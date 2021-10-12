England v Hungary: Back goals in both halves in 3/1 Bet Builder
England take on Hungary at Wembley on Wednesday and Max Liu, who correctly backed messrs Kane and Sterling to strike in the corresponding fixture has another Bet Builder wager...
"Mason Mount should have a spring in his step after learning he's on the 30-man shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or. He only came off the bench on Saturday so I expect him to start and will back him to score at 5/2."
Gareth Southgate's men are heavy odds-on to beat a Hungary team with little but pride to play for at Wembley this evening.
Marco Rossi's men made it difficult for England in the first half in Budapest and the crowd did their best to intimidate them. But in the second-half England's class showed and it became a comfortable victory.
With England's strongest players rested at the weekend, as a second string team prevailed 5-0 in Andorra, the likes of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling could be raring to go this evening in front of their own fans.
I correctly tipped both Kane and Sterling to score in a Three Lions win in Budapest in a Bet Builder worth 4.216/5. You can get 2.68/5 on a repeat of that outcome at Wembley but I'm after a bigger bet, ableit with small stakes, involving a less likely goalscorer.
That 4-0 defeat to England in Budapest seems to have deflated Hungary and they have since lost twice to Albania and scraped a 2-1 win over Andorra. For that reason, I'll back Yes in the goals in both halves market.
If we throw in England to win in the match odds, this Bet Builder works out at just over 4.03/1.
