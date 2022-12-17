</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Argentina v France: Messi can land biggest blows in battle of heavyweights
Dave Tindall
18 December 2022
4:00 min read can land biggest blows in battle of heavyweights</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave-tindall/">Dave Tindall</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-12-18">18 December 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Argentina v France: Messi can land biggest blows in battle of heavyweights", "name": "Argentina v France: Messi can land biggest blows in battle of heavyweights", "description": "An in-form superstar scoring in the final is not just a romantic notion; it's part of World Cup history. Lionel Messi can be the next to produce the fairytal...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/argentina-v-france-tips-messi-can-land-biggest-blows-in-battle-of-heavyweights-151222-719.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/argentina-v-france-tips-messi-can-land-biggest-blows-in-battle-of-heavyweights-151222-719.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-18T10:50:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-17T17:21:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lionel Messi Argentina.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "An in-form superstar scoring in the final is not just a romantic notion; it's part of World Cup history. Lionel Messi can be the next to produce the fairytale ending by netting in an Argentina victory over holders France on Sunday, and you can get odds of just over 3/1 in a Bet Builder to wrap up the perfect script.. Buoyant Lionel Messi can continue his scoring streak in an Argentina victory An Argentina win whilst conceding is a value play Julian Alvarez looks a big price to find the net Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Everything in place for Messi fairytale Argentina v France feels like a heavyweight encounter and history backs it up: the final in Qatar on Sunday will be contested by the fourth and fifth most successful nations in World Cup history. Reaching the final in 1930's inaugural edition is from a black and white bygone era but Argentina's last four appearances can be recalled in vivid colour. The ticker tape triumph on home soil in 1978 and the Maradona-inspired glory of 1986 are part of World Cup folklore but their two finals since were unforgettable affairs to the neutral. With Maradona on the wane and bright spark Claudio Caniggia banned for the final, La Albiceleste lost a bad-tempered clash to West Germany in Italia '90. And a subdued Messi couldn't find any inspiration in Brazil's iconic Maracana Stadium when the Germans foiled them again in 2014, on that occasion in extra time. All four of Messi's goals came in the group stage that year as Argentina rather limped to the final, managing just a single strike in normal time during their four matches in the knockout phase. Messi's mood dipped as the goals dried up, he looked to be carrying the weight of trying to emulate Maradona's 1986 heroics and Argentina lacked joy. Fast forward to Qatar and it's a very different story. Messi seems to be having the time of his life and, despite starting games slowly, he's scored in five of Argentina's six matches, including goals in the last 16 wins over Australia (2-1), the Netherlands (2-2, 4-3 on pens) and Croatia (3-0). Messi fulfilling his destiny was always one of the great possible storylines of this World Cup. But now, thanks to his own form, state of mind and a solid supporting cast that has grown in confidence since the shock of the opening 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia, that outcome looks more than just a hopeful fairytale. France the modern masters In terms of modern World Cup history, France have no peers. By coming through Wednesday's semi-final against Morocco, the holders stayed on track to become the first team since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups. Les Bleus have now reached the final four times in the last seven editions, lifting the trophy in 1998 (3-0 v Brazil) and 2018 (4-2 v Croatia) while losing the 2010 final to Italy on penalties. That high-class consistency is reminiscent of German sides of the past and France also reached the final when hosting Euro 2016. By overcoming that agonising 1-0 extra-time loss to Portugal in the Stade de France and winning the World Cup in Russia two years later, the French looked like a team at the peak of their powers and one with the quality to stay there for a while with Kylian Mbappe still a teenager. Securing a place in this year's final suggests that's how it's panning out but how convincing have the French actually been in Qatar? They lost to Tunisia in the closing group game when admittedly making plenty of changes having already qualified while it's fairly common opinion that they were outplayed by England in the quarters and, to a slightly lesser extent, by Morocco in the semis. And yet here they are. Like many teams used to winning, France have the best possible method of responding when coming under pressure: scoring goals. But even though Didier Deschamps' clever use of substitutions fuels that very desirable trait, can they keep pulling the same trick off? Will the pre-tournament injuries that ruled out Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante finally catch up with them? Messi v Mbappe in Golden Boot battle Having two of the best players on the planet battling it out in the final - one coming towards the end of his golden career and the other starting to approach his peak - is just about the perfect scenario. But the fact that Messi and Mbappe are locked together at the top of the scoring charts with five goals apiece elevates their head-to-to-head showdown even further. Six goals have been enough to claim the Golden Boot in eight of the last 11 World Cups (only Ronaldo, who scored eight in Brazil's 2002 triumph has scored more in a finals since 1974) so both superstars are just one away from hitting the tournament's traditional magic number. But while the two thoroughbreds are in pole position, this may not just be a two-horse race. With a brace in the semi-final win over Croatia, Julian Alvarez moved onto four goals and he shares that tally