A lot has been made of Argentina's shock defeat to Saudi Arabia, and rightly so. It was an outstanding result for the Saudi's and given their pre-match price of 22/1, one they are entitled to be given a national holiday to celebrate.

Discipline key to Argentine attack

Where Argentina are concerned, I don't think it's all doom and gloom. They won the xG battle on Tuesday, 2.26 v 0.15. Saudi Arabia scored with their only two shots on target while Argentina had three goals chalked off for offside. Argentina players were flagged offside 10 times during that defeat and that's four more than their total for the entire 2018 tournament.

If they can stay disciplined when attacking, we know they have the players and ability to create plenty of scoring chances.

It's worth calling out that they have a fantastic record against Mexico in recent times. They are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings (W7, D3) with Mexico in all competitions since a 1-0 loss in the 2004 Copa America.

Mexico lacking a real finisher

Apart from Guillermo Ochoa's penalty save, Mexico played out a relatively boring 0-0 draw with Poland in their Group C opener. Mexico were largely the better side but struggled to create clear-cut chances and looked to be missing a reliable finisher.

Gerardo Martino's men have played 18 games this calendar year and scored one or less in 12 of those while Argentina kept 10 clean sheets in CONMBEOL qualifying. They can generally be relied upon to be defensively solid. Saudi Arabia scored from two low percentage chances and if Argentina can limit Mexico to similar then they'll be pretty happy with their efforts.

At 1.618/13 over on the Exchange, they're too short to back in the win markets and given what we saw from Mexico, I find it hard to envisage anything but an Argentina win here.

Mexico to follow the Saudi blueprint

I'm looking towards the cards markets put some extra juice in the Argentina price here. Saudi Arabia did an excellent of making the game a dogfight and seeing how much Messi and co wanted. The referee duly obliged with six Saudi's entering the referee's notebook. All of those came after the 67th minute when the Saudi's were defending their lead.

The referee for this encounter is Daniele Orsato from Italy and so far this season he's averaging 4.68 yellows per game. He dished out six cards in his first game of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador. I think Mexico will look to employ similar tactics to Saudi Arabia and make this a physical battle.

Over 3.5 team cards for Mexico looks a really nice play and if you put this in a Bet Builder with Argentina to win, it comes out around the 3/1 mark.

Back Argentina to win and Mexico over 3.5 cards @ 3/1 3/1

I would also have a look at players such as Cristian Romero and Nicolas Tagliafico at nice prices to pick up bookings on the Argentinian side. There's a lot of players on both sides who are generally up for a battle.