Kane scores from the spot but missed a second pen

France now 2.2 6/5 to win the World Cup on the Betfair Exchange

Argentina second favourites at 2.8 9/5

Lions roar but can't bite

England are out of the World Cup after a 2-1 defeat to world champions France.

The Three Lions spured a golden chance to force extra time against France, Harry Kane missing a penalty with seven minutes left that would have forced the game into extra time.

Behind to an Aurélien Tchouaméni (a first goalscorer winner at 90.089/1) long shot, England went into the break behind but equalised soon after the restart via a Kane Penalty in the 54th mintue. The lead lasted 22 minutes as France, under pressure and second best, dug out a superb Olivier Giroud header to go ahead.

Kane, usually so reliable from the spot, skied over for a goal - think Chris Waddle in Italia 90 - that would have taken him into top spot on England's list of all-time leading goalscorers. He will end the year level with Wayne Rooney.

France head the World Cup Odds

France are now the 7/5 favourites to win the World Cup on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Didier Deschamps' side are 7/5 to lift the trophy with Argentina 13/8. Morocco, who face France in the semis, are 10/1. Croatia, finalists in 2018, are 15/2 to beat Lionel Messi and co.