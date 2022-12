Blockbuster of a quarter-final on Saturday night

France marginal favourites to win in a tight market

Six stats-based bet options ranging from 1.81 4/5 to 20/1

The Opta Stat says: "England have been eliminated from six of their last eight World Cup knockout matches against fellow European nations. By contrast, France have progressed from eight of their last 10 World Cup knockout matches against European opposition (includes third-place play-off and final)."

Conclusion: A nervy start for England as France take the initiative with a very impressive early stat. They're good at knocking out fellow Euroepean teams, England not so.

The Opta Stat says: "This will be the third World Cup meeting between England and France, with the Three Lions winning both of the previous two, a 2-0 victory in 1966 and 3-1 in 1982, both in the group stage."

Conclusion: The Three Lions come roaring back with an impressive stat of their own. They have a 100% winning record against France at the World Cup. It will mean nothing to the French given how long ago the games were, but to England it will add even more confidence.

The Opta Stat says: "France are unbeaten in the 13 games in which Kylian Mbappé has started in the World Cup and European Championships combined (W10 D3), winning all nine in which he has started at the World Cup. The Frenchman has been directly involved in 12 goals in these 13 starts, scoring nine and making three assists."

Conclusion: Look away now England fans. A blinding stat for the French. It basically says, if Mbappe starts then France win... and he's very likely to either score or assist during that win.

The Opta Stat says: "England have scored 12 goals in their four games at the 2022 World Cup, their joint-most at a single major tournament (World Cup/Euros), having also scored 12 at the 2018 World Cup. These 12 goals have been scored by eight different players, the nation's outright most ever number of scorers at a single edition of a major tournament (excl. own goals)."

Conclusion: Back come England again with a great goalscoring stat. They've scored an average of exactly three goals per game at this World Cup with the goals shared about between eight different players.

The Opta Stat says: "Harry Kane has scored 52 goals for England in all competitions, just one short of Wayne Rooney's all-time record for the nation (53). Of those 52 goals, 11 have been scored in major tournaments (7 World Cup, 4 Euros), a record for the Three Lions, ahead of Gary Lineker (10, all at World Cup)."

Conclusion: Harry Kane is out on his own as England's leading goalscorer at major tournaments and he needs just two to overtake Wayne Rooney and become England's leading goalscorer of all time. Will he get them against France?

The Opta Stat says: "Olivier Giroud has scored three goals for France at the 2022 World Cup, with only Kylian Mbappé netting more for Les Bleus (5). The only player aged 36+ to score more than three times in a single World Cup tournament was Roger Milla for Cameroon in 1990 (four goals at the age of 38)."

Conclusion: France have their own lether striker in Olivier Giroud. Has has a maximum of three more games to overtake Mbappe and win the Golden Boot. Nothing against him, but let's hope he only has one more game!