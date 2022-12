Vinicius Jr is undervalued in the markets

Created more chances than any teammate

Almost evens to either score or assist

Group G Permutations

As we head into the final group stage matches of the tournament itself - as Group G finishes after Group H for some reason - the picture is much clearer for Brazil than it is for Cameroon.

Brazil have six points from six and have qualified for the knockout stages with ease, though not necessarily in typical Brazilian fashion.

Yes, they've won both matches without conceding, and we've seen moments of flare - Richarlison's second on MD1 to be precise - but Tite is a coach that prefers discipline over freedom. Something he has a constant battle with the media in his home country.

I'm sure they won't care if they end up winning World Cup number six.

They are all but certain to win the group, too, though it could come down to goal difference if they did lose to Cameroon.

For Cameroon, then, they sit third with one point following a brilliant second half display to peg back Serbia from 1-3 down to draw 3-3. However, Serbia do know they can qualify with a win due to playing Switzerland, unfortunately for the African side, it is not entirely in their own hands.

Cameroon must win and hope the Serbia v Switzerland ends level. That would leave themselves and the Swiss on four points, and it would first come down to goal difference, which is currently -1 for Cameroon and zero for the Swiss.

Obviously, Switzerland's won't move if they draw, and any Cameroon win puts them at least one goal up. If they beat Brazil by one goal, it comes down to goals scored, which Cameroon leads heading into these matches with three goals to the Swiss' one.

Long story short, they are still in it, but do rely on a tight affair in the group's other game.

Tale of the Tape

There's a reason Cameroon are big 9/1 outsiders coming into this match with Brazil, who are odds-on at 3/10.

Opta tell us that Brazil have won each of their seven World Cup matches with African nations by an aggregate score of 20-2. They are also yet to face a single shot on target so far - something Tite will be proud of - and are the first side to achieve this after two group games since France in 1998.

Les Bleus would go on to win the tournament that year.

The Brazilians are also unbeaten in 17 group stage games at the World Cup, which is a tournament record. Maybe 9/1 is too short after all.

This is a huge mountain to climb for Cameroon, who have registered only one clean sheet in their last 21 World Cup matches, conceding over two-per-game on average in the other 20.

So let's find some value in the Brazilian sides attackers.

Cameroon v Brazil betting - All in on Vini Jr

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has created more chances (6) than any other Brazilian so far though only has one assist to his name.

He's actually had a direct hand in almost a third (11/36) of Brazil's attempts so far, either creating the shot for a teammate (6) or taking the shot himself (5).

He also had a goal ruled out last time out due to Richarlison's offside. He is due some recognition.

He's priced up at just under 2/1 to assist against Cameroon, which is a longer price than Everton (7/5), Richarlison, Raphinha (all 7/5), Rodrygo, Antony & Martinelli (all 6/4 and likely to be on the bench), Gabriel Jesus (13/8) and even Dani Alves (17/10). He has been undervalued.

If you want to boost him even further you could back him to both score and assist, which pays just under 6/1, or, you can include his shot volume in the Bet Builder below, at 13/2.