with France's new record goalscorer, Olivier Giroud. The current Golden Boot betting shows Messi at [1.86], Mbappe [2.56], Alvarez [23.0] and Giroud [23.0]. Messi is a shorter price because, in the event of tie, the award is given to the player with most assists. After the semis, Messi had three to Mbappe's two. Alvarez can make his mark More on Messi shortly but it's his fellow forward Alvarez who I'll turn to for the first bet of the final. Alvarez started the tournament on the bench but he's replaced Lautaro Martinez as first choice up front and Argentina look all the better for it. The mobile and hard-working Manchester City striker showed he was in form by scoring in three of his final four appearances for Pep Guardiola's men before the Premier League broke for Qatar. He added another goal in Argentina's warm-up game against the UAE and now he's scored four in his last four at the finals, netting against Poland and Australia before his double in the semis against the Croatians. Alvarez is [4.7] to score in 90 minutes. That looks a must. France narrow favourites but Argentina appeal So what of the outright betting? It's tight and in the aftermath of Wednesday's second semi-final, France were put in as very slight favourites at [2.86] to win in 90 minutes, with Argentina [2.98] and The Draw the biggest price of the three outcomes at [3.1]. Those odds look to be holding firm. In the win the trophy market, France are [1.97] to hoist gold to the skies again while Argentina are [2.04] to get it done in either regulation time, extra time or via penalties. This pair played out a seven-goal thriller in the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup, France prevailing 4-3, but Argentina were flaky and far more individualistic back then so its relevance as a form guide is highly dubious. A more helpful bit of history could be that in three of the last four World Cups, the team that played their semi-final first went on to lift the trophy. France did so in 1998 but it's Argentina who have the advantage of an extra day's rest this time. Maybe that counts for something again here. Who wins? It's a fairly simplistic view but Argentina's performances have improved as the tournament has gone on while France's have rather flatlined or even dipped. Mbappe is still making a difference but he's fired blanks in the last two games and hasn't been quite the vibrant, unstoppable figure that blasted home five goals in his first three matches. And it's on those grounds, rather than woolly, romantic notions about Messi and his destiny, that I'm going for Argentina. By what scoreline? Let's delve into both history and recent form. Goals could be on the cards Plenty of World Cup finals have been a tough watch since Argentina beat West Germany 3-2 in a thrilling climax. That's reflected in the goal counts after 90 minutes which from 1990 to 2014 read: 1, 0, 3, 2, 2, 0, 0. On those numbers, the smart money was on a low-scoring contest between France and a pretty dogged Croatia in the 2018 final and yet we were treated to an open encounter that ended 4-2! That was the highest scoring final in 90 minutes since 1958. Their shutout against Morocco (scorers of just one goal in three knockout games) was France's first clean sheet of the tournament so there are question marks over Les Bleus' defence but, conversely, they've fired home seven times in their last three matches. Argentina, meanwhile, scored three in the semis and twice in the quarters and last 16. That's a healthy return and very different to the 2014 team. I'm tempted, therefore, by Over 2.5 goals at [2.54]. France can score via Mbappe bursts or perhaps by taking a leaf out of the Netherlands' 'Plan B' book and going long by using Giroud. Argentina can lean on Messi's brilliance to thread balls through the French defence while their ability to win penalties has to be noted too. Add in the poaching skills of the in-form Alvarez and there's a fair chance French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who made an absolute howler in the 2018 final, could be picking the ball out of his net more than once. To frame the goals argument, a glance at the scoring charts shows France as the tournament's joint-top scorers with England (sigh) on 13, and Argentina just one behind on 12. Combining the idea that Scaloni's men triumph while both teams register, the bet I'll play is Argentina win and Both teams to Score at an eyecatching [7.4]. Messi BetBuilder play not just for the romantics As mentioned, it's important not to let the heart rule the head when it comes to Messi and many will argue that the thought of him scoring in an Argentina victory is just a little too cute. But World Cup history suggests it's a very reasonable line to take. Here's some evidence: Pele leapt like a salmon/Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri to head home the opener in Brazil's 4-1 fantasy football win over Italy in 1970, a swivelling Gerd Muller banked the winner for hosts West Germany in the 1974 final, an unstoppable Mario Kempes scored twice to secure Argentina's victory in 1978, in-form poacher Paolo Rossi set Italy on the way to glory in the 1982 showpiece, Ronaldo completed his comeback from injury and redemption for the 1998 final when netting both goals in Brazil's 2-0 triumph over Germany in 2002 and the teenage Mbappe thumped home in 2018. Kempes, Rossi and Ronaldo also won the Golden Boot as well as celebrating team glory which shows that backing in-form star players to score in the final can be very profitable. Had Messi converted his penalty against Poland, he'd be on course to match Jairzinho, who scored in all seven games of Brazil's glorious 1970 campaign. But netting in five out of six is still exceptional and leads me towards a very obvious Bet Builder: Messi to score in an Argentina win at [4.7]. For those who want to play it a little more cautious, Messi to Score or Assist (he has three of those so far) in an Argentina win is [3.6]. Some other bets to note. Argentina are [9.0] (Sportsbook) to win on penalties, a slightly bigger price than [8.5] France. I'd have it the other way around given Emi Martinez's excellent record at keeping out spot kicks. The bookings market sweet spot is 4.5, with Unders 8/11 and Overs Evs. At the time of writing we don't yet know the man in the middle at the Lusail Stadium - a venue where Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia but have since beaten the Dutch in the quarters and Croatia in the semis. Their supporters will vastly outnumber France's which is another plus for Messi's men. Argentina have picked up 12 yellows so far, an average of two per game, while France are one of the cleanest sides having received just five on their way to the final. Argentina forward Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi can crown his glittering career with World Cup victory
