World Cup Big Match Focus: How to back an 11/1 bet builder in England v France
Tom Victor
08 December 2022
4:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/england-v-france-predictions-how-to-back-an-11-1-bet-builder-in-england-v-france-071222-1015.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-08T14:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-08T14:04:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/henderson-england.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "In this week's Big Match Focus, Tom Victor previews England v France as the Gareth Southgate's team go up against the World Cup holders England chasing goal record Mbappe and Giroud the double-threat Three Lions' European curse Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here England have strolled to the quarter-finals of the World Cup without defeat, but reigning world champions France should provide a different kind of test. Gareth Southgate's team survived some early scares to record what turned into a comfortable victory over Senegal. They are unbeaten throughout the tournament in Qatar, with Iran's Mehdi Taremi the only player to score against the Three Lions. France have suffered a defeat en route to the last eight, but that came against Tunisia with top spot in the group secured and after nine changes from Didier Deschamps. Only a late Robert Lewandowski penalty kept them from matching England's 3-0 last-16 shoreline as they put Poland to the sword. History on England's side... or is it England have a 100% record against France at the World Cup, but all is not quite as it seems. Two Roger Hunt goals helped Alf Ramsey's team beat Les Bleus in the 1966 group stage, while Bryan Robson's first-minute goal set up a 3-1 win at the same stage of the competition in 1982. This is, of course, long before any member of the 2022 squads was even born. More recently, France have had the upper hand in meetings between the two nations, be it in friendlies or competitive meetings. Only one of the last eight meetings between the sides have brought an England victory, with Dele Alli and Wayne Rooney on target in a 2015 friendly. Two of the other meetings have been drawn, including in the Euro 2012 group stage, while a last-gasp group stage win at Euro 2004 was one of five French victories. The curse is lifted When France suffered a group stage elimination in 2002, having won the previous World Cup, it set off a surprising trend. Of the five reigning champions to take part in the tournament this century, four have been knocked out in the first round - Brazil, quarter-finalists in 2006, are the only exception. After watching Italy, Spain and Germany fall at the first hurdle, though, 2018 victors France have avoided the same trap. Not only that, but they made it out of the group with a game to spare, allowing Deschamps to shuffle his pack against Tunisia. Speaking of curses, England will want to improve on a dismal record against European opponents in knockout football. Since winning the whole thing in 1966, England have won just two knockout games against European sides - Denmark in 2002 and Sweden in 2018 - while each of their last three knockout eliminations (plus the 2018 third-place play-off defeat) have come against teams from the continent. Generational shift In order to beat France, England will have to deal with two men at opposite ends of their playing careers. Veteran Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for France against Poland to become Les Bleus' all-time record scorer, while Kylian Mbappé leads the way for them in Qatar with a tournament-leading five goals. One more goal from Giroud would see him draw level with Roger Milla as the only player aged 36 or older to score four times at one World Cup. Two more for the former Arsenal and Chelsea man would see him match teammate Mbappé, who is considered by many to be the main threat, for goals in Qatar. Mbappé to score, Kane and Giroud 1+ shots on target @ 6.34 It's not just about what Mbappé can do himself, though a return of nine World Cup goals from 11 games puts him equal 14th on the all-time list before his 24th birthday. France haven't lost in 90 minutes across his 13 World Cup and European Championships starts, though they did lose on penalties against Switzerland at Euro 2020 when the PSG man missed the decisive kick. England v France prediction A victory for England may rest on the resurgence of Harry Kane. The captain's goal against Senegal suggested a scoreless group stage hadn't knocked his confidence, and he needs just one more to match Wayne Rooney's all-time record for the country. Southgate's team have already made history with their highest number of different scorers at one tournament (eight), with the goals scored by Jordan Henderson, Kane and Bukayo Saka in the round of 16 enough for the team to match their overall record of 12 goals set in 2018. Back this 11/1 Bet Builder If you fancy a bet builder for this game, the big-name strikers certainly catch the eye. Jordan Henderson is one of eight England players to score at the World Cup In this week's Big Match Focus, Tom Victor previews England v France as the Gareth Southgate's team go up against the World Cup holders

England chasing goal record
Mbappe and Giroud the double-threat
Three Lions' European curse
Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here
Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

