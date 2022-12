Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

World Cup favourites Brazil 2.8615/8 breezed past South Korea in Monday's round of 16 tie with an ominous air of invincibility.

Brazil are admired across the globe so, outside of Argentina perhaps, few football fans will begrudge Tite's men if they end their 20 year wait for a sixth title in Qatar.

The last time the Samba Boys won it Betfair Ambassador Rivaldo played a key role and he knows how much ending their drought would mean to the fans back home.

Samba Boys step up to sweep aside Son and co

Against South Korea, Brazil stepped up their performance level and lead 4-0 at half-time.

It was the first time they had hit the goalscoring heights in Qatar - previously winning 2-0 against Serbia and edging Switzerland 1-0 before a weakened team lost to Cameroon - and Brazil are 7/1 to finish the tournament as the highest scoring team.

They are 8/5 to finish the World Cup with over 12.5 goals.

Neymar returned from injury to score a penalty against South Korea, Vinicius Jr showed again that he's a player for the biggest stages and Richarlison scored his third of the tournament before Lucas Paqueta got the fourth.

Richarlison 9.89/1 is now second favourite, behind odds-on Kylian Mbappe on five goals, in the Golden Boot betting on the Betfair Exchange.

The Tottenham forward is at 15.5 the shortest price of any Brazilian in the Golden Ball betting although Neymar 17.016/1 could leapfrog him with an influential display and so could Vini 17.5.

But Brazilian succcess at this World Cup won't only come down to their explosive attack. They have defended well so far, conceding just two goals, and are 4/11 to keep over 2.5 clean sheets.

Brazil firm favourites to beat Croatia

They may well keep a third clean sheet of the tournament in Friday's 3pm quarter-final against Croatia.

Brazil are 1.434/9 to beat Luka Modric and co. after the 2018 finalists needed penalties to get past Japan yesterday.

Win that one and a South American showdown for the ages could be on in the semi-final, with Argentina lying in wait if they can beat Netherlands in their last-eight clash.

England v Brazil final is 6/1

In the Nominate the Finalists market, France/Brazil is the favourite at 9/2 in what would be a repeat of the 1998 final, with the South Americans looking to avenge their 3-0 defeat of 24 years ago.

An England/Brazil final comes next in the market at 6/1 (Spain/Brazil is the same price).

If that happens, I'll have to retract my claim that nobody outside Argentina would begrudge the Seleção Canarinho a sixth title.