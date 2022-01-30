World Cup 2022 CONCACAF Tips: Herdman's herd to maintain momentum

Canucks can take another step towards glory

Canada v USA

Sunday 30 January, 20:05

Canada's trip to face Honduras could have been a tricky one on Friday, but an early own goal set them up for a more comfortable experience, and a fine goal from the outstanding Jonathan David wrapped up the points in style. Canada are top of the section with five games left, with opponents USA a point and a place behind them.

Canada made light of the absence of star wing-back Alphonso Davies in San Pedro Sula, and they'll be confident of victory here. John Herdman's side has racked up four straight home wins in qualifying, including an impressive 2-1 success against Mexico.

The USA picked up a straightforward 1-0 home win against El Salvador last time out, but they have only won one of their four away games in this qualifying campaign, They have lost in Panama and been held to draws in Jamaica and El Salvador.

Canada held the USA to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture, and I think they can pick up a win here, despite the visitors boasting the likes of Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah and Brenda Aaronson. I'll back the hosts Draw No Bet at 2.1211/10.

Ticos to keep it tight

Mexico v Costa Rica

Sunday 30 January, 23:00

Mexico were in serious trouble in Kingston for much of their qualifier against Jamaica. Despite playing the entire second half against ten men, El Tri were 1-0 down with just nine minutes to go. However, Tata Martino's men dug deep, and a quickfire double from Henry Martin and Alexis Vega turned the tide in their favour in a 2-1 win.

A home game against Costa Rica should be more straightforward, as their opponents are far less effective on the road than they are in San Jose. Away from home, Costa Rica are yet to win in these qualifiers, although they gave Canada (1-0) and the USA (2-1) tough games before slipping to defeat.

Mexico haven't lost a World Cup qualifier at home since 2013, and even without Wolves striker Raul Jimenez and Napoli star Hirving Lozano, they should have enough quality to edge a close one. However, I'll give Costa Rica a goal-and-a-half start here at 1.8910/11 on the Asian Handicap, give how they were able to restrict Canada and the US.

Heartbroken Reggae Boyz to suffer again

Panama v Jamaica

Sunday 30 January, 23:05

Panama are still in with a chance of qualifying for the finals, as they are fourth in the standings, just three points behind third-placed Mexico. A 1-0 defeat at Costa Rica last time out was a blow, but their home form is the backbone of their progress. They have secured an impressive 1-0 win over the USA, and they held Mexico to a 1-1 draw, leading that game for a big chunk of time.

Jamaica arrive in Ciudad de Panama on a low, after losing in dramatic fashion against Mexico. Damion Lowe's sending off of the stroke of half time proved crucial, as the Reggae Boyz simply ran out of energy in the closing stages.

Jamaica have only won once on their travels, and they'll be drained after a Herculean effort against Mexico. I'll back the hosts to win at 1.9210/11.

El Salvador can avoid defeat

Honduras v El Salvador

Monday 31 January, 00:05

It's been a tough campaign for both of these sides, with just one win between them, and both occupying the bottom two slots in the qualifying table. Honduras have lost their last five qualifiers, and if you include friendlies they have lost seven of their last eight matches.

El Salvador beat Panama to record their only qualifying victory so far, but they hung in there against the USA last time out, and only lost 1-0. Given that they led in Panama and Costa Rica before losing both matches 2-1, they should at least be able to give out-of-form Honduras a problem or two.

I think the hosts are too short at 1.981/1, so I'll lay them. Honduras haven't won a home game for two years.