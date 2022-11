Avoid defeat the task for 2018 runners-up

Croatia produced one of the performances of the tournament so far when coming from a goal down early doors to beat Canada 4-1 on Sunday.

Zlatko Dalic's men stepped up markedly on their opening game goalless draw with Morocco to comfortably see off the Canadians thanks to an impressive passing display and some clinical finishing.

Mateo Kovacic and captain Luka Modric were excellent in midfield, while Ivan Perisic had a great game out wide, assisting striker Andrej Kramaric for his two excellent finishes.

Sitting top of Group F, the 2018 World Cup runners-up just need to avoid defeat to Belgium on Thursday to qualify for the Round of 16. They'll be keen to top the group and avoid likely Group E winners Spain in the first knock-out stage.

To do that they must beat Belgium and hope that Morocco don't beat Canada. If Morocco do win then Dalic's men can still top the group on goal difference. Croatia will also top the group with a draw if Morocco fail to win.

Win or go home simple scenario for Red Devils

Belgium have been a big disappointment at this World Cup, yet despite this, they still have every chance of qualifying for the Round of 16. They could even do so by topping the group.

Roberto Martinez's men were comprehensively outplayed in their opening game win over Canada. But the three points they rather fortuitously collected there will prove crucial if they progress further following another hugely disappointing display in losing to Morocco at the weekend.

Belgium just haven't performed with any fluency. Kevin de Bruyne has been lacklustre, Eden Hazard looks well past his best, and without a fit Romelu Lukaku as their main striker they don't look like a team that has lots of goals in them.

Having said all that, the Red Devils, 2018 World Cup third-place play-off winners no less, are more than capable of turning back the clock. This is still Belgium's golden generation and, if they beat Croatia on Thursday, they'll qualify - and as group winners should Morocco fail to beat Canada.

On the flip side, if Belgium fail to win then they'll almost certainly be making an early exit as a draw would only be good enough if already eliminated Canada give impressive Morocco a good hiding.

Match Odds market can't split them

There's perhaps little surprise in the Match Odds market that these two teams can barely be separated. Both Croatia and Belgium can be backed at around the 2.89/5 mark with the Draw trading at 3.55/2.

I'm pretty much in agreement as I'm finding it impossible to separate these two teams with any confidence. Either side could easily prevail simply because of the prize on offer.

A draw is no good to Belgium so they simply have to go for the win. If Martinez's men go ahead then Croatia have to go for goals also as a defeat will be no good to them. And vice versa, Belgium will have to go all guns-blazing even more if they fall behind.

It has all the hallmarks of being a cracking ding-dong affair and I would not like to put my neck on the line and call the outcome.

Goals look extremely likely



Instead, I believe the no-brainer bet is Over 2.5 Goals at 2.1211/10.

True, both sides might start off by being cagey but I really don't see that lasting. The scoreline being 0-0 only suits Croatia, but they surely won't risk defending that scoreline for 90+ minutes knowing one Belgium goal will likely see them eliminated.

So you'd imagine Croatia will go for goals every bit as much as Belgium who simply have to win, unless they get wind that Canada are at least three goals up on Morocco.

Of course, just because a team needs to win or has to go for goals doesn't mean they'll get them, but I'm finding it very difficult to imagine that these two ageing outfits will play out a dull low-scoring affair given what's at stake.

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Croatia v Belgium @ 2.12

Get shots, goals and Perisic onside in 15/1 Bet Builder

The Betfair Sportsbook are kindly giving away a FREE £5 Bet Builder when you place a £5 Bet Builder on any of Thursday's four World Cup games, so let's try this 15/1 combo.

Ivan Perisic has been directly involved in 16 goals at major tournaments (World Cup and EUROs) and that's six more than any other Croatia player, so following his two assists against Canada the wing wizard to assist any time is the first part of our Bet Builder.

As we've alrady mentioned, goals are likely at both ends, so Both Teams to Score - YES is the second part of our bet.

And finally, in the hope that we get a pulsating clash, let's back both teams to have 5+ shots on target.

Croatia had 10 shots on target against Canada, so they just need to be half as good to land their required number. While Belgium have been shy in front of goal to date, they still managed three shots on target against Morocco in a game that they didn't play well in. Only minor improvement needed then.

The below Bet Builder pays out at just over 15/1 (16.07)

Ivan Perisic Anytime Assist

Both Teams to Score - YES

Croatia 5+ Shots on Target

Belgium 5+ Shots on Target