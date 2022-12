Buoyant Lionel Messi can continue his scoring streak in an Argentina victory

An Argentina win whilst conceding is a value play

Julian Alvarez looks a big price to find the net

Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Everything in place for Messi fairytale

Argentina v France feels like a heavyweight encounter and history backs it up: the final in Qatar on Sunday will be contested by the fourth and fifth most successful nations in World Cup history.

Reaching the final in 1930's inaugural edition is from a black and white bygone era but Argentina's last four appearances can be recalled in vivid colour. The ticker tape triumph on home soil in 1978 and the Maradona-inspired glory of 1986 are part of World Cup folklore but their two finals since were unforgettable affairs to the neutral.

With Maradona on the wane and bright spark Claudio Caniggia banned for the final, La Albiceleste lost a bad-tempered clash to West Germany in Italia '90. And a subdued Messi couldn't find any inspiration in Brazil's iconic Maracana Stadium when the Germans foiled them again in 2014, on that occasion in extra time.

All four of Messi's goals came in the group stage that year as Argentina rather limped to the final, managing just a single strike in normal time during their four matches in the knockout phase. Messi's mood dipped as the goals dried up, he looked to be carrying the weight of trying to emulate Maradona's 1986 heroics and Argentina lacked joy.

Fast forward to Qatar and it's a very different story. Messi seems to be having the time of his life and, despite starting games slowly, he's scored in five of Argentina's six matches, including goals in the last 16 wins over Australia (2-1), the Netherlands (2-2, 4-3 on pens) and Croatia (3-0).

Messi fulfilling his destiny was always one of the great possible storylines of this World Cup. But now, thanks to his own form, state of mind and a solid supporting cast that has grown in confidence since the shock of the opening 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia, that outcome looks more than just a hopeful fairytale.

France the modern masters

In terms of modern World Cup history, France have no peers. By coming through Wednesday's semi-final against Morocco, the holders stayed on track to become the first team since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

Les Bleus have now reached the final four times in the last seven editions, lifting the trophy in 1998 (3-0 v Brazil) and 2018 (4-2 v Croatia) while losing the 2010 final to Italy on penalties.

That high-class consistency is reminiscent of German sides of the past and France also reached the final when hosting Euro 2016.

By overcoming that agonising 1-0 extra-time loss to Portugal in the Stade de France and winning the World Cup in Russia two years later, the French looked like a team at the peak of their powers and one with the quality to stay there for a while with Kylian Mbappe still a teenager.

Securing a place in this year's final suggests that's how it's panning out but how convincing have the French actually been in Qatar? They lost to Tunisia in the closing group game when admittedly making plenty of changes having already qualified while it's fairly common opinion that they were outplayed by England in the quarters and, to a slightly lesser extent, by Morocco in the semis.

And yet here they are. Like many teams used to winning, France have the best possible method of responding when coming under pressure: scoring goals. But even though Didier Deschamps' clever use of substitutions fuels that very desirable trait, can they keep pulling the same trick off? Will the pre-tournament injuries that ruled out Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante finally catch up with them?

Messi v Mbappe in Golden Boot battle

Having two of the best players on the planet battling it out in the final - one coming towards the end of his golden career and the other starting to approach his peak - is just about the perfect scenario.

But the fact that Messi and Mbappe are locked together at the top of the scoring charts with five goals apiece elevates their head-to-to-head showdown even further.

Six goals have been enough to claim the Golden Boot in eight of the last 11 World Cups (only Ronaldo, who scored eight in Brazil's 2002 triumph has scored more in a finals since 1974) so both superstars are just one away from hitting the tournament's traditional magic number.

But while the two thoroughbreds are in pole position, this may not just be a two-horse race. With a brace in the semi-final win over Croatia, Julian Alvarez moved onto four goals and he shares that tally with France's new record goalscorer, Olivier Giroud.

The current Golden Boot betting shows Messi at 1.865/6, Mbappe 2.568/5, Alvarez 23.022/1 and Giroud 23.022/1. Messi is a shorter price because, in the event of tie, the award is given to the player with most assists. After the semis, Messi had three to Mbappe's two.

Alvarez can make his mark

More on Messi shortly but it's his fellow forward Alvarez who I'll turn to for the first bet of the final.

Alvarez started the tournament on the bench but he's replaced Lautaro Martinez as first choice up front and Argentina look all the better for it.

The mobile and hard-working Manchester City striker showed he was in form by scoring in three of his final four appearances for Pep Guardiola's men before the Premier League broke for Qatar.

He added another goal in Argentina's warm-up game against the UAE and now he's scored four in his last four at the finals, netting against Poland and Australia before his double in the semis against the Croatians.

Alvarez is 4.77/2 to score in 90 minutes. That looks a must.

France narrow favourites but Argentina appeal

So what of the outright betting? It's tight and in the aftermath of Wednesday's second semi-final, France were put in as very slight favourites at 2.8615/8 to win in 90 minutes, with Argentina 2.982/1 and The Draw the biggest price of the three outcomes at 3.185/40. Those odds look to be holding firm.

