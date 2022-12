"It's time for you guys to lose" says Evra

"England can exploit Mbappe achilles heel" thinks Hoddle

England to win 2-1 or 3-2 predicts Glenn

Patrice says France will win 2-1, but is scared of penalties

"I can see this one going to extra-time, but I think we'll win it with our subs. We've got players that can come on and be very important to us because it might be a tighter game than we've been used to. It could be a game we have to come back into, which is something we haven't experienced yet.

"France rested a lot of players against Tunisia, and you could see their frailties in that match. They haven't got the depth that England have got, particularly going forward, and this game could be tight.

"We're going to go two or three nil up against them, it would be lovely if we could, but it will be tight and the subs will be brought on for a different reason than previous games and they'll be brought on to go and win this game or save the game.#

"There are challenges ahead of us, but we could win this 2-1 or 3-2, both teams have got some fantastic attacking talent and this will be a defensive test."

"I can see the game being 2-1 to France. I can see us scoring the first goal, then England getting level. I can see this being another moment for Mbappe to do Mbappe things in the last 10 minutes. I don't see it going to extra-time or penalties. If it does go to penalties, it's a risk for France.

People know how much I love England, even some French people think I'll be supporting them, no, I will support France. But I will never forget my experience in England and it will be good banter.

I will make a fun video if France beat England.

At the end of the day, it's a big game and there's lots of banter. I really thank England for all those great years, but it's time for you guys to lose. I'll be eating snails and singing 'It's coming home', if we beat England."

England have moved from 6/1 on Friday morning in to the 4/1 third favourites to win the World Cup following plenty of market movement yesterday.

Long standing favourites Brazil were knocked out of the competition on penalties by Croatia, which moved France to the top of the list before Argentina's match with Netherlands.

Despite their late scare, Messi's men would go on to progress on penalties and they are now the front-runners for the trophy, at 9/5.

France remain in-between Argentina and England at 3/1.

France are the 6/4 favourites to beat England this evening with the Three Lions now 2/1 to win inside 90 minutes.

England opened the market at 9/5, but a small drift has sent them out to 2/1.

You can back England at evens to qualify via any method, or will the match follow the same pattern as yesterday's two games and go all the way to penalites?

You can bet on either side to win via pens at 4/1, or nominate one side, with both currently available at 8/1 to win after spot-kicks.

Glenn Hoddle's penalty picks

Betfair ambassador Glenn Hoddle picks England's penalty takers: Kane, Foden, Rice, Bellingham, Pickford.

"We've got some good strikers of the ball and I wouldn't have any problems picking five to take one, it's more about the mentality, some players might be having a nightmare during the game and they might not be happy with the way they're playing."

"If they're on the pitch, I'd pick Kane, he'd be one without a doubt, I think you'd trust Foden. Rice is a good striker of the ball and has a good mentality, even young Bellingham would be up for it with his experience, he might even go for Pickford as well, you might put him ahead of some of the others because he strikes one hell of a ball, it's all down to if he has the mentality and he fancies it."