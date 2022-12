England chasing goal record

Mbappe and Giroud the double-threat

Three Lions' European curse

England have strolled to the quarter-finals of the World Cup without defeat, but reigning world champions France should provide a different kind of test.

Gareth Southgate's team survived some early scares to record what turned into a comfortable victory over Senegal. They are unbeaten throughout the tournament in Qatar, with Iran's Mehdi Taremi the only player to score against the Three Lions.

France have suffered a defeat en route to the last eight, but that came against Tunisia with top spot in the group secured and after nine changes from Didier Deschamps. Only a late Robert Lewandowski penalty kept them from matching England's 3-0 last-16 shoreline as they put Poland to the sword.

History on England's side... or is it

England have a 100% record against France at the World Cup, but all is not quite as it seems. Two Roger Hunt goals helped Alf Ramsey's team beat Les Bleus in the 1966 group stage, while Bryan Robson's first-minute goal set up a 3-1 win at the same stage of the competition in 1982.

This is, of course, long before any member of the 2022 squads was even born. More recently, France have had the upper hand in meetings between the two nations, be it in friendlies or competitive meetings.

Only one of the last eight meetings between the sides have brought an England victory, with Dele Alli and Wayne Rooney on target in a 2015 friendly. Two of the other meetings have been drawn, including in the Euro 2012 group stage, while a last-gasp group stage win at Euro 2004 was one of five French victories.

The curse is lifted

When France suffered a group stage elimination in 2002, having won the previous World Cup, it set off a surprising trend. Of the five reigning champions to take part in the tournament this century, four have been knocked out in the first round - Brazil, quarter-finalists in 2006, are the only exception.

After watching Italy, Spain and Germany fall at the first hurdle, though, 2018 victors France have avoided the same trap. Not only that, but they made it out of the group with a game to spare, allowing Deschamps to shuffle his pack against Tunisia.

Speaking of curses, England will want to improve on a dismal record against European opponents in knockout football.

Since winning the whole thing in 1966, England have won just two knockout games against European sides - Denmark in 2002 and Sweden in 2018 - while each of their last three knockout eliminations (plus the 2018 third-place play-off defeat) have come against teams from the continent.

Generational shift

In order to beat France, England will have to deal with two men at opposite ends of their playing careers. Veteran Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for France against Poland to become Les Bleus' all-time record scorer, while Kylian Mbappé leads the way for them in Qatar with a tournament-leading five goals.

One more goal from Giroud would see him draw level with Roger Milla as the only player aged 36 or older to score four times at one World Cup. Two more for the former Arsenal and Chelsea man would see him match teammate Mbappé, who is considered by many to be the main threat, for goals in Qatar.

It's not just about what Mbappé can do himself, though a return of nine World Cup goals from 11 games puts him equal 14th on the all-time list before his 24th birthday.

France haven't lost in 90 minutes across his 13 World Cup and European Championships starts, though they did lose on penalties against Switzerland at Euro 2020 when the PSG man missed the decisive kick.

A victory for England may rest on the resurgence of Harry Kane. The captain's goal against Senegal suggested a scoreless group stage hadn't knocked his confidence, and he needs just one more to match Wayne Rooney's all-time record for the country.

Southgate's team have already made history with their highest number of different scorers at one tournament (eight), with the goals scored by Jordan Henderson, Kane and Bukayo Saka in the round of 16 enough for the team to match their overall record of 12 goals set in 2018.

