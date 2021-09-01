Double Rewards Across International Week: Bet £20 get £10 free on all sports

International football is back, the US Open tennis is in full swing and there's high-class racing action to enjoy, so it's the perfect time for us to double our offer to you.

From Thursday until next Wednesday (September 8), if you bet £20 on multiples bets on any sport we'll give you a free £10 bet. Terms and conditions apply, more information can be found here.

For horse racing punters, the offer is doubly generous, as you can also get six My Odds Boost tokens instead of the usual three.

To help you decide how to take advantage of these offers we'll have previews, insight and tips for all the big events on Betting.Betfair. Here's a short guide to what you can expect.

Football

In-depth previews of World Cup qualifiers involving England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Best bets for other matches in European qualifying groups as well as the pick of the action in South America.

Daily tips from our regular columnists including the Football Bet of the Day and Daily Acca.

Horse racing

Insight from our ambassadors jockey Ryan Moore and trainer Joseph O'Brien on their weekend rides and runners.

Tips from Kevin Blake and Mark Milligan for the big meetings this Saturday as well key info from Timeform.

Best bets from our horseracing experts including Rhys Williams' picks and Alan Dudman's daily multiple.

Tennis

The US Open is the final Grand Slam event of the year and a highlight of any sporting year.

In the men's, Novak Djokovic's opponents are desperate to deny him a clean sweep following his victories at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. The women's draw, meanwhile, looks super competitive and unpredictable.

Get daily tips for both draws from our tennis betting expert Dan Weston.

This is just a quick selection of the content on Betting.Betfair during the next week when you can enjoy double rewards across all sports.