England joint favourites after record win

Argentina defeat means they could face France

Winner could play England in momentous QF

England were backed in to join second favourites after their 6-2 win over Iran and, although subsequently displaced by France in the World Cup winner betting, fans are already asking who could stand between the Three Lions and a place in the final on 18 December.

We don't want to get carried away, and Glenn Hoddle has said that the team must keep their feet on the ground, but we thought we'd have a go at plotting England's route.

First they play USA on Friday and a win then could seal qualification for the round of 16 with a game to spare.

Who would they play in the first knockout round? If England win Group B - they are 1.21/5 on the Betfair Exchange - they will play the runner up in Group A. That could be Netherlands, Senegal or, if the market is correct, Ecuador.

After that they may face Argentina or France in the quarter-finals. That's becaause holders France beat Australia 4-1 in their opening match and are short odds-on to win Group D.

Argentina were involved in the upset of the tournament so far when they lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia yesterday.

They will play Mexico and Poland in their remaining group games, neither of which will be easy, but they are still 1.574/7 to qualify. If Lionel Messi and co. do so as Group C runners-up then they play France in the last 16, just as they did four years ago, when Les Bleus won 4-3.

The winner could then play England in an almighty last eight showdown.

One thing to remember, however, about Argentina. They suffered a shock defeat to Cameroon in their opening match in 1990 but still went on to reach the final, so don't write them off just yet.

Alternatively, has anyone considered the possibility of an England v Saudi Arabia quarter-final?

Arguably the two most impressive teams of World Cup so far could yet collide in the quarters. They met in the group stage in 2010 and drew 0-0.

There's a long way to go but isn't it fun to ponder the possibilities? We think so.