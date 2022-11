It was hard not to get swept up by a wave of Samba nostalgia watching Brazil dispose of Serbia in their opening Group G game. Richarlison's acrobatic goal was deserving any Brazilian World Cup side. In the absence of Neymar, he'll be hoping to continue his fantastic form in the iconic yellow jersey against Switzerland on Monday.

Divise Richarlison offers value

The Spurs man is an interesting character who divides opinion. His form in the Premier League has been noteworthy in that it has been non-existent, no goals in 10 appearances. He turns into a different player for Brazil. He scored six goals in CONMEBOL qualifying, just two behind top scorer Neymar.

Richarlison has scored nine goals in his last seven appearances in all competitions for Brazil. Indeed, since his debut for the national side in September 2018 he's scored more goals for Brazil than any other player (19).

Looking at the goalscorer markets, Richarlison's price to score anytime stands out to me. 15/8 looks big given the form he's in plus the fact he will be the main man given Neymar's enforced absence. Brazil's manager Tite is a big fan and regularly picks him ahead of Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, who has shown much better club form this season.

Back Richarlison to score anytime @ 15/8

Questions elsewhere in the market

Antony and Jesus are both the same price as Richarlison, and I don't think that's fair. Antony missed Man United's last five matches in the run up to this World Cup through injury and has been absent from training in recent days so given those concerns, he makes no appeal at 15/8.

Jesus' form for Brazil hasn't been the best of late and so I have him in the same bracket as Antony. Given those concerns, Richarlison should be a shorter price in this market.

Keep an eye on starting XI's

He didn't feature in the game against Serbia but I think Bruno Guimaraes is worth a look in the 'to score or assist' market should he feature on Monday. He's been a key man in a Newcastle side who are flying this season, notching three goals and two assists. He featured six times in qualifying and managed three assists and one goals despite only starting twice. 23/10 to score or assist looks a nice play if he starts.

Brazil don't have a great record against European sides in recent World Cups and are looking to win back-to-back World Cup games against European nations for the first time since a run of six between 2002 and 2006.

Similarly. Switzerland don't have a good record against South American sides, winning just one of eight. I think it's a relevant point in World Cup, but they look to negate each other and ultimately, Brazil are the better side.

The win prices here look fair, and it would be difficult to make the case against Brazil. That ties in nicely with the no lose single over on the Betfair Exchange. If you back Brazil to win and they fail to do so, losing bets will be refunded up to £/€10 as a free bet. T&Cs apply and MBR 'Basic' exclusion applies.