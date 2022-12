England have the beating of France

Foden and Bellingham are generational talents

The Three Lions know the way to a final

The final whistle had barely blown on England's surprisingly straightforward victory over Senegal when a narrative was already forming on social media. With France looming in the near-distance, the Three Lions are as good as out, the narrative has it, because Gareth Southgate's side always come unstuck the minute they face quality opposition.

It's a tiresome trope that has followed Southgate around for some time, diminishing his excellent overall record as national coach, and admittedly there are stats to back up the pessimism. In his 80 games in charge, England have played a side ranked 12th or higher on 27 occasions, winning just seven times.

That alone is enough to fear France, right? A 25.9% success rate against the big boys. And that's before we get to Kylian Mbappe.

Well, maybe, but elsewhere there are plenty of reasons to be cheerful; to believe, like Glenn Hoddle, that football might just be coming home. Starting conversely with that poor return.

Then and now

The somewhat alarming figure above does not factor in a bigger truth, that football and circumstance are fluid meaning that the majority of those defeats and draws are simply not relevant to today. England's World Cup squad of 2018 that lost twice to Belgium, for example, contained Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard, with Danny Rose and Ashley Young alternating at left wing-back. It was the same manager, sure, but a very different England.

In more recent times, the Three Lions have learnt how to better roar at the great and the good, as well as international minnows, because since the start of Euro 2020, eight sides ranked 12th or higher have been faced. Only two have ended in defeat.

Kane vs Kylian

It's human nature to think the grass is greener. Our partner's meal in a restaurant will always look a lot tastier to our own, and continental strikers will always appear to be far more prolific and dangerous to a forward born in Walthamstow.

Unquestionably, Kylian Mbappe is enjoying a vintage World Cup, with five goals to his name, but for their respective clubs, Harry Kane and the PSG front-man are neck-and-neck with 12 league goals apiece. In their last 20 international outings, Mbappe has fired 14 goals, Kane 15.

Furthermore, Kane's solitary strike in Qatar can be viewed as a plus because in times past England have arguably been too reliant on his goals. Now a Golden Boot winner has only scored 1/12 of a team's haul, a team that has out-scored everyone else in the tournament.

Mbappe has converted 55.5% of France's overall tally and if Kyle Walker successfully shackles him, do they have the firepower elsewhere to overly trouble England? Whereas, if Upamecano stops Kane there is Saka, Foden, Rashford, Bellingham....

On the subject of prolificacy incidentally, England have struck 45.6% of their attempts on goal on target, to France's 35.7%.



The Manchester City metric

Should the league champions of both nations meet, we would expect Manchester City to be priced at marginally shorter odds to PSG, so let's go with the Blues to prove a pertinent point about how the teams are viewed.

France, reigning world champions that they are, are jam-packed with superstars aren't they. They have world class talent doubled up in every position. Even their kit-man is probably really, really good at being a kit-man.

England by way of comparison are underdogs of a sort. Sure, Foden and Bellingham are generational players in the making, and Kane is routinely clinical, but mostly this is an inferior side to their gallic counterparts.

Yet, how many French players would be regular starters for City? By a conservative count that would be three - Hernandez at left-back, Mbappe and Griezmann.

City meanwhile already have four while the six-time Premier League champions have previously coveted Saka and Kane and are presently coveting Bellingham. Shaw would get in there too, at a push.

Granted, this is not a definitive measurement but can we please stop talking England down. All told, they have better players than France with two of them - Harry Kane to score a goal assisted by Phil Foden - available @ 13.0 as a price boost.

Defence doesn't rest

Staying briefly with England v France, both teams have won a surprisingly scant number of corners in this competition considering the sheer volume of attacks they have put together. Combined, they have averaged 6.1 per game.



As for bookings, both sides have positively been saintly, with France picking up two yellows, and England yet to be carded.

Looking beyond Saturday, should England prevail they will be a minimum of 180 minutes away from ending 56 years of hurt and major tournaments are won at the back aren't they?

If that is indeed the case, England can be encouraged in that no other quarter-final side has conceded fewer goals (2). None of the previous three winners of this competition can beat that at this stage either.

Learned behaviour





We return to the start, to England's fantastic recent record in major competitions that has seen them reach a World Cup semi and a Euro final.

Whether it's the Euros, or the Copa America, or AFCON that is combined with the World Cup, no other team left in this tournament boasts a better overall return in the past four years. Some have excelled in one competition, but disappointed in the other. Only England have gone deep in both.

This is a young and vibrant side with learned behaviour in navigating a path to the last four. And should they get there, at a tempting 8.0 to replicate the boys of '66, maybe even the pessimists among us will start to dream.