England have scored 12 goals to date

Southgate's Lions are 11/4 to reach the World Cup final

It has been a positive World Cup campaign so far for England, most recently when they managed to beat Senegal 3-0 in the first knockout stage.

Aside from their 0-0 draw with USA, England have scored goals left, right and centre in Qatar, sitting at the top of that list with 12 to date.

Goals have been well split, too, with Rashford and Saka both on three, while the other six goals have been equally split - Kane, Foden, Henderson, Grealish, Sterling and Bellingham have all contributed.

Two clear of Spain, England are sitting pretty at the top of the market at 2.506/4.

Their closest rivals in this market have scored 10 - although seven of those came in their opening match against Costa Rica. The Spanish are a little over 3.02/1 to win this market.

Next in line, France, are 4.3310/3, who are a good bet for those who believe they will get the better of England on Saturday.

Both Argentina and the Netherlands have found the net on eight occasions to date, but both sides are unfancied to topple England, at odds of 23.022/1 and 26.025/1 respectively.

Croatia and Switzerland can be backed at over 351.0350/1, for those who believe either nation can go deep into the tournament.

Despite England topping the goalscoring charts, they are having to settle for second in the Top European Team market - which the French favourites at 3.02/1 to fly the flag for Europe.

Both Spain and England are currently priced at 4.03/1, with Spain in action against Morocco at 3pm this afternoon.

However, if you are torn between head and heart, there's a perfect market for you.

The Winner Double Chance market is currently offering either Brazil or England to lift the trophy at 2.1011/10, if you want to side with the favourites, as well as cheer on Southgate's men.

Find all the other combinations you might like to look into here, with Brazil or Argentina - who will meet in the semi-finals if they win out - and Brazil or France - both 2.01/1 the favourite double chance duo at present.

