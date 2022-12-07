</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a England v France: Three Lions at 9/4 a price not to ignore
Mike Norman
07 December 2022
3:00 min read Lions at 9/4 a price not to ignore</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mike-norman/">Mike Norman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-12-07">07 December 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "England v France: Three Lions at 9/4 a price not to ignore", "name": "England v France: Three Lions at 9/4 a price not to ignore", "description": "England have reached a quarter-final for the third major tournament in a row but a huge hurdle awaits on Saturday night in the shape of current World Cup hol...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/england-v-france-tips-world-cup-best-bets-three-lions-at-9-4-a-price-not-to-ignore-071222-200.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/england-v-france-tips-world-cup-best-bets-three-lions-at-9-4-a-price-not-to-ignore-071222-200.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-07T12:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-07T13:02:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gareth Southgate big smile 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "England have reached a quarter-final for the third major tournament in a row but a huge hurdle awaits on Saturday night in the shape of current World Cup holders France. Mike Norman believes we're set for a classic but isn't prepared to let the Three Lions go un-backed at around 9/4 in his early match preview... High-scoring England have impressed Slow starts for France before coming good Thee Lions the better team and should be backed at [3.25] Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Lions have roared impressively to this point Barring the goalless draw with the USA, no team has performed significantly better at this World Cup than England. No team has won more games than England. No team has scored more goals than England. Gareth Southgate's men have scored 12 goals so far in Qatar, they've kept three clean sheets on the spin, and they've beaten three teams all inside the top 20 on FIFA's official World Ranking. It's been an impressive campaign so far, but it hasn't been all plain sailing. The two goals shipped late on against Iran showed England can switch off. The 0-0 draw with USA proved that the Three Lions can have an off day, while the first 35 minutes against Senegal showed that Southgate's men can start games slowly and offer up chances. But I dare say that there isn't a nation at this World Cup with a better and more exciting attack - and more importantly, options in attack - than the one England can boast. Brazil being perhaps the most obvious exception. Mbappe key for slow starting Les Bleus France's World Cup so far has almost been a mirror image of England. They've won three games, scored plenty of goals, had an off day, and started slowly in some of their matches. In fact you could argue that Didier Deschamps' men have started slowly in all four of their games. They fell behind to Australia, didn't score until the hour mark against Denmark, lost without scoring to Tunisia, and were very sluggish in the opening period against Poland. It's easy to dismiss the defeat to Tunisia as irrelevant - and to a certain extent it is - given that Deschamps made wholesale changes with qualification from the group already assured, but it showed that France's 'substitutes' aren't anything to worry about. What France do have of course is arguably the best player in the world, Kylian Mbappe, who is the tournament's leading goalscorer on five goals, and how he performs on Saturday night could prove pivotal in determining who goes through to the semi-final. Check out the Betfair specials on Mbappe here. England better than France? I imagine that Saturday's starting XIs will be pretty similar to how France and England lined-up in last Sunday's round of 16 victories, and if that's the case then I believe that the Three Lions are a better team than Les Bleus. Jordan Pickford is one of the best shot-stoppers at the World Cup - his brilliant save at 0-0 v Senegal for example - and we know how reliable he has been for England in recent years. I think Luke Shaw offers more threat than Theo Hernandez, and I'd have Kyle Walker over Jules Kounde every day of the week. In the middle of the park Declan Rice edges out Aurelien Tchouameni, while Jude Bellingham in an advanced midfield role is having a far better tournament than Antoine Griezmann. On the right side of attack I'd have Bukayo Saka in my team over Ousmane Dembele simply because he has a much better end product, and while I respect Olivier Giroud immensely, you simply can't have him as your main striker ahead of Harry Kane. That just leaves four positions - well three for obvious reasons - up for debate. Is Upamecano and Varane a better central-defensive partnership than Maguire and Stones? It's probably a coin toss, but certainly at this World Cup, you can't knock the English pairing. In midfield you could argue that Adrien Rabiot edges out Jordan Henderson, but if you're only as good as your last game then there's no contest here either. And that just leaves Mbappe who is probably the best player in the world right now, so gets in ahead of anyone on the left side of attack. But when you've got Phil Foden to compare him against, you really shouldn't be too disappointed that Mbappe is a better player in that position. France's main man has scored four goals in his last two starts, but Foden - since being moved to the left of the attack at the start of the second half against Wales - effectively has three assists (his superb run won the free-kick for Rashford's opener against the Welsh) and a goal to his name in his last 110 minutes of action. Both are supremely gifted footballers who can win a game in a heartbeat, but I have a feeling that won't be the case on Saturday night. I have a hunch that it will be the best team performance rather than individual performances that'll prove decisive here, hence my recommended bet that follows. Back England to win inside 90 minutes The Three Lions are second best in the market to win this game, available to back at [3.25] on the Exchange, and I believe that's a price we have to take. Back England to beat France @ 3.25 Mbappe v Walker could be key, and I have no doubt whatsoever that the brilliant French star can win a game on his own. But there's an old saying that you should never be scared of just one player, and I'm not letting Mbappe's undoubted brilliance affect my thinking. As I say, I believe England's best XI is better than France's, and almost certainly they have the better players to come off the bench and swing a game in their favour. My one concern is England's passing out of defence. They gave the ball away a few times against Senegal that resulted in chances conceded, but you could have the same concerns if you were backing France ([2.52]). They conceded plenty of chances to Poland at the weekend through sloppy defensive play, and remember, they're yet to keep a clean sheet in the tournament. All in all, I think we're set for a terrific game on Saturday night between two very good sides, but the price on an England win inside 90 minutes is just too tempting for me and will be my only bet of the game.