Argentina vs France
Sun 18 Dec, 15:00 Preview the World Cup Season 2022/2023 match on 18 December 2022: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Argentina vs France ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2022-12-18 15:00", "endDate": "2022-12-18 15:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/argentina-v-france-tips-messi-can-land-biggest-blows-in-battle-of-heavyweights-151222-719.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Lusail Iconic Stadium", "address" : "Lusail Iconic Stadium" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Argentina", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "World Cup Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "France", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "World Cup Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/fifa-world-cup/argentina-v-france-betting-31969141" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"FIFA World Cup 2022","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/en\/football\/fifa-world-cup\/argentina-v-france-betting-31969141","entry_title":"Argentina v France: Messi can land biggest blows in battle of heavyweights"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/fifa-world-cup/argentina-v-france-betting-31969141">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Argentina%20v%20France%3A%20Messi%20can%20land%20biggest%20blows%20in%20battle%20of%20heavyweights&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fargentina-v-france-tips-messi-can-land-biggest-blows-in-battle-of-heavyweights-151222-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fargentina-v-france-tips-messi-can-land-biggest-blows-in-battle-of-heavyweights-151222-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fargentina-v-france-tips-messi-can-land-biggest-blows-in-battle-of-heavyweights-151222-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fargentina-v-france-tips-messi-can-land-biggest-blows-in-battle-of-heavyweights-151222-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fargentina-v-france-tips-messi-can-land-biggest-blows-in-battle-of-heavyweights-151222-719.html&text=Argentina%20v%20France%3A%20Messi%20can%20land%20biggest%20blows%20in%20battle%20of%20heavyweights" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>An in-form superstar scoring in the final is not just a romantic notion; it's part of World Cup history. Lionel Messi can be the next to produce the fairytale ending by netting in an Argentina victory over holders France on Sunday, and you can get odds of just over 3/1 in a Bet Builder to wrap up the perfect script..</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Buoyant Lionel Messi can continue his scoring streak in an Argentina victory</strong></h3> </li> <li><strong><span style="font-size: 18.72px;">An Argentina win whilst conceding is a value play</span></strong></li> <li><strong><span style="font-size: 18.72px;">Julian Alvarez looks a big price to find the net</span></strong></li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2022-world-cup-live-latest-news-and-odds/">Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%20target=%22_blank%22%20rel=%22noopener" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%2520target%3D%2522_blank%2522%2520rel%3D%2522noopener&source=gmail&ust=1668854851579000&usg=AOvVaw3YYpyUsKgaTiepibbxfboh" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2><strong>Everything in place for Messi fairytale</strong></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Argentina v France</strong> feels like a heavyweight encounter and history backs it up: the final in Qatar on Sunday will be contested by the <strong>fourth and fifth most successful nations in World Cup history</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Reaching the final in 1930's inaugural edition is from a black and white bygone era but Argentina's last four appearances can be recalled in vivid colour. The <strong>ticker tape triumph on home soil in 1978</strong> and the <strong>Maradona-inspired glory of 1986</strong> are part of World Cup folklore but their two finals since were unforgettable affairs to the neutral.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With Maradona on the wane and bright spark Claudio Caniggia banned for the final, La Albiceleste <strong>lost a bad-tempered clash to West Germany in Italia '90</strong>. And a subdued Messi couldn't find any inspiration in Brazil's iconic Maracana Stadium when the <strong>Germans foiled them again in 2014</strong>, on that occasion in extra time. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>All four of Messi's goals came in the group stage that year</strong> as Argentina rather limped to the final, managing just a single strike in normal time during their four matches in the knockout phase. Messi's mood dipped as the goals dried up, he looked to be carrying the weight of trying to emulate Maradona's 1986 heroics and Argentina lacked joy.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fast forward to Qatar and it's a very different story. Messi seems to be having the time of his life and, despite starting games slowly, he's scored in five of Argentina's six matches, including goals in the last 16 wins over Australia (2-1), the Netherlands (2-2, 4-3 on pens) and Croatia (3-0).</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Messi fulfilling his destiny was always one of the <strong>great possible storylines</strong> of this World Cup. But now, thanks to his own form, state of mind and a solid supporting cast that has grown in confidence since the shock of the opening 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia, that outcome <strong>looks more than just a hopeful fairytale</strong>.