back England's centre backs to hit the target

Profit from Iran's physical approach with fouls & cards

England start their 2022 World Cup campaign with what looks the easiest game of Group B against Iran, but they're such a short price we may have to get creative to find some value.

The Three Lions, in fact, have the toughest group in the competition based on the world rankings, with Iran sitting at 20 in the world being the lowest-ranked in Group B.

Gareth Southgate's side are 1/3 to win despite not tasting victory for in their last six, so you're not getting rich in the outright markets, so there's only one thing for it - this is a classic Bet Builder game.

Back a low-scoring England victory

Right, it's not rocket science this one, but Iran are no mugs as they've made three World Cups on the spin now and have only conceded more than one goal in one of those six games.

They've had two clean sheets to go with a 1-1 with Portugal and close 1-0 defeats to Spain and Argentina (courtesy of a 91st-minute Messi winner) so they just don't get blown away.

Carlos Queiroz has been brought back for a third World Cup as Iran coach so we know exactly what we'll be getting - it's a 4pm kick-off in Qatar, it'll be hot, hard going for England against Iran's packed defence.

And it'll still be safety first from risk-averse Southgate, who'll be happy to grind it out and use all five subs if needs to be win it later on - it won't be pretty and to me it screams half-time draw (11/10).

England should win tough, so by adding that and under 2.5 goals we're effectively looking at a 1-0 or 2-0 Three Lions victory, but we want a bit more meat on the bonce price-wise and one of the best ways seems corners.

Southgate may go with a back three even against Iran, meaning wing-backs, but even if he doesn't the main England threats will come out wide, while Iran will pack the middle and defend their box. Over 6.5 England corners is a must.

Back HT draw, England win, under 2.5 goals & over 6.5 England corners 8/1

Set pieces could be the key to profit

We're looking for value here, so we're staying away from the usual attacking suspects and swinging for the fences a bit in terms of players to threaten the Iran goal - namely England's two centre halves Harry Maguire and John Stones.

It's not just a wild stab in the dark, as 12 of England's last 18 World Cup goals have come from set pieces - with Stones himself scoring twice in 2018 and Maguire once.

The Man Utd man scored four times in World Cup qualifying - more than every other England player not named Harry Kane - and hit the target in three of five games at the Euros.

Maguire as a 13/2 anytime goalscorer is worth a nibble if you're playing that market, but I'm all over the 15/8 for him to have a shot on target, with the 3/1 on Stones to do likewise also a tasty price to make around a 9/1 double.

That's well worth backing, but we can do better and the way in here is with the full-backs, or wing-backs depending on the formation - who should have plenty of the ball.

They should be Luke Shaw and Kieran Trippier - with the latter showing some great form with Newcastle and who will be on most of the free-kicks in shooting distance. All we need is just a shot from him to almost double our Bet Builder.

Back Maguire & Stones 1+ shots on target & Trippier 1+ shot 16/1

What about a Bet Builder for Iran?

Let's not forget about Iran here, so let's focus on them for a final Bet Builder, and firstly the fact that they won't score a goal in this game. In 15 World Cup matches they average 0.6 goals per game which is the lowest of any team to play 10 times or more.

They've also had the fewest shots and shots on target of the 20 teams to have played the last two World Cups - so if we're assuming England win we'll back both teams to score 'no' so we can add it into a Bet Builder.

You're even taking a chance with shots on target, but if you are then look at Bayer Leverkusen's Sardar Azmoun, who scored 10 goals in qualifying, and Porto's Mehdi Taremi who has scored five in five in the Champions League this season.

So take Taremi to hit the target once at Evens.

Finally it's discipline, which Iran having to run and defend a lot, but with five subs they can also afford to throw a few more challenges in without the fear of having a man sent off.

So over 2.5 cards for them is a big fancy, and we'll couple that with two fouls from Feyenoord winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh - who committed two fouls in five of 15 games this season, and crucially in three of six starts.

The former Brighton man will want to impress against England, and averages a foul every 46 minutes for his club this season so we'll take him at 7/5 for two more fouls when chasing up and down the wing.