France odds-against favourites

England win in 90 minutes 3.3 on Betfair Exchange

Kane and Mbappe shortest prices to score

France are the odds-against favourites to win their World Cup quarter-final against England on Saturday as the Three Lions begin preparations for their biggest match since the Euro 2020 final.

After sweeping aside Senegal 3-0 on Sunday night, England are 3.39/4 on the Betfair Exchange to win inside 90 minutes, with the draw the same price and France 2.486/4.

In the To Qualify market, which encompasses victory in extra-time or on penalties, England are 2.35/4 and France 1.758/11.

On the Sportsbook, the match is 5/1 to be won in extra-time by either team.

England's round of 16 win over Senegal was probably their most confident performance by Gareth Southgate's team since Euro 2020.

After a tricky opening they settled down and Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka buried their chances.

Kane's goal was particularly encouraging as the England captain fired home his first of the tournament.

Kane and Mbappe lead goalscoring markets

He is 5/1 to score first and 20/10 to score any time in Saturday's quarter-final, while Kylian Mbappe, the tournament's top scorer with five, is 5/1 and 15/8 in those respective markets.

No team has retained the World Cup since Brazil in 1962 but so far the French have looked unburdened by their status as defending champions.

They beat Poland 3-1 on Sunday to reach the last eight, with Mbappe hitting a brace, but continued their run of conceding in every match in Qatar.

With the explosive talent of Mbappe in their attack France will always be confident of outscoring opponents. Olivier Giroud, 17/1 to win the Golden Boot, scored his third of the tournament against Poland.

But England will be encouraged by keeping their third consecutive clean sheet in the win over Senegal. And they have goals coming from all over the pitch.

Saka's second-half strike against Senegal was his third of the World Cup which makes him England's joint-top scorer alongside Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is 10/3 to score against France and Saka is an appealing 4/1.

The last time the teams met was a friendly in 2017 which France won 3-2. They drew 1-1 at Euro 2012 and over 2.5 goals on Saturday is odds-against at 5/4.