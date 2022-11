3/1 favourites Brazil kick off their World Cup campaign

Raphinha 12/5 for opener which I should change later on

Brazil in huge scoring form; Over 3.5 Brazil goals is 5/1

Stay tuned for 11/1 Bet Builder

Brazil's World Cup history

There's a reason it feels like every time a World Cup comes around Brazil are both heavy favourties but also every non-Brazilian's "second team".

They've won more World Cups (5) than any other country. According to Opta, they've also won more games (73) and have the highest winning ratio (67%) of any nation in the competition's history.

They have delighted generation after generation with their skill, audacity and desire to win the best competition in the world.

And, yet again, they are the 3/1 favourites to win their sixth trophy, actually shortening in price since yesterday when foes Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia.

Back Brazil to win the World Cup @ 3/1

Serbia's World Cup history

Since becoming an independent nation, Serbia have managed to qualify for four of the last five World Cup tournaments, although they've never made it past the group stages and only Australia (8) have lost more matches since 2006 at the finals than the Serbians (7).

Optimism is high, though, among the camp this time around with record scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic and Juventus's Dusan Vlahovic within the ranks. They also have Dusan Tadic, Luka Jovic and Sergej Milinković-Savić in top form.

They also topped their qualifying group, beating Portugal in the final game in what was a historic win.

Back Serbia to qualify from Group E @ 11/10

Brazil form

Brazil - the only team to apper at every single World Cup - are unbeaten in their last 15 World Cup group matches and also their last 15 matches in all competitions, winning the last seven in a row. They've netted 5+ goals in two of those games, 4+ in five, and 3+ in six out of the seven (26 in total).

Back Brazil Over 3.5 Goals @ 5/1

Brazil icon Neymar has had a direct hand in almost half (42%) of Brazil's 19 goals at the World Cup since 2014 (6 goals, 2 assists), and has been boosted to 9/2 to both score and assist against Serbia.

Brazil v Serbia betting

While I acknowledge Serbia's form - winning five of the last six - they face a real step up in opposition. It bodes well for them to have Brazil first up, rather than needing to beat them to qualify.

Serbia have enough quality to cause issues for Brazil, and at 11/2 there is a big price to earn some big money, but I won't be going near it.

Predicting who may start for Brazil (40/85) in those forward positions is tricky, with a plethora of world class players available. Neymar aside, I am hoping (and expecting) Raphinha to get the nod on the right and side, and he is where my money is going.

His prices during the tournament will fall in my opinion when he shows the world stage how capable he is, moving ahead of teammates such as Antony, Richarlison and Rodrygo (all 7/4 to score anytime). Shot happy Raphinha, though, is 12/5.

The Barcelona man is averaging over four shots a game this season and having watched him at Leeds for two years, I know he will not miss an opportunity to have a go.

Back Raphinha to score anytime @ 12/5

£2 Free Bet Builder

A daily reminder that your daily £2 free Bet Builder is available to use, so why not try out the below special?

Both teams to score Neymar to score anytime Fabinho to be carded Vlahovic 1 or more shots on target