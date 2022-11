England now 8/1 from 13/1 to win the World Cup

Kane out to 22/1 for the Golden Boot

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Follow our dedicated World Cup Live Blog everyday - here

England were amongst the favourites to lift the trophy coming into this World Cup and that thought was backed up following their 6-2 demolition of Iran.

However, a 0-0 draw with USA has dampened expectations somewhat. That England offered very little threat going forward will be of great concern to Gareth Southgate.

Following the draw, Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "England had the chance to stamp their authority on the World Cup but being held to a 0-0 bore draw against USA has seen their chances of winning the tournament drift to 8/1 from 13/2.

"Gareth Southgate's side trailed only Brazil, the 5/2 tournament favourites, in the World Cup betting, but now are behind Spain and France - both at 13/2 - to win football's biggest prize."

In terms of Group B, at 1.182/11 England are still heavily favoured to qualify as group winners. They face Wales in their next match and are 4/11 to return to winning ways, with a victory for Robert Page's side 8/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Having been the 7/1 pre-tournament favourite, Harry Kane is yet to get off the mark in the race for the Golden Boot. He's now out to 22/1. If England are to lift the trophy in Qatar they'll need their star man to find his shooting boots.