France marginal favourites to retain World Cup

Messi looking to clean up records and awards

Mbappe and Messi look set for starring roles

Six stat-related bets from Evens up to 22/1

The Opta Stat says: "France have reached the World Cup final for a fourth time, all since 1998 (1998, 2006, 2018, 2022). This is twice as many as any other nation in this period. Les Bleus, the reigning champions, are looking to become only the third nation to win back-to-back World Cups, after Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962)."

Conclusion: Fair play to France, they have an excellent recent record at the World Cup and following victory over Croatia in the 2018 final they'll be confident of beating Argentina on Sunday to retain their crown.

The Opta Stat says: "Argentina's Lionel Messi will become the all-time record appearance maker in World Cup history in this game (26). He could also become the first player to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final in a single edition of the tournament."

Conclusion: What can you say about the great man. He'll be the all-time record appearance maker in the World Cup after Sunday's game, he could win the Golden Boot, Golden Ball and lift the Jules Rimet trophy, and he can cap all that by scoring in every round of this year's tournament with a goal in the final.

The Opta Stat says: "France's Antoine Griezmann has created more chances (21) and has a higher expected assists total (3.5) than any other player at the 2022 World Cup. Since Opta have this data available (from 1966), only one French player has created more chances at a single edition of the World Cup than Griezmann's 21, with Alain Giresse creating 24 in 1982 and 24 again in 1986.

Conclusion: Griezmann has been one of the standout players at this World Cup and the number of chances and expected assists he's creating means he looks a decent price on Sunday to register another assist.

The Opta Stat says: "Aged 23 years and 363 days on the day of this year's showpiece, Kylian Mbappé could become the youngest player to score in multiple World Cup finals.

Conclusion: You don't get many birthday presents better than winning the World Cup so how about backing Mbappe to do it in style by setting the tone and scoring first.

The Opta Stat says: "Across the last two World Cup tournaments, the two players who have generated the most chances following a carry (moving 5+ metres with the ball) are Argentina's Lionel Messi (27) and France's Kylian Mbappé (22). Messi has had 17 shots and created 10 chances following a carry, while Mbappé has had eight shots and created 14 chances in this manner.

Conclusion: The two stars of Sunday's final, Mbappe and Messi have been shooting and creating chances for fun during this World Cup. The Betfair Sportsbook has a plethora of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe specials, and the one I like is for the two players to combine for two or more assists.

Opta Stats conclusion: "We don't have much historical data to go on for meetings between Argentina and France but what we do know is that they met in the Round of 16 at the last World Cup, and it was the game of the tournament with France winning 4-3. In the hope we get another entertaining clash, and with the knowledge of some player-related stats already mentioned, how about trying this big-price Bet Builder.