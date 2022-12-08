</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Hoddle's World Cup Latest </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Croatia v Brazil: Back Neymar to be the hammer and the nail</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/sean-taylor/">Sean Taylor</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-12-08">08 December 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Croatia v Brazil: Back Neymar to be the hammer and the nail", "name": "Croatia v Brazil: Back Neymar to be the hammer and the nail", "description": "It's the opening quarter final of this World Cup as Brazil take on Croatia. With Luka Modric and co have been struggling to win games in the alloted time and...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/croatia-v-brazil-tips-world-cup-best-bets-back-neymar-to-be-the-hammer-and-the-nail-071222-1216.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/croatia-v-brazil-tips-world-cup-best-bets-back-neymar-to-be-the-hammer-and-the-nail-071222-1216.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-08T14:30:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-08T13:13:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/313825dbaf603d457138a61d4df536ce5677e236.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "It's the opening quarter final of this World Cup as Brazil take on Croatia. With Luka Modric and co have been struggling to win games in the alloted time and Brazil looking potent in attack, it's set up to be a fascinating affair. Seán Taylor takes a look at the betting and has some big priced fancies in the shots and cards markets... Value in Raphinha shots Neymar to draw plenty of fouls from Croatian defence Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here It's strange to say the least that Croatia finds themselves in a World Cup quarter final having won just one match so far in the regulation 90 minutes. They've been consistent in that regard; In a run going back to EURO 2008, seven of Croatia's last eight knockout stage games at major tournaments (World Cup and Euro) have gone to extra time, with the exception being the 2018 World Cup final. They've progressed from all four such games at the World Cup, three via penalty shootout. Blunt force in attack At the other end, they have been similarly tight, conceding just twice so far. Only Jordan Pickford has kept more clean sheets than Dominik Livakovic. While that's impressive, Brazil have scored more goals, eight in total, and conceded less, just one. At 4/11 with the Sportsbook, Brazil are too short to back so we'll have to look elsewhere for value. Croatia's path to victory would look to be similar to how their recent tournament matches have been playing out; keep it tight and take their chance at extra time and penalties. It's hard to imagine how that works against Brazil. The South Americans have too many options in attack, many of whom are in flying form. Neymar, Richarlison and Raphinha are all averaging over 1.6 shots on target per game for Brazil in 2022. Neymar to be the hammer and the nail At 4/1, Neymar looks a fancy price to be shown a card. He received four in qualifying and has six for PSG this season. He's often whinging and petulant, so the price looks more than fair to me. He also draws an insane number of fouls; 5.06 per 90 in his last 50 games for Brazil. He was fouled nine times alone against Serbia. Back Neymar to be shown a card @ 4/1 I'd have a look at a Dejan Lovren and Josko Gvardiol in the fouls and/or card markets. Lovren is 11/4 to be shown a card and Gvardiol is 11/4. Neymar will be playing through the middle, so you'd imagine they'll be seeing plenty of each other. Brazil look to have their best chance of winning the World Cup since 2002 and at 17/2, it's hard to side with Croatia given how their games have been playing out. Over 2.5 goals is slightly favoured at 3/4 and an early goal may open the floodgates for Brazil. If they're to replicate anything like their first half against South Korea, it could be an enjoyable watch. Value in Raphinha shots Raphinha is averaging 1.92 shots per 90, more than Neymar, in his last 50 games for Brazil and he looks an interesting proposition in the shots on target market. I expect him to start and for Brazil to have much more attacking intent. He's [3.85] on the Exchange to have two or more on target. He is yet to convert one of his chances this tournament however, that looks a massive price given he hasn't struggled to get attempts on goal. Back Raphinha to have 2 or more shots on target on the Exchange @ 3.85 ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/313825dbaf603d457138a61d4df536ce5677e236.jpg", "height": 929, "width": 1652 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Sean Taylor" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/313825dbaf603d457138a61d4df536ce5677e236.728x409.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/313825dbaf603d457138a61d4df536ce5677e236.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/313825dbaf603d457138a61d4df536ce5677e236.600x337.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/313825dbaf603d457138a61d4df536ce5677e236.728x409.jpg 728w" alt="Brazil forward Neymar"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Neymar is 4/1 to receive a card</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Croatia vs Brazil </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Fri 9 Dec, 15:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Croatia vs Brazil", "description" : "Croatia vs Brazil prediction and betting tips. Preview the World Cup Season 2022/2023 match on 09 December 2022: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Croatia vs Brazil ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2022-12-09 15:00", "endDate": "2022-12-09 15:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/croatia-v-brazil-tips-world-cup-best-bets-back-neymar-to-be-the-hammer-and-the-nail-071222-1216.