</span></p><h2><strong>France the modern masters </strong></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In terms of modern World Cup history, <strong>France have no peers</strong>. By coming through Wednesday's semi-final against Morocco, the holders stayed on track to become the <strong>first team since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to <span class="highlight-back">win back</span>-to-back World Cups</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Les Bleus have now <strong>reached the final four times in the last seven editions</strong>, lifting the trophy in 1998 (3-0 v Brazil) and 2018 (4-2 v Croatia) while losing the 2010 final to Italy on penalties.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That high-class consistency is <strong>reminiscent of German sides of the past</strong> and France also reached the final when hosting Euro 2016.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">By overcoming that agonising 1-0 extra-time loss to Portugal in the Stade de France and winning the World Cup in Russia two years later, the French looked like a team at the <strong>peak of their powers</strong> and one with the quality to stay there for a while with <strong>Kylian Mbappe</strong> still a teenager.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Securing a place in this year's final suggests that's how it's panning out but how convincing have the French actually been in Qatar? They lost to Tunisia in the closing group game when admittedly making plenty of changes having already qualified while it's fairly common opinion that they were outplayed by England in the quarters and, to a slightly lesser extent, by Morocco in the semis.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And yet here they are. Like many teams used to winning, France have the best possible method of responding when coming under pressure: <strong>scoring goals</strong>. But even though Didier Deschamps' clever use of substitutions fuels that very desirable trait, <strong>can they keep pulling the same trick off?</strong> Will the pre-tournament injuries that ruled out Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante <strong>finally catch up with them?</strong></span></p><h2><strong>Messi v Mbappe in Golden Boot battle</strong></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Having two of the best players on the planet battling it out in the final - one coming towards the end of his golden career and the other starting to approach his peak - is just about the <strong>perfect scenario</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But the fact that <strong>Messi</strong> and <strong>Mbappe</strong> are locked together at the top of the scoring charts with <strong>five goals apiece</strong> elevates their head-to-to-head showdown even further. </span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Six goals have been enough to claim the Golden Boot in eight of the last 11 World Cups (only Ronaldo, who scored eight in Brazil's 2002 triumph has scored more in a finals since 1974) so both superstars are just one away from hitting the tournament's traditional magic number.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But while the two thoroughbreds are in pole position, <strong>this may not just be a two-horse race</strong>. With a brace in the semi-final win over Croatia, <strong>Julian Alvarez</strong> moved onto four goals and he shares that tally with France's new record goalscorer, <strong>Olivier Giroud</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The<strong> </strong>current <strong>Golden Boot</strong> betting shows <strong>Messi</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.86</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b>, <strong>Mbappe</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.56</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b>, <strong>Alvarez</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b> and <strong>Giroud</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b>. Messi is a shorter price because, in the event of tie, the award is given to the player with <strong>most assists</strong>. After the semis, Messi had three to Mbappe's two.</span></p><h2><strong>Alvarez can make his mark</strong></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">More on Messi shortly but it's his fellow forward <strong>Alvarez </strong>who I'll turn to for the first bet of the final. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Alvarez started the tournament on the bench but he's replaced Lautaro Martinez as first choice up front and <strong>Argentina look all the better for it</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The mobile and hard-working Manchester City striker showed he was in form by scoring in <strong>three of his final four appearances</strong> for Pep Guardiola's men before the Premier League broke for Qatar.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He added another goal in Argentina's warm-up game against the UAE and now he's scored four in his last four at the finals, netting against Poland and Australia before his double in the semis against the Croatians.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Alvarez</strong> is <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> <strong>to score in 90 minutes</strong>. That looks a must.</span></p><h2><strong>France narrow favourites but Argentina appeal</strong></h2><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">So what of the <strong>outright betting?</strong> It's tight and in the aftermath of Wednesday's second semi-final, <strong>France</strong> were put in as very slight favourites at <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.86</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b> to win in 90 minutes, with <strong>Argentina</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.98</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> and <strong>The Draw</strong> the biggest price of the three outcomes at <b class="inline_odds" title="85/40"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">85/40</span></b>. Those odds look to be holding firm.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the <strong>win the trophy</strong> market, <strong>France </strong>are <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.97</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b> to hoist gold to the skies again while <strong>Argentina</strong> are <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.04</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b> to get it done in either regulation time, extra time or via penalties. