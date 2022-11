Belgium win despite laboured performance

Tunisia look a well-organised outfit

A draw will keep both teams very much in it

Out-of-sorts Belgium can only get better

Sometimes you don't need to be good, sometimes you just need to be lucky. That's what Belgium boss Roberto Martinez should be telling his team after they somehow beat Canada 1-0 in their opening Group F game in midweek.

The Red Devils were out of sorts for much of the game, conceding 22 shots to the Canadians and requiring two moments of brilliance to secure the points; one a superb penalty save from Thibaut Courtois, the other an instinctive finish from Michy Batshuayi.

Even the man widely regarded as the best midfielder in the world, Kevin de Bruyne, had an off day - producing an unusual package of misplaced passes and wayward shots. Don't let KDB receiving the Player of the Match award convince you he played well. He didn't!

What the above does mean however is that there is plenty of room for improvement from the 2018 third-place finishers.

It's not how you start a World Cup, it's how you finish it that matters, and if Belgium can beat Morocco on Sunday afternoon then they'll guarantee themselves qualification to the Round of 16

Well-drilled Morocco tough to break down

Morocco got their World Cup campaign off to a satisfactory start, drawing 0-0 with the runners-up from four years ago, Croatia.

Despite conceding plenty of possession, Walid Regragui's men looked the more threatening team going forward with their two star players, Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech, producing excellent displays.

The North Africans lacked a cutting edge however, but they're a well-drilled side who will be hard to break down against their two remaining Group F opponents.

Facing Belgium next, Morocco are already at the 'must-not-lose' stage of the tournament, though they'll be both encouraged from what they witnessed from the Red Devils against Canada, and very aware that Sunday's opponents can only get better.

Stalemate looks the best option

If you take the view that you're only as good as your last game then Belgium look awfully short at 2.0421/20 for the win, and Morocco would be of some interest at around 4.216/5.

But it's probably worth reminding that Martinez's men have become experts at navigating themselves through major tournament group stages, and despite their laboured performance against Canada, the 1-0 victory was a record-equalling eighth World Cup group stage win on the bounce.

In terms of performance, Belgium can only improve from their opening game. But does that mean we should be backing the Red Devils to make it nine consecutive World Cup group stage wins?

They're not for me at their price, and that's mainly down to my view that Morocco are a very decent side, a very well-organised one, that will be no pushovers.

Consider also that a draw here is likely to suit both teams - Belgium will be confident of avoiding defeat against an ageing Croatian team, while Morocco will fancy their chances of beating Canada - and I think backing the stalemate at 3.613/5 is the bet to have.

Back the Draw in Belgium v Morocco @ 3.6

Go low on goals for a trade or Bet Builder

As the recommended bet suggests, I'm fully expecting a tight and cagey affair between two sides that will be very happy to avoid defeat, so I can't put up any goalscorers or Bet Builder options with any confidence.

In fact, for the latter, I'd definitely consider the Under 2.5 Goals option at 8/11 as one part of a Bet Builder, while if you like to trade a football match then starting off by backing the 0-0 Correct Score at 11.521/2 and/or the Under 1.5 Goals option at 3.613/5 could pay dividends.