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Education City Stadium", "address" : "Education City Stadium" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Croatia", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "World Cup Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Brazil", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "World Cup Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207303711" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"FIFA World Cup 2022","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.207303711","entry_title":"Croatia v Brazil: Back Neymar to be the hammer and the nail"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207303711">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Croatia%20v%20Brazil%3A%20Back%20Neymar%20to%20be%20the%20hammer%20and%20the%20nail&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fcroatia-v-brazil-tips-world-cup-best-bets-back-neymar-to-be-the-hammer-and-the-nail-071222-1216.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fcroatia-v-brazil-tips-world-cup-best-bets-back-neymar-to-be-the-hammer-and-the-nail-071222-1216.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fcroatia-v-brazil-tips-world-cup-best-bets-back-neymar-to-be-the-hammer-and-the-nail-071222-1216.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fcroatia-v-brazil-tips-world-cup-best-bets-back-neymar-to-be-the-hammer-and-the-nail-071222-1216.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fcroatia-v-brazil-tips-world-cup-best-bets-back-neymar-to-be-the-hammer-and-the-nail-071222-1216.html&text=Croatia%20v%20Brazil%3A%20Back%20Neymar%20to%20be%20the%20hammer%20and%20the%20nail" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>It's the opening quarter final of this World Cup as Brazil take on Croatia. With Luka Modric and co have been struggling to win games in the alloted time and Brazil looking potent in attack, it's set up to be a fascinating affair. Seán Taylor takes a look at the betting and has some big priced fancies in the shots and cards markets...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Value in Raphinha shots</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Neymar to draw plenty of fouls from Croatian defence</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2022-world-cup-live-latest-news-and-odds/"><strong>Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Sign up for our<span> </span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%20target=%22_blank%22%20rel=%22noopener" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%2520target%3D%2522_blank%2522%2520rel%3D%2522noopener&source=gmail&ust=1668854851579000&usg=AOvVaw3YYpyUsKgaTiepibbxfboh" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a><span> </span>here</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>It's strange to say the least that <strong>Croatia</strong> finds themselves in a World Cup quarter final having <strong>won just one match so far in the regulation 90 minutes.</strong></p><p>They've been consistent in that regard; In a run going back to EURO 2008, seven of Croatia's last eight knockout stage games at major tournaments (World Cup and Euro) <strong>have gone to extra time</strong>, with the exception being the 2018 World Cup final. They've progressed from all four such games at the World Cup, three via penalty shootout.</p><h2>Blunt force in attack</h2><p></p><p>At the other end, they have been similarly tight, <strong>conceding just twice so far. </strong>Only Jordan Pickford has kept more clean sheets than <strong>Dominik Livakovic.</strong> While that's impressive, Brazil have scored more goals, eight in total, and conceded less, just one.</p><p>At <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/croatia-v-brazil/31953033">4/11 with the Sportsbook,</a> Brazil are too short to back so we'll have to look elsewhere for value.</p><p>Croatia's path to victory would look to be similar to how their recent tournament matches have been playing out; <strong>keep it tight and take their chance at extra time and penalties.</strong> It's hard to imagine how that works against Brazil.</p><p>The South Americans have too many options in attack, many of whom are in flying form. <strong>Neymar, Richarlison and Raphinha</strong> are all averaging over 1.6 shots on target per game for Brazil in 2022.</p><h2>Neymar to be the hammer and the nail</h2><p></p><p>At 4/1, <strong>Neymar</strong> looks a fancy price to be shown a card. He received <strong>four in qualifying and has six for PSG this season.</strong> He's often whinging and petulant, so the price looks more than fair to me. He also draws an insane number of fouls; <strong>5.06 per 90 </strong>in his last 50 games for Brazil. He was fouled nine times alone against Serbia.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Neymar to be shown a card @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/croatia-v-brazil/31953033" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">4/1</a></div><p>I'd have a look at a <strong>Dejan Lovren and Josko Gvardiol</strong> in the<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/croatia-v-brazil/31953033"> fouls and/or card markets.</a> Lovren is 11/4 to be shown a card and Gvardiol is 11/4. Neymar will be playing through the middle, so you'd imagine <strong>they'll be seeing plenty of each other.</strong></p><p><strong>Brazil look to have their best chance of winning the World Cup since 2002</strong> and at 17/2, it's hard to side with Croatia given how their games have been playing out. Over 2.5 goals is slightly favoured at 3/4 and an early goal may open the floodgates for Brazil. If they're to replicate anything like their first half against South Korea, it could be an enjoyable watch.</p><h2><strong>Value in Raphinha shots</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Raphinha is averaging <strong>1.92 shots per 90</strong>, more than Neymar, in his last 50 games for Brazil and he looks an interesting proposition in the shots on target market.</p><p>I expect him to start and for Brazil to have much more attacking intent. He's 3.85 on the Exchange to have two or more on target. He is yet to convert one of his chances this tournament however, that looks a massive price given he hasn't struggled to get attempts on goal. 