Double Rewards Across International Week: Bet £20 get £10 free on all sports
We're doubling our daily rewards for customers across all sports this week so find out more and enjoy our coverage of some stellar events...
From Thursday, if you bet £20 on any sport we'll give you a free £10 bet.
International football is back, the US Open tennis is in full swing and there's high-class racing action to enjoy, so it's the perfect time for us to double our offer to you.
From Thursday until next Wednesday (September 8), if you bet £20 on multiples bets on any sport we'll give you a free £10 bet. Terms and conditions apply, more information can be found here.
For horse racing punters, the offer is doubly generous, as you can also get six My Odds Boost tokens instead of the usual three.
To help you decide how to take advantage of these offers we'll have previews, insight and tips for all the big events on Betting.Betfair. Here's a short guide to what you can expect.
This is just a quick selection of the content on Betting.Betfair during the next week when you can enjoy double rewards across all sports.
Get a Free £10 Bet – Every Day!
We’re doubling our Daily Rewards! From Thursday September 2 until Wednesday September 8, stake £20 on multiples or Bet Builder s over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 to use on multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day after they are placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.