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This pair played out a <strong>seven-goal thriller in the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup</strong>, France prevailing 4-3, but Argentina were flaky and far more individualistic back then so its <strong>relevance as a form guide is highly dubious</strong>.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A more helpful bit of history could be that in three of the last four World Cups, the team that played their semi-final first went on to lift the trophy. France did so in 1998 but it's Argentina who have the advantage of an extra day's rest this time. Maybe that counts for something again here.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Who wins? It's a fairly simplistic view but <strong>Argentina's performances have improved as the tournament has gone on while France's have rather flatlined or even dipped</strong>. Mbappe is still making a difference but he's fired blanks in the last two games and hasn't been quite the vibrant, unstoppable figure that blasted home five goals in his first three matches.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And it's on those grounds, rather than woolly, romantic notions about Messi and his destiny, that <strong>I'm going for Argentina</strong>. By what scoreline? Let's delve into both history and recent form.</span></p><h2><strong>Goals could be on the cards</strong></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Plenty of World Cup finals have been a <strong>tough watch</strong> since Argentina beat West Germany 3-2 in a thrilling climax. That's reflected in the <strong>goal counts</strong> after 90 minutes which from 1990 to 2014 read: 1, 0, 3, 2, 2, 0, 0.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On those numbers, the smart money was on a low-scoring contest between France and a pretty dogged Croatia in the 2018 final and yet we were treated to an open encounter that ended 4-2! That was the <strong>highest scoring final in 90 minutes since 1958</strong>. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Their shutout against Morocco (scorers of just one goal in three knockout games) was <strong>France's first clean sheet of the tournament</strong> so there are question marks over Les Bleus' defence but, conversely, they've fired home <strong>seven times</strong> in their last three matches. </span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Argentina, meanwhile, scored three in the semis and twice in the quarters and last 16. That's a healthy return and very different to the 2014 team.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I'm tempted, therefore, by <strong>Over 2.5 goals</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.54</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>. France can score via Mbappe bursts or perhaps by taking a leaf out of the Netherlands' 'Plan B' book and going long by using Giroud.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Argentina can <strong>lean on Messi's brilliance</strong> to thread balls through the French defence while their <strong>ability to win penalties</strong> has to be noted too. Add in the poaching skills of the in-form Alvarez and there's a fair chance French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who made an absolute howler in the 2018 final, could be picking the ball out of his net more than once.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">To frame the goals argument, a glance at the scoring charts shows <strong>France as the tournament's joint-top scorers</strong> with England (sigh) on 13, and Argentina just one behind on 12.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Combining the idea that Scaloni's men triumph while both teams register, the bet I'll play is <strong>Argentina win and Both teams to Score</strong> at an eyecatching <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b>.</span></p><h2><strong>Messi BetBuilder play not just for the romantics</strong></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As mentioned, it's important not to let the heart rule the head when it comes to Messi and many will argue that the thought of him scoring in an Argentina victory is just <strong>a little too cute</strong>. </span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But World Cup history suggests it's a very reasonable line to take. Here's some evidence: Pele leapt like a salmon/Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri to head home the opener in Brazil's 4-1 fantasy football win over Italy in 1970, a swivelling Gerd Muller banked the winner for hosts West Germany in the 1974 final, an unstoppable Mario Kempes scored twice to secure Argentina's victory in 1978, in-form poacher Paolo Rossi set Italy on the way to glory in the 1982 showpiece, Ronaldo completed his comeback from injury and redemption for the 1998 final when netting both goals in Brazil's 2-0 triumph over Germany in 2002 and the teenage Mbappe thumped home in 2018. </span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kempes, Rossi and Ronaldo also won the Golden Boot as well as celebrating team glory which shows that <strong>backing in-form star players to score in the final can be very profitable</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Had Messi converted his penalty against Poland, he'd be on course to match Jairzinho, who scored in all seven games of Brazil's glorious 1970 campaign. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But <strong>netting in five out of six is still exceptional</strong> and leads me towards a very obvious <strong>Bet Builder: Messi to score in an Argentina win</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>. For those who want to play it a little more cautious, <strong>Messi to Score or Assist</strong> (he has three of those so far) in an Argentina win is <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Some other bets to note. <strong>Argentina</strong> are <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> (Sportsbook) to <strong>win on penalties</strong>, a slightly bigger price than <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b> <strong>France</strong>. Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.

Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders

You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Keep an eye on the Betfair site for more info. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

1pt Julian Alvarez to score anytime @ 4.7

1pt Argentina win and Both teams to score @ 7.4

1pt Lionel Messi to score and Argentina to win on Bet Builder @ 4.7 Keep an eye on the </span><a target="_blank" class="c-link" data-stringify-link="https://www.betfair.com/sport/" delay="150" data-sk="tooltip_parent" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-remove-tab-index="true" tabindex="-1">Betfair site</a><span> for more info. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB021122">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207658549">1pt Julian Alvarez to score anytime @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207658536">1pt Argentina win and Both Discover the latest articles

Argentina v France: Six Opta stat-related bets for the World Cup final ranging from Evens to 22/1

Argentina v France: Five World Cup Final Bet Builders including 55/1 shot

Read past articles

World Cup 2022: Latest odds for Argentina v France and the story so far

World Cup Final Tips: All the best betting angles for a bet on France

Messi and Mbappe World Cup Final Tips: Star player specials to light up Argentina v France

More FIFA World Cup 2022 href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-final-tips-the-best-betting-angles-for-bet-on-france-161222-164.html">World Cup Final Tips: All the best betting angles for a bet on France</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/France_Giroud_WC_SemiFinal.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/France_Giroud_WC_SemiFinal.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/lionel-messi-and-kylian-mbappe-world-cup-final-tips-star-player-specials-to-light-up-argentina-v-france-161222-204.html">Messi and Mbappe World Cup Final Tips: Star player specials to light up Argentina v France</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lionel Messi waves.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Lionel%20Messi%20waves.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">More FIFA World 