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gareth%20Southgate%20big%20smile%201280.jpg", "height": 1852, "width": 3293 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Mike Norman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gareth Southgate big smile 1280.728x409.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gareth Southgate big smile 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gareth Southgate big smile 1280.600x337.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gareth Southgate big smile 1280.728x409.jpg 728w" alt="England boss Gareth Southgate"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Mike is hoping Gareth Southgate has plenty to smile about after facing France</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> England vs France </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Sat 10 Dec, 19:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "England vs France", "description" : "England vs France prediction and betting tips. Preview the World Cup Season 2022/2023 match on 10 December 2022: ✓Head to Head Results ✓England vs France ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2022-12-10 19:00", "endDate": "2022-12-10 19:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/england-v-france-tips-world-cup-best-bets-three-lions-at-9-4-a-price-not-to-ignore-071222-200.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Al Bayt Stadium", "address" : "Al Bayt Stadium" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "England", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "World Cup Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "France", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "World Cup Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207257354" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"FIFA World Cup 2022","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.207257354","entry_title":"England v France: Three Lions at 9\/4 a price not to ignore"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207257354">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=England%20v%20France%3A%20Three%20Lions%20at%209%2F4%20a%20price%20not%20to%20ignore&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fengland-v-france-tips-world-cup-best-bets-three-lions-at-9-4-a-price-not-to-ignore-071222-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fengland-v-france-tips-world-cup-best-bets-three-lions-at-9-4-a-price-not-to-ignore-071222-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fengland-v-france-tips-world-cup-best-bets-three-lions-at-9-4-a-price-not-to-ignore-071222-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fengland-v-france-tips-world-cup-best-bets-three-lions-at-9-4-a-price-not-to-ignore-071222-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fengland-v-france-tips-world-cup-best-bets-three-lions-at-9-4-a-price-not-to-ignore-071222-200.html&text=England%20v%20France%3A%20Three%20Lions%20at%209%2F4%20a%20price%20not%20to%20ignore" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>England have reached a quarter-final for the third major tournament in a row but a huge hurdle awaits on Saturday night in the shape of current World Cup holders France. Mike Norman believes we're set for a classic but isn't prepared to let the Three Lions go un-backed at around 9/4 in his early match preview...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/highest-scoring-team/924.332413971">High-scoring England</a> have impressed</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Slow starts for France before coming good</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Thee Lions the better team and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207257354">should be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2022-world-cup-live-latest-news-and-odds/"><strong>Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Sign up for our<span><span> </span></span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%20target=%22_blank%22%20rel=%22noopener" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%2520target%3D%2522_blank%2522%2520rel%3D%2522noopener&source=gmail&ust=1668854851579000&usg=AOvVaw3YYpyUsKgaTiepibbxfboh" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a><span><span> </span></span>here</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Lions have roared impressively to this point</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Barring the goalless draw with the USA, no team has performed significantly better at this World Cup than <strong>England</strong>. No team has won more games than England. No team has scored more goals than England.</p><p><strong>Gareth Southgate</strong>'s men have scored 12 goals so far in Qatar, they've kept <strong>three clean sheets on the spin</strong>, and they've beaten three teams all inside the top 20 on FIFA's official World Ranking.</p><blockquote> <p>It's been an impressive campaign so far, but it hasn't been all plain sailing.</p> </blockquote><p>The two goals shipped late on against Iran showed England can switch off. The 0-0 draw with USA proved that the Three Lions <strong>can have an off day</strong>, while the first 35 minutes against Senegal showed that Southgate's men can <strong>start games slowly</strong> and offer up chances.</p><p>But I dare say that there isn't a nation at this World Cup with <strong>a better and more exciting attack</strong> - and more importantly, options in attack - than the one England can boast. Brazil being perhaps the most obvious exception.