England have strolled to the quarter-finals of the World Cup without defeat, but reigning world champions France should provide a different kind of test. data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%2520target%3D%2522_blank%2522%2520rel%3D%2522noopener&source=gmail&ust=1668854851579000&usg=AOvVaw3YYpyUsKgaTiepibbxfboh" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a><span><span> </span></span>here</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>England have <strong>strolled to the quarter-finals</strong> of the World Cup without defeat, but reigning world champions France should provide a different kind of test.</p><p>Gareth Southgate's team survived some early scares to record what turned into a comfortable victory over Senegal. They are unbeaten throughout the tournament in Qatar, with <strong>Iran's Mehdi Taremi the only player to score against the Three Lions</strong>.</p><p>France have suffered a defeat en route to the last eight, but that came against Tunisia with top spot in the group secured and after nine changes from Didier Deschamps. Only a late Robert Lewandowski penalty kept them from matching England's 3-0 last-16 shoreline as they put Poland to the sword.</p><h2>History on England's side... or is it</h2><p></p><p>England have <strong>a 100% record against France at the World Cup</strong>, but all is not quite as it seems. Two Roger Hunt goals helped Alf Ramsey's team beat Les Bleus in the 1966 group stage, while Bryan Robson's first-minute goal set up a 3-1 win at the same stage of the competition in 1982.</p><p>This is, of course, long before any member of the 2022 squads was even born. More recently, <strong>France have had the upper hand</strong> in meetings between the two nations, be it in friendlies or competitive meetings.</p><p>Only one of the last eight meetings between the sides have brought an England victory, with Dele Alli and Wayne Rooney on target in a 2015 friendly. Two of the other meetings have been drawn, including in the Euro 2012 group stage, while a last-gasp group stage win at Euro 2004 was one of <strong>five French victories</strong>.</p><h2>The curse is lifted</h2><p></p><p>When France suffered a group stage elimination in 2002, having won the previous World Cup, it set off a surprising trend. Of the five reigning champions to take part in the tournament this century, <strong>four have been knocked out in the first round</strong> - Brazil, quarter-finalists in 2006, are the only exception.</p><p>After watching Italy, Spain and Germany fall at the first hurdle, though, 2018 victors France have avoided the same trap. Not only that, but they <strong>made it out of the group with a game to spare</strong>, allowing Deschamps to shuffle his pack against Tunisia.</p><p>Speaking of curses, England will want to improve on <strong>a dismal record</strong> against European opponents in knockout football.</p><p>Since winning the whole thing in 1966, England have won just two knockout games against European sides - Denmark in 2002 and Sweden in 2018 - while each of their last three knockout eliminations (plus the 2018 third-place play-off defeat) have come against teams from the continent.</p><h2>Generational shift</h2><p></p><p><img alt="giroud-france.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/giroud-france.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>In order to beat France, England will have to deal with two men at opposite ends of their playing careers. Veteran Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for France against Poland to become <strong>Les Bleus' all-time record scorer</strong>, while Kylian Mbappé leads the way for them in Qatar with a tournament-leading five goals.</p><p>One more goal from Giroud would see him <strong>draw level with Roger Milla</strong> as the only player aged 36 or older to score four times at one World Cup. Two more for the former Arsenal and Chelsea man would see him match teammate Mbappé, who is considered by many to be the main threat, for goals in Qatar.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Mbappé to score, Kane and Giroud 1+ shots on target @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207257364" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">6.34</a></div><p>It's not just about what Mbappé can do himself, though a return of nine World Cup goals from 11 games puts him equal 14th on the all-time list before his 24th birthday.</p><p>France <strong>haven't lost in 90 minutes</strong> across his 13 World Cup and European Championships starts, though they did lose on penalties against Switzerland at Euro 2020 when the PSG man missed the decisive kick.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/england-v-france/31951634#">England v France prediction</a></h2><p></p><p>A victory for England may rest on the resurgence of Harry Kane. The captain's goal against Senegal suggested a scoreless group stage hadn't knocked his confidence, and he <strong>needs just one more to match Wayne Rooney's all-time record for the country</strong>.</p><p>Southgate's team have already made history with <strong>their highest number of different scorers at one tournament </strong>(eight), with the goals scored by Jordan Henderson, Kane and Bukayo Saka in the round of 16 enough for the team to match their overall record of 12 goals set in 2018.</p><h2>Back this 11/1 Bet Builder</h2><p></p><p>If you fancy a bet builder for this game, the big-name strikers certainly catch the eye. <strong>Mbappé to score, Kane to score or assist</strong> and <strong>France to qualify</strong> comes out to just under <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b>.</p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. England v France: France qualify, Mbappé anytime scorer and Kane goal or assist @ 12.0 More Football
FIFA World Cup 2022
Football Tips
Daily Acca
Bet of the Day
Betfair Football Ambassadors
Patrice Evra
Glenn Hoddle
Rivaldo
Saturday Cross-Sport Acca
English Premier League
EFL Championship
EFL League One & League Two
English FA Cup
EFL Cup
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
UEFA Europa Conference League
Euro 2024
Spanish LaLiga
Italian Serie A
German Bundesliga
French Ligue 1
Big Winners
Manager Specials
Womens Euros 2022
UEFA Nations League
Women's Football
Scottish Premiership
Internationals
Football Betting Masterclass Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/" class=" "> Glenn Hoddle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> 