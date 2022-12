Croatia have never beaten Brazil in four attempts, and are 17/2

Brazil struggle in the knockouts against European sides

Croatia are penalty shootout kings

Neymar (76) just one behind Pele's scoring record (77)

Five bets from 7/5 to a 10/1 Bet Builder

The Opta Stat says: "Neymar has been involved in 15 goals in his last 11 appearances for Brazil in all competitions (8 goals, 7 assists), with each of his last six goals for the national side coming from the penalty spot. Last time out against Korea Republic, he became the first Brazilian on record (since 1966) to both score and provide an assist at three different World Cup tournaments."

Conclusion: From fears to his tournament being over, to creating some history. If that isn't Neymar then I don't know what is. He his one behind Pele's all-time scoring record and is now back in the starting XI. Everything goes through Neymar.

Back Neymar to both score & assist @ a boosted 9/2

The Opta Stat says: "In a run going back to EURO 2008, seven of Croatia's last eight knockout stage games at major tournaments (World Cup and Euro) have gone to extra time, with the exception being the 2018 World Cup final. They've progressed from all four such games at the World Cup, three via penalty shootout."

Conclusion: Croatia are in the quarter-finals despite only winning one match! It looks very similiar to their run to the final in 2018, when they went at least to extra-time in all three knockout ties, winning two on penalties. They know how to manage games and back themselves in the latter stages, and if they can keep Brazil quiet in 90 minutes, don't be shocked to see them progress.

Back Croatia to qualify via any method @ 5/1

The Opta Stat says: "In their round of 16 match against Japan, Ivan Perisic became the first player to score 10 goals in major tournaments for Croatia (6 World Cup, 4 European Championship). At the World Cup alone, he's been involved in 10 goals in his last 13 appearances (6 goals, 4 assists)."

Conclusion: Luka Modric might be the leader with the armband but there's only one man you can come to when it's with the ball, and that's Ivan Perisic. His output for his country has always been superb and in his more forward role compared to his club, he thrives on the big stage. From creating chances to taking on shots, Perisic is Croatia's most dangerous component.

Back Ivan Perisic to either score or assist @ a boosted price of 4/1

The Opta Stat says: "Richarlison has scored 10 goals in nine appearances for Brazil so far in 2022, netting at least four goals more than any other player for the country this calendar year. He could become the eighth different Brazilian player to score at least four goals in his maiden World Cup campaign, and first since Neymar in 2014 (4)."

Conclusion: The numbers don't lie; no Brazilian is in better form for the country than Richarlison. He's scored the same number of goals this year for Brazil as he has for Everton + Spurs combined, in four times as fewer appearances. He's hunting the Golden Boot, and is well worth backing to score again for Brazil here.

Back Richarlison to score anytime @ 7/5

The Opta Stat says: "Since beating Germany 2-0 in the final in 2002, Brazil have lost each of their last five World Cup knockout stage games against European nations, including three quarter-final ties in that run. However. Brazil are looking to reach the World Cup semi-final for the ninth time, with only Germany (12) doing so more often. Meanwhile, Croatia have reached at least the last four of the competition on both previous occasions they've made it out of the group stages (1998 and 2018)."

Conclusion: Could this go all the way to penalties? We've already touched on Croatia's knockout stage record in recent times, whilst would you have thought Brazil have struggled so much against sides from Europe? They have the experience of more World Cup titles than Croatia have semi-final appearances, but you cannot rule out Modric and co. This could be tight, just the way Croatia like it.

Back either team to win on pens & under 2.5 goals in a Bet Builder that pays 10/1