</p><h2><strong>Mbappe key for slow starting Les Bleus</strong></h2><p></p><p>France's World Cup so far has almost been a mirror image of England. They've won three games, <strong>scored plenty of goals</strong>, had an off day, and started slowly in some of their matches.</p><p>In fact you could argue that <strong>Didier Deschamps</strong>' men have started slowly in all four of their games. They fell behind to Australia, didn't score until the hour mark against Denmark, <strong>lost without scoring to Tunisia</strong>, and were very sluggish in the opening period against Poland.</p><p><img alt="Didier Deschamps smile 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Didier%20Deschamps%20smile%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>It's easy to dismiss the defeat to Tunisia as irrelevant - and to a certain extent it is - given that Deschamps made wholesale changes with <strong>qualification from the group already assured</strong>, but it showed that France's 'substitutes' aren't anything to worry about.</p><p>What France do have of course is arguably the best player in the world, <strong>Kylian Mbappe</strong>, who is the tournament's leading goalscorer on five goals, and how he performs on Saturday night <strong>could prove pivotal</strong> in determining who goes through to the semi-final. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/oddsonthat-kylian-mbappe-world-cup-specials/924.338025451">Check out the Betfair specials on Mbappe here.</a></p><h2><strong>England better than France?</strong></h2><p></p><p>I imagine that Saturday's starting XIs will be pretty similar to how France and England lined-up in last Sunday's round of 16 victories, and if that's the case then I believe that <strong>the Three Lions are a better team than Les Bleus</strong>.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077/england-total-tournament-clean-sheets/924.334628284"><strong>Jordan Pickford</strong></a> is one of the best shot-stoppers at the World Cup - his brilliant save at 0-0 v Senegal for example - and we know how reliable he has been for England in recent years. I think <strong>Luke Shaw</strong> offers more threat than Theo Hernandez, and I'd have <strong>Kyle Walker</strong> over Jules Kounde every day of the week.</p><p>In the middle of the park <strong>Declan Rice</strong> edges out Aurelien Tchouameni, while <strong>Jude Bellingham</strong> in an advanced midfield role is having a far better tournament than Antoine Griezmann.</p><p>On the right side of attack I'd have <strong>Bukayo Saka</strong> in my team over Ousmane Dembele simply because he has a much better end product, and while I respect Olivier Giroud immensely, you simply can't have him as your main striker ahead of <strong>Harry Kane</strong>.</p><p><img alt="Harry Kane Senegal.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/0ef3f10e02629fd77e32534c67c14355f93ec770.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>That just leaves four positions - well three for obvious reasons - up for debate. Is <strong>Upamecano and Varane</strong> a better central-defensive partnership than <strong>Maguire and Stones</strong>? It's probably a coin toss, but certainly at this World Cup, you can't knock the English pairing.</p><p>In midfield you could argue that <strong>Adrien Rabiot</strong> edges out <strong>Jordan Henderson</strong>, but if you're only as good as your last game then there's no contest here either.</p><p>And that just leaves Mbappe who is probably <strong>the best player in the world right now</strong>, so gets in ahead of anyone on the left side of attack. But when you've got <strong>Phil Foden</strong> to compare him against, you really shouldn't be too disappointed that Mbappe is a better player in that position.</p><p>France's main man has scored <strong>four goals in his last two starts</strong>, but Foden - since being moved to the left of the attack at the start of the second half against Wales - effectively has <strong>three assists</strong> (his superb run won the free-kick for Rashford's opener against the Welsh) and a goal to his name in his last 110 minutes of action.</p><blockquote> <p>Both are supremely gifted footballers who can win a game in a heartbeat, but I have a feeling that won't be the case on Saturday night.</p> </blockquote><p>I have a hunch that it will be the <strong>best team performance</strong> rather than individual performances that'll prove decisive here, hence my recommended bet that follows.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/fifa-world-cup/england-v-france-betting-31951634"><strong>Back England to win inside 90 minutes</strong></a></h2><p></p><p>The Three Lions are second best in the market to win this game, <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207257354">available to back at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></a> on the Exchange, and I believe that's a price we have to take.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back England to beat France @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207257354" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.25</a></div><p>Mbappe v Walker could be key, and I have no doubt whatsoever that the brilliant French star can win a game on his own. But there's an old saying that <strong>you should never be scared of just one player</strong>, and I'm not letting Mbappe's undoubted brilliance affect my thinking.</p><p>As I say, I believe England's best XI is better than France's, and almost certainly they have <strong>the better players to come off the bench</strong> and swing a game in their favour.</p><p>My one concern is England's passing out of defence. They gave the ball away a few times against Senegal that resulted in chances conceded, but <strong>you could have the same concerns if you were backing France</strong> (<b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.52</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>). They conceded plenty of chances to Poland at the weekend through sloppy defensive play, and remember, they're yet to keep a clean sheet in the tournament.

All in all, I think we're set for a terrific game on Saturday night between two very good sides, but the price on an England win inside 90 minutes is just too tempting for me and will be my only bet of the game.

Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders

You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. 