In the win the trophy market, France are 1.9720/21 to hoist gold to the skies again while Argentina are 2.0421/20 to get it done in either regulation time, extra time or via penalties.

This pair played out a seven-goal thriller in the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup, France prevailing 4-3, but Argentina were flaky and far more individualistic back then so its relevance as a form guide is highly dubious.

A more helpful bit of history could be that in three of the last four World Cups, the team that played their semi-final first went on to lift the trophy. France did so in 1998 but it's Argentina who have the advantage of an extra day's rest this time. Maybe that counts for something again here.

Who wins? It's a fairly simplistic view but Argentina's performances have improved as the tournament has gone on while France's have rather flatlined or even dipped. Mbappe is still making a difference but he's fired blanks in the last two games and hasn't been quite the vibrant, unstoppable figure that blasted home five goals in his first three matches.

And it's on those grounds, rather than woolly, romantic notions about Messi and his destiny, that I'm going for Argentina. By what scoreline? Let's delve into both history and recent form.

Goals could be on the cards

Plenty of World Cup finals have been a tough watch since Argentina beat West Germany 3-2 in a thrilling climax. That's reflected in the goal counts after 90 minutes which from 1990 to 2014 read: 1, 0, 3, 2, 2, 0, 0.

On those numbers, the smart money was on a low-scoring contest between France and a pretty dogged Croatia in the 2018 final and yet we were treated to an open encounter that ended 4-2! That was the highest scoring final in 90 minutes since 1958.

Their shutout against Morocco (scorers of just one goal in three knockout games) was France's first clean sheet of the tournament so there are question marks over Les Bleus' defence but, conversely, they've fired home seven times in their last three matches.

Argentina, meanwhile, scored three in the semis and twice in the quarters and last 16. That's a healthy return and very different to the 2014 team.

I'm tempted, therefore, by Over 2.5 goals at 2.546/4. France can score via Mbappe bursts or perhaps by taking a leaf out of the Netherlands' 'Plan B' book and going long by using Giroud.

Argentina can lean on Messi's brilliance to thread balls through the French defence while their ability to win penalties has to be noted too. Add in the poaching skills of the in-form Alvarez and there's a fair chance French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who made an absolute howler in the 2018 final, could be picking the ball out of his net more than once.

To frame the goals argument, a glance at the scoring charts shows France as the tournament's joint-top scorers with England (sigh) on 13, and Argentina just one behind on 12.

Combining the idea that Scaloni's men triumph while both teams register, the bet I'll play is Argentina win and Both teams to Score at an eyecatching 7.413/2.

Messi BetBuilder play not just for the romantics

As mentioned, it's important not to let the heart rule the head when it comes to Messi and many will argue that the thought of him scoring in an Argentina victory is just a little too cute.

But World Cup history suggests it's a very reasonable line to take. Here's some evidence: Pele leapt like a salmon/Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri to head home the opener in Brazil's 4-1 fantasy football win over Italy in 1970, a swivelling Gerd Muller banked the winner for hosts West Germany in the 1974 final, an unstoppable Mario Kempes scored twice to secure Argentina's victory in 1978, in-form poacher Paolo Rossi set Italy on the way to glory in the 1982 showpiece, Ronaldo completed his comeback from injury and redemption for the 1998 final when netting both goals in Brazil's 2-0 triumph over Germany in 2002 and the teenage Mbappe thumped home in 2018.

Kempes, Rossi and Ronaldo also won the Golden Boot as well as celebrating team glory which shows that backing in-form star players to score in the final can be very profitable.

Had Messi converted his penalty against Poland, he'd be on course to match Jairzinho, who scored in all seven games of Brazil's glorious 1970 campaign.

But netting in five out of six is still exceptional and leads me towards a very obvious Bet Builder: Messi to score in an Argentina win at 4.77/2. For those who want to play it a little more cautious, Messi to Score or Assist (he has three of those so far) in an Argentina win is 3.613/5.

Some other bets to note. Argentina are 9.08/1 (Sportsbook) to win on penalties, a slightly bigger price than 8.515/2 France. I'd have it the other way around given Emi Martinez's excellent record at keeping out spot kicks.

The bookings market sweet spot is 4.5, with Unders 8/11 and Overs Evs.

At the time of writing we don't yet know the man in the middle at the Lusail Stadium - a venue where Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia but have since beaten the Dutch in the quarters and Croatia in the semis. Their supporters will vastly outnumber France's which is another plus for Messi's men.

Argentina have picked up 12 yellows so far, an average of two per game, while France are one of the cleanest sides having received just five on their way to the final.

A pro-bookings bet could be some insurance against a niggly final but I'm hoping both sides play fair and this is the day that produces one of football's most iconic images: Lionel Messi holding aloft the World Cup trophy.