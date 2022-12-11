</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Argentina v Croatia: Messi can strike first blow in tense semi-final Argentina v Croatia: Messi can strike first blow in tense semi-final
Dave Tindall
11 December 2022
4:00 min read "datePublished": "2022-12-11T14:45:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-11T15:44:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/MessiStareArgentina1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Lionel Messi has scored in four of Argentina's five World Cup matches so far and he can net again to help his team reach Sunday's final... Argentina have the edge for shootout win Lionel Messi can bag the opening goal again Ivan Perisic is value to find the net Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Messi destiny still on course Lionel Messi wasn't even born the last time Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy. But one of the game's greatest icons now stands two matches away from what many believe is fulfilling his destiny. If Messi's golden finale does come to pass, Argentina certainly aren't doing it the easy way. Their tournament so far has been littered with fraught moments but here they are still standing. And with two unexpected semi-finalists in Morocco and Croatia, Argentina are just [2.74] to win their third World Cup. That makes them second favourites behind [2.18] defending champions France. The 1978 and 1986 winners opened with a calamitous 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia and their large travelling support were also put through the mixer when Australia almost nicked a late equaliser in La Albiceleste's 2-1 victory in the last 16. And then, of course, came the drama of their bad-tempered quarter-final with the Netherlands. Losing a 2-0 lead to two late goals from Burnley frontman Wout Weghorst seems like a bad cheese dream but it happened right in front of them. Thankfully for Argentina, the Dutch aborted their roll-of-the-dice long-ball tactics after drawing level although it needed a penalty shootout win for Lionel Scaloni's men to stumble through to their second semi-final in the last three World Cups. The Messi fairytale lives on. But now comes their most difficult task so far. Croatia targeting second straight final In a World Cup of shock results, Croatia are one of just two teams to have gone unbeaten so far. Remarkably, the other is Morocco. A huge part of that refusal to be beaten comes from the belief gained from reaching the final in 2018. Croatia know they belong in the latter stages of a World Cup - they also reached the semis of France '98 - and seem to be fuelled by repeatedly going to the brink and somehow scrambling away from the cliff edge when logic says they must fall. In their stunning quarter-final shootout win over Brazil, the tournament favourites made the mistake of celebrating Neymar's brilliant goal in extra-time as if it were the winner. Croatia had barely been seen as an attacking force up to then but when they had to pull a rabbit from a hat they did so, substitute Bruno Petkovic netting an equaliser to keep them alive. Some describe penalty shootouts as Russian Roulette. If so, Croatia adopt the attitude that all their barrels are loaded while opponents will fire blanks. History is now repeating itself. Croatia reached the semis in 2018 thanks to back-to-back shootout wins over Denmark and Russia. This time they've crept through to the last four again after shootout successes over Japan and Brazil. That they even made the last 16 was only due to Romelu Lukaku missing a string of chances for Belgium in their final group game. More evidence that Croatia are the team nobody can kill off. Argentina equipped to end Croatia streak Argentina are clear favourites at [1.85] to get the job done in 90 minutes and reach the final without the need for gut-wrenching extra-time or penalties. Croatia have played five matches in this World Cup and been level at the end of regulation time in four of them. They're [5.7] to buck that trend and win in 90 while The Draw is [3.5]. In the To Qualify market, Argentina are just [1.4] to set up a final against France or Morocco. Croatia trade at [3.4]. Without doubt, a case can be made for Croatia. It's enhanced by them beating Argentina 3-0 in the 2018 World Cup although that was a much more disjointed Argentine team, Messi looked worn out after a long season with Barcelona and Willy Caballero had a shocker in goal. The more feasible argument given what's happened in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022 is that Croatia have the cojones to win on penalties again: a 9/1 shot on the Sportsbook. The problem with that line of thinking is the man in the opposition goal. While Croatian No.1 Dominik Livakovic has had an excellent World Cup, Argentine goalkeeper Emi Martinez has strong claims to be the penalty save king. The Aston Villa stopper's career stats show 10 penalties saved and 23 conceded - way above the average ratio - while he stopped the first two spot-kicks in Argentina's quarter-final win over the Dutch. When Lautaro Martinez fired home the winning penalty in that game, the striker was engulfed by teammates. Notably, Messi's first thought was to run to his goalkeeper. Let's make that a bet then. Argentina to win on penalties at 17/2. (1 pt) Back Argentina to win on penalties @ 9.5 Messi Bet Builder play should include slow start Argentina have scored exactly two goals in each of their last four World Cup matches: against Mexico, Poland, Australia and the Netherlands. But six of those eight have come in the second half and, in truth, the first 45 minutes of Argentina games have been pretty lacklustre affairs. Dire might be more accurate. Cautious, ball-retention specialists Croatia look ideal opponents for an opening period of stalemate so let's back Under 0.5 Goals in the First Half at 7/5 as the first part of a Bet Builder. Diego Maradona set up the winning goal for Jorge Burrachaga but never scored in the 1986 World Cup final against West Germany. He did score two brilliant goals against Belgium in the semis though and I'm going to back Messi to emulate his fellow Argentina legend and get on the scoresheet in this last-four clash. Messi looks far perkier here in Qatar than he did in 2018, probably due to having less football in his legs. The little maestro has scored in four of Argentina's games so far and would have a full house of five had he slotted home a spot-kick against Poland. But he did tuck away penalties against Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands (as well as