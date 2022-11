Argentina 1/7 on the Betfair Sportsbook

All eyes on Messi at his last World Cup

Herve Renard is one of the best coaches outside Europe

Messi's last dance

Despite being 35 years old, this may be Messi's best opportunity to win the World Cup.

He may has lost the final in 2014, but Argentina come into the Qatar World Cup on a 33 match unbeaten run and as the Copa America champions.

As we've got closer to the tournament beginning, the South American side's price has continued to shorten, and at 6.511/2, they are only second favourites to Brazil - who they beat in the Copa America final.

Their impressive run is purely not down to Messi, which bodes well for their chances not relying on one player. Lautaro Martinez finished on seven goals during the World Cup qualifiers, while Flamengo's De Arrascaeta chipped in with five of his own.

Conceding just eight goals from 17 matches, as well as keeping a clean sheet against Brazil during the qualifiying campaign and in the Copa America final, shows their backline is currently one of the best in the world.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez has been a key figure between the sticks, while Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez, Real Betis' German Pezzella and Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi have all played key roles at the heart of the defence.

Recent friendlies against UAE, Jamaica, Honduras and Estonia have seen the Argentians score 16 goals and concede none.

However, their 5-0 victories over Estonia (FIFA ranking: 109th) and UAE (FIFA ranking: 70th) were the first occasions they scored more than three goals in a game since their 4-1 victory over Bolivia (FIFA ranking: 82nd) back in July 2021 - 16 matches have taken place in between.

In fact, you next have to go back to 2019 the last time Argentina scored more than three in a match.

They may be one of the best teams in the world right now, but they haven't been hammering any top ranked nations.

Saudi Arabia return in better shape

Saudi Arabia (FIFA ranking: 51st) were embarrassed 5-0 to Russia in 2018's curtain raiser, but four years is a long time in football and it's safe to say that the team has drastically improved since.

It's worth remembering that away from their defeat to Russia, Saudia Arabia showed what they are capable of against World Cup opposition, falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Uruguay before heading home on a high, beating Egypt 2-1.

Since then, there's been a manager change - and one which has had a positive impact on the squad.

Former Ivory Coast and Morocco manager Herve Renard has been in charge since 2019 and he's helped push the squad in a different direction - which has improved their performances on the pitch.

Saudi Arabia qualified for Qatar in first place, winning seven games and losing just one to Japan in Saitama. They only conceded six goals and their new defensive, more organised style of play will hopefully prevent another 5-0 defeat on the world stage.

Despite Herve Renard improving his squad, he was quick to express his concerns on the national team after the Saudi Arabia domestic league introduced a rule allowing more foreign players eligible to start.

This has pushed Saudi Arabian players down the pecking order, with certain individuals having less time than originally expected.

Not much is expected of Saudi Arabia in Qatar, but their squad has drastically improved from their last outing. They were rabbits in the headlights in their opener agains Russia, and Argentina isn't any easier, but a more disciplined side may not be as easy to break down.

There's no doubt that there's a gulf between these two nations. There's an expectation on Argentina to go all the way; largely down to the fact this will be Messi's last chance to win a World Cup.

However, this is the opening game and if Saudi Arabia can frustrate Argentina and with the South American side expected to rotate their players if they are in front by a couple of goals late on, backing Argentina to win and under 3.5 goals at 1.834/5 is my value bet.