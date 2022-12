Goals often flow in play off match

Croatia to struggle against Moroccan defence

Africans will be the more motivated

The third and fourth place pay off gets some grief as a fixture, however it's a game that's had delivered plenty of goals over the years. There has been 21 runnings of the fixture and just four have had under 2.5 goals. While that bears no correlation here, it does seem like teams loosen up a bit in this game.

Morocco have been the feel-good story of the tournament. The African sides always bring some fun to the World Cup and this could be a fantastic springboard for African nations heading into the next World Cup cycle.

Africans out to create more history

Both sides are quite selective in how they attack, and Croatia are lacking a clinical striker. There are some intangibles to factor in as well. Regardless of the result, Morocco participating in this match is the furthest an African nation has ever reached in World Cup history. I think they'll be the more motivated of the two to win on Saturday.

It's been touched on by the team in the Football...Only Bettor podcast how Morocco have conceded a large amount of possession while also conceding few high-quality chances. Croatia don't really have a game changer up front to finish off the chances they do create. Over 2.5 goals is currently 20/23 and I'm not keen on that for the reasons mentioned.

It can be hard to assess teams at this stage of the tournament. Croatia have had two games go to extra time and penalties so it would be natural for players to be tired. The 37-year-old Luka Modric has played in all six of Croatia's games at this World Cup. Only goalkeepers Peter Shilton (1990) and Dino Zoff (1982) have played more games at a single edition while aged 37+ (both 7).

Given Croatia's struggles in attack and Morocco's defense, at 2/1 they look the bet here. At 11/8, Croatia look on the short side given it's hard to see where their goals will come from if they're to win.

Back Morocco to beat Croatia @ 2/1

One angle worth looking at in the prop markets is the passes for the Croatian centre backs. It's been Dejan Lovren and Josko Gvardiol as the pairing so far and while both sides may rotate, I'd be surprised if these two didn't retain their place in the starting XI.

With Morocco conceding so much possession, opposition defenses have found themselves further up the pitch in more playmaking positions and racking up those pass numbers. Keep an eye on the lineups but a Bet Builder on the passing numbers for those should be a very backable price.