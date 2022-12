How to cover every outcome and profit

Strategy perfect for England v France goals betting

Bet Angel tools designed to help you

What's the best way to guarantee that you could win a bet on a football match? One way is to back every available outcome.

At first glance, while this strategy would guarantee a win, it wouldn't make sense as, in the long term, you would win back less than you staked.

But the Betfair Exchange you can do many clever things to make backing every outcome a winning proposition.

England v France goals perfect for strategy

It's essential to include match selection as part of your betting criteria. Successful betting and trading is all about several factors, not just winning a bet.

The example we'll look at is one of my favourite markets - the over/under goals markets - in Saturday's hotly-anticipated England v France World Cup quarter-final.

I have selected this match because, out of all the fixtures in this round of the World Cup, it offers the best chance of a payoff with this strategy.

Back the winner and the loser

One of the clever things we will do with this strategy is to back the winner and the loser simultaneously.

To get our profit, we are going to place two back bets into the market, but the key here is that we are going to place one at the current market price and one as an unmatched bet at a price that isn't available yet.

Unlike with a traditional sportsbook, you can do this on a betting exchange by placing the bet before the match has started and turning it into a 'keep' bet so that it gets matched in-play.

As the match unfolds, the price of the underlying market will eventually reach our unmatched bet, and you will have a profit.

Timing and research are key

The unique thing about how we place our bet is not just to guess where we should place it, but to use a bit of wizardry in terms of how we place our bets and at what price.

Using Bet Angel's Dutching tool, along with its margin maker feature, we can nominate how much profit we want to make in this market.

We can set the stake, or the amount we want to make. Set a margin that you wish to clear on your bet and Bet Angel will calculate the price the market will have to reach in order to get out at a profit.

In this example, we have set our target at a 20% return on our stake.

Bet Angel will place the bet on over 2.5 goals immediately and we would keep the other bet to get matched at 2.982/1 on under 2.5 goals.

How do we know that the bet at 2.982/1 for under 2.5 goals will eventually get matched?

Before the start of the match, the under/overs market reflects the chance of any particular outcome occurring.

But as the match kicks off the value of the market will change to reflect the score within the match and the amount of time left.

If there is no goal for a while, then the price of under 2.5 goals will drift and eventually reach our unmatched bet. But exactly when will that occur?

Understanding the way odds move can be difficult unless you are familiar with the markets. But it's easy if you are a Bet Angel customer, as we have a tool specifically designed to do that for you.

If you point Bet Angel at a suitable market, you can click on the football ball icon to bring up a specialist tool that will tell you when a future price will be reached in a football match.

In this match, we have hovered our mouse over our target price of 2.982/1 and can see that this will happen around the 20-minute mark.

This looks like a good possibility if we expect a tense opening to the match with few chances. If the match starts and it's not playing out as expected, we can close our position for a small profit quickly, rather than waiting.

Of course, there could be a goal in the period that we wait for our bet to be matched. But this specialist tool can also factor that into your calculations.

It's designed to give you the best overview of the market and the best chance of profiting by being able to test and refine our exit point, regardless of what happens in the match.

Betting on both outcomes is an unusual strategy but one that works well if you are prepared to put in a little bit of research. If you are also watching the match, it can help you minimise the chance of loss by exiting earlier than expected.