scoring in the shootout against the Dutch) and Argentina have the ideal mix of cunning and forward thrust to give Messi further chances from 12 yards. He's looked a big threat in open play too, his sublime touch and lash from outside the box giving Argentina the lead against Mexico while his sharpness of mind and fleet of foot left Australia bamboozled. Three of Messi's four strikes in Qatar have been the opener so I'll back him to break the deadlock again in this one. Messi to be first goalscorer and Under 0.5 first half goals pays around [14]. That exact bet landed in the Mexico game and looks decent value. (0.5 pts) - Back Messi to score first &amp; under 0.5 First-Half goals @ 14.0 Perisic and Molina offer scorer value For a pro-Croatia bet, I'll turn to Ivan Perisic. (0.5 pts) - Back Ivan Perisic to score anytime @ 7.4 Spurs fans may not have seen the very best of him but the veteran has a habit of producing key goals on big occasions. Perisic scored a brilliant header to restore parity against Japan in the last 16 when Croatia were looking in danger of elimination. And let's not forget that he netted in both the semi-final (against England) and final (against France) of the 2018 World Cup. Argentina full-back Nahuel Molina likes to get forward and scored the opener against the Netherlands after being found by a brilliant Messi pass when surging into the box. But with Perisic playing in an advanced position down the left, Molina's adventurous forays could leave gaps. Perisic is worth a play to score at [7.4] and, what the heck, so is Molina at [25.0]. Lilian Thuram, playing at right-back, scored twice in France's 1998 World Cup semi-final triumph against... yep, Croatia. Maybe Molina can repeat the feat and fire one in too. It'll take lots of action in the second 45 for all the bets to land but the numbers are in our favour. Of the 158 goals scored so far in Qatar, 59 have been netted in the first half, 97 in the second half and two in extra-time. In addition 11 of the 14 goals in Argentina games have come after the break. (0.5 pts) - Back Molina to score anytime @ 25.0", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/MessiStareArgentina1280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Dave Tindall" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MessiStareArgentina1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MessiStareArgentina1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/MessiStareArgentina1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/MessiStareArgentina1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Argentina captain Lionel Messi"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Lionel Messi can stay on track for the ultimate glory </figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Argentina vs Croatia </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Tue 13 Dec, 19:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Argentina vs Croatia", "description" : "Argentina vs Croatia prediction and betting tips. Preview the World Cup Season 2022/2023 match on 13 December 2022: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Argentina vs Croatia ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2022-12-13 19:00", "endDate": "2022-12-13 19:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/argentina-v-croatia-tips-world-cup-best-bets-messi-can-strike-first-blow-111222-719.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Lusail Iconic Stadium", "address" : "Lusail Iconic Stadium" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Argentina", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "World Cup Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Croatia", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "World Cup Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/fifa-world-cup/argentina-v-croatia-betting-31960751" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"FIFA World Cup 2022","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/en\/football\/fifa-world-cup\/argentina-v-croatia-betting-31960751","entry_title":"Argentina v Croatia: Messi can strike first blow in tense semi-final"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/fifa-world-cup/argentina-v-croatia-betting-31960751">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Argentina%20v%20Croatia%3A%20Messi%20can%20strike%20first%20blow%20in%20tense%20semi-final&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fargentina-v-croatia-tips-world-cup-best-bets-messi-can-strike-first-blow-111222-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fargentina-v-croatia-tips-world-cup-best-bets-messi-can-strike-first-blow-111222-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fargentina-v-croatia-tips-world-cup-best-bets-messi-can-strike-first-blow-111222-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fargentina-v-croatia-tips-world-cup-best-bets-messi-can-strike-first-blow-111222-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fargentina-v-croatia-tips-world-cup-best-bets-messi-can-strike-first-blow-111222-719.html&text=Argentina%20v%20Croatia%3A%20Messi%20can%20strike%20first%20blow%20in%20tense%20semi-final" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>Lionel Messi has scored in four of Argentina's five World Cup matches so far and he can net again to help his team reach Sunday's final...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Argentina have the edge for shootout win</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Lionel Messi can bag </strong><strong>the opening goal again</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Ivan Perisic is value to find the net</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2022-world-cup-live-latest-news-and-odds/">Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%20target=%22_blank%22%20rel=%22noopener" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%2520target%3D%2522_blank%2522%2520rel%3D%2522noopener&source=gmail&ust=1668854851579000&usg=AOvVaw3YYpyUsKgaTiepibbxfboh" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2><strong>Messi destiny still on course</strong></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Lionel Messi</strong> wasn't even born the last time Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy. But one of the game's greatest icons now stands two matches away from what many believe is <strong>fulfilling his destiny</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If Messi's golden finale does come to pass, Argentina certainly <strong>aren't doing it the easy way</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Their tournament so far has been <strong>littered with fraught moments</strong> but here they are still standing. And with two unexpected semi-finalists in Morocco and Croatia, <strong>Argentina</strong> are just <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.74</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> to win their third World Cup. That makes them second favourites behind <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.18</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> defending champions <strong>France</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 1978 and 1986 winners opened with a calamitous 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia and their large travelling support were also <strong>put through the mixer</strong> when Australia almost nicked a late equaliser in La Albiceleste's 2-1 victory in the last 16.