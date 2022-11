Six horses run in Betfair Race to the World Cup Stakes

Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost rides for England

Race is 11:30 Saturday at Haydock Park

Followed by full card including Betfair Chase

Betfair donating £10,000 to Injured Jockeys' Fund

History will be made at Haydock on Saturday when six horses compete in the Betfair Race to the World Cup Stakes and take part in the first ever horse race to predict the outcome of the World Cup.

A five-furlong race will give one of England, Brazil, France, Argentina, Spain or Germany a major boost to their World Cup chances if they are first past the post in Saturday's contest.

Gareth Southgate's side are 11.010/1 to win the 2022 World Cup and Betfair ambassador Bryony Frost will be doing the steering on England in front of a home crowd to help football come home.

Former England manager and Betfair ambassador Glenn Hoddle will be in attendance and present the winning jockey with a trophy - perhaps the first of two titles the winning nation will collect this winter.

The race will be shown during ITV1's live coverage of racing on Saturday and on Racing TV with commentary from ITV's lead racing commentator Richard Hoiles.

The 2021-22 Champion Jockey Brian Hughes will ride current World Cup holders France, Paddy Brennan rides Argentina. Jack Quinlan will be on-board Germany and Harry Skelton on Spain.

Other racing on the day at Haydock includes the Grade 1 Betfair Chase, where 2022 Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard will make a seasonal return with Cheltenham hero Rachael Blackmore onboard.

Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost, riding for England, said: "I'm delighted to be representing England in the Betfair Race to the World Cup Stakes at Haydock this weekend.

"After England's heartbreaking loss against Italy at the Euros, the success of the Lionesses this summer showed the great strength of English football and hopefully the men's team can repeat that at the World Cup.

"I've been lucky to have some memorable rides with Frodon and there is nothing better than riding a fan favourite, so hopefully I can bring football home at Haydock on Saturday."

Betfair ambassador Glenn Hoddle said: "For me, you've got to beat Brazil. On paper, France look very strong but this is all about tournament football.

"Forget England's form from the Nations League, it's a tournament now and, if you get momentum, you get confidence. Brazil are favourites, but I think England are in a group of about six countries that could go all the way."

World Cup Winner Latest Odds

Brazil 4.84/1

Argentina 6.611/2

France 8.27/1

Spain 10.519/2

England 11.010/1

Germany 13.012/1

Please note, there will be no bets will be taken on this race.