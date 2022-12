Tips for Argentina and France

Messi and Mbappe backed to star

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

As fans, we couldn't have scripted a better final. Lionel Messi playing in the final in what will be his last ever World Cup, up against the young upstart Kylian Mbappe who may well take over the title of best player in the world.

The romantic in me wants to see Argentina lift the trophy and at the price, it's a very backable bet. England and Morocco both caused France plenty of problems and the Argentina forward line has more than enough talent to do similar.

There are questions around the French defence which can be glossed over when you have a cheat code like Mbappe playing in attack. It wouldn't be a surprise to see some of the feistier Argentinians try to take him out of the game.

Three of the past four World Cup finals have gone to extra-time and this one may be similarly cagey. Hopefully it's the Argentine magician who comes out on top.

They may have lost to Saudi Arabia in their opening game of the tournament but Argentina have definitely turned up to the party since then, especially in the knockout stages of the competition.

For me, Lionel Scaloni's men have been better than France in the latter stages and the little magician Messi is getting better with each game. Julian Alvarez has been pivotal since coming into the starting XI and I fancy Argentina will be too strong for Les Bleus on Sunday, who looked a bit leggy for long spells in their semi-final win over Morocco on Wednesday night.

Backing Argentina to win the World Cup in this bet means they can do so by any method (90 mins, ET or Pens) and I'd be amazed if Messi doesn't make another massive contribution in what will be his final ever World Cup appearance.

Messi currently leads the race to win the Golden Boot with five goals and three assists to his name, which means Mbappe must score (or assist if Messi doesn't score) to overtake him. If anything, I fancy it to be the other way around in that Messi out-performs Mbappe on his way to becoming the FIFA Golden Boot winner as well as lifting the trophy.

Betfair have priced up a host of specials on the two main men of the tournament - Messi and Mbappe. Depending on how brave you want to be, there are some big prices to be had and if both perform, potential for big winnings.

They also, it seems, are in a straight fight for both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball (Messi is the favourite for both) and that should certainly be on their minds in the final.

You can back the above bet both left or right footed, but I went with left because Messi is a guarantee and that just leaves us with Mbappe. He's had six shots with his 'weak' foot (compared to two from Messi with his right) and two have hit the target.

That's at least a shot per game with his left and whilst I wish his target ratio was higher, it tells us there will be at least one attempt from Mbappe to go on the outside. At 4/1 just to hit the target, I like those odds of quadrupling my money.

It's all eyes on M&M this Sunday and to make it a fun watch why not take a chance on the pair providing two or more goals or assists.

You can get that bet on the Sportsbook at 7/4 and I don't think it's a terrible price by any means. The story so far - five goals and three assists for Messi, five goals and two assists for Mbappe.

There's every chance one or both receives special attention from the opposition and doesn't get a sniff, but the beauty of the bet is we have two runners on our side so a bit of brilliance here or there could be enough.

Given I don't have much skin in the game regarding which team wins, I would prefer to have a bet like this and cheer on two world-class talents.

Betfair data shows that the favourite has won the last five World Cup finals - all the way back to 2002 - and I don't see any real reason why that pattern is going to change here, with France favourites at the time of writing on Friday morning.