France matched at 11.0 10/1 and Argentina at 21.0 20/1 to Win the World Cup

999/1 Giroud still in contention for Golden Boot

Can 499/1 Griezmann win the Golden Ball?

Argentina/France final matched at 70.0 69/1

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Either Argentina or France will lift the World Cup on Sunday, and one of four players in that final will win the Golden Boot.

Who will finish Runner-Up and who will be voted the FIFA Golden Ball winner (best player of the tournament)? And do you have a runner, or fancy a fresh selection in the Winner/Golden Boot combined market?

Away from Sunday's Match Odds market, there are still plenty of 'outright' markets available on the Betfair Exchange, and while you won't get rich backing some of the options now, that hasn't always been the case.

10/1 France or 19/1 Argentina to be crowned champions

In the 2022 World Cup Winner market, France are the 1.9420/21 favourites currently ahead of Argentina at 2.0421/20, but you could have got much better odds earlier in the tournament.

France have been matched at a high of 11.010/1, so nothing unusual there, but if you were confident enough that pre-tournament second favourites Argentina would recover from a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening group game, then you could have backed Lionel Scaloni's men at a high of 20.019/1 in the days that followed.

*Note: A very small amount of money has been matched on France at 25.024/1 before the tournament started, but given that nothing has been matched on France between 11.010/1 and 25.024/1 this looks to be an unfortunate error by one layer.

And of course, where there's a winner, there has to be a loser.

The Runner-Up market is still very much alive where Argentina can be backed at 1.9620/21 and France at 2.0421/20.

But that hasn't always been the case, earlier in the tournament Didier Deschamps' men were matched at a high of 12.011/1, while Argentina hit a high of 15.5.

Were you on these 999/1 and 689/1 Golden Boot chances?

Who goes home with the highly coveted Golden Boot award is still to be decided and will almost certainly be won by either Lionel Messi (currently on 5 goals), Kylian Mbappe (5), Olivier Giroud (4) or Julian Alvarez (4).

But whatever happens from here you're having a great run for you money with plenty of chances to lock in a decent profit if you backed Giroud at 1000.0, and to a slightly lesser extent, Alvarez at 690.0689/1.

And you're also in a great position if you backed Messi at 28.027/1 or Mbappe at 25.024/1 given their current odds of 1.834/5 and 2.6413/8 respectively.

Olivier Giroud was only added to the Winner/Golden Boot market once it emerged that Karim Benzema was injured, so massive prices weren't matched here, but some very obvious combinations were still available to back at juicy odds before and during the tournament.

Take Argentina and Messi for example, matched at 50.049/1 (now 3.39/4) and France and Mbappe , matched at 38.037/1 (now 3.55/2).

Highest prices matched for likely Winner/Golden Boot combinations:

France/Mbappe - 38.037/1

France/Giroud - 140.0139/1

France/Messi - 160.0159/1

Argentina/Messi - 50.049/1

Argentina/Mbappe - 120.0119/1

Argentina/Giroud - 240.0239/1

499/1 Griezmann can still win Golden Ball

Another prestigious award still to be won is the FIFA Golden Ball (Player of the Tournament) where Lionel Messi is the strong 1.241/4 favourite after Tuesday night's performance.

But anything can happen in Sunday's final; a player of the match performance by one of the other contenders could swing the award in their favour.

Messi himself has been matched at 15.5 to win the award, while Mbappe - currently 6.611/2 - was backed at a high of 21.020/1 pre-tournament.

But hats off to anyone who backed Antoine Griezmann at 500.0499/1, with the French attacker now 23.022/1 to win the award having had a great World Cup and firmly in the running to lift the trophy on Sunday.

Exchange highs that have already won

There's been some massive prices matched on the Betfair Exchange during the 2022 World Cup, but in terms of the teams still standing here's a few highs in various markets:

Nominate Finalists: Argentina/France - 70.069/1

Top European: France - 6.25/1

To Reach Final: France - 5.49/2

To Reach Final: Argentina - 7.413/2

But we must end with a shout out to arguably the team of the tournament, Morocco.

The first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final, the Atlas Lions were matched at a high of 1000.0 to win the World Cup (hit a low of 11.521/2), at a high of 160.0159/1 to reach the final (hit a low of 3.613/5), and at 42.041/1 to reach the semi-finals.