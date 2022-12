European nations have won last 10 third place play-offs

Both teams conceded 2+ goals in semi-finals

Perisic looking to become Croatia's al-time leading World Cup top scorer

The Opta Stat says: "None of the 19 previous third place play-off matches at the World Cup have gone to penalties, with only one being settled in extra time (France v Belgium in 1986). A European nation has won this match in each of the last 10 editions of the tournament, since Brazil's 2-1 win over Italy in 1978."

Conclusion: A nice stat for Croatia given that a European nation has won every third place play-off since 1978. And these games never go to penalties, and only one of 19 has gone to extra-time. Croatia to win inside 90 minutes it is then.

Back Croatia to Win @ 2.46

The Opta Stat says: "Croatia have kept a clean sheet in all three of their previous World Cup matches against African sides, beating Cameroon 4-0 in 2014, Nigeria 2-0 in 2018, and drawing 0-0 with Morocco this year."

Conclusion: If you fancy Saturday's third-place play-off to be a relatively dull affair then how about backing Croatia to keep another clean sheet against African opposition?

Back Morocco not to score (under 0.5 gls) @ 11/5

The Opta Stat says: "Croatia conceded as many goals in their 3-0 semi-final defeat against Argentina as they had in their previous five games at the 2022 World Cup combined. Morocco conceded more goals in their 2-0 semi-final defeat to France than they had in their previous five matches at this World Cup combined (1)."

Conclusion: A good stat if you fancy an entertaining game as it means both teams have started to concede goals.

Back BTTS - YES and Over 3.5 Goals @ 3.25

The Opta Stat says: "Ivan Perisic has scored six World Cup goals for Croatia - one more would make him their outright top scorer in the competition, surpassing Davor Suker."

Conclusion: Will Perisic become Croatia's leading all-time World Cup top scorer on Saturday? More to the point, will he do so by opening the scoring?

Back Ivan Perisic First Goalscorer @ 15/2

Opta Stats conclusion: Unfortunately there isn't a lot of stats to go on when it comes to Croatia v Morocco, and given that third place World Cup play-off games tend to be relaxed affairs, then how about combining some of the stats already mentioned in a 7/1 Bet Builder.