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And then, of course, came the drama of their bad-tempered quarter-final with the Netherlands. Losing a 2-0 lead to two late goals from Burnley frontman Wout Weghorst seems like a bad cheese dream but it happened right in front of them.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Thankfully for Argentina, the Dutch aborted their roll-of-the-dice long-ball tactics after drawing level although it needed a <strong>penalty shootout win</strong> for Lionel Scaloni's men to stumble through to their <strong>second semi-final in the last three World Cups</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Messi fairytale lives on. But now comes their most difficult task so far.</span></p><h2><strong>Croatia targeting second straight final</strong></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a World Cup of shock results,<strong> Croatia are one of just two teams to have gone unbeaten so far</strong>. Remarkably, the other is Morocco.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A huge part of that refusal to be beaten comes from the belief gained from reaching the final in 2018. Croatia know they belong in the latter stages of a World Cup - they also reached the semis of France '98 - and seem to be<strong> fuelled by repeatedly going to the brink</strong> and somehow scrambling away from the cliff edge when logic says they must fall.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In their <strong>stunning quarter-final shootout win over Brazil</strong>, the tournament favourites made the mistake of celebrating Neymar's brilliant goal in extra-time as if it were the winner. Croatia had barely been seen as an attacking force up to then but <strong>when they had to pull a rabbit from a hat they did so</strong>, substitute Bruno Petkovic netting an equaliser to keep them alive.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Some describe penalty shootouts as Russian Roulette. If so, Croatia adopt the attitude that all their barrels are loaded while opponents will fire blanks.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>History is now repeating itself</strong>. Croatia reached the semis in 2018 thanks to back-to-back shootout wins over Denmark and Russia. This time they've crept through to the last four again after shootout successes over Japan and Brazil.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That they even made the last 16 was only due to Romelu Lukaku missing a string of chances for Belgium in their final group game. More evidence that <strong>Croatia are the team nobody can kill off</strong>.</span></p><h2><strong>Argentina equipped to end Croatia streak</strong></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Argentina</strong> are clear favourites at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b> to get the job done in 90 minutes and reach the final without the need for gut-wrenching extra-time or penalties. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Croatia </strong>have played five matches in this World Cup and been level at the end of regulation time in four of them. They're <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> to buck that trend and win in 90 while <strong>The Draw</strong> is <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the <strong>To Qualify</strong> market, <strong>Argentina</strong> are just <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b> to set up a final against France or Morocco. <strong>Croatia </strong>trade at <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Without doubt, a case can be made for Croatia. It's enhanced by them <strong>beating Argentina 3-0 in the 2018 World Cup</strong> although that was a much more disjointed Argentine team, Messi looked worn out after a long season with Barcelona and Willy Caballero had a shocker in goal.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The more feasible argument given what's happened in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022 is that <strong>Croatia have the cojones to win on penalties</strong> again: a 9/1 shot on the Sportsbook.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The problem with that line of thinking is the man in the opposition goal. While Croatian No.1 Dominik Livakovic has had an excellent World Cup, <strong>Argentine goalkeeper Emi Martinez has strong claims to be the penalty save king</strong>. </span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Aston Villa stopper's career stats show 10 penalties saved and 23 conceded - way above the average ratio - while he stopped the first two spot-kicks in Argentina's quarter-final win over the Dutch.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">When <strong>Lautaro Martinez </strong>fired home the winning penalty in that game, the striker was engulfed by teammates. Notably, Messi's first thought was to run to his goalkeeper. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Let's make that a bet then. <strong>Argentina to win on penalties</strong> at 17/2.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>(1 pt) Back Argentina to win on penalties @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/argentina-v-croatia/31960751" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">9.5</a></div><h2><strong>Messi Bet Builder play should include slow start</strong></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Argentina have <strong>scored exactly two goals in each of their last four World Cup matches</strong>: against Mexico, Poland, Australia and the Netherlands.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But <strong>six of those eight have come in the second half</strong> and, in truth, the first 45 minutes of Argentina games have been pretty lacklustre affairs. Dire might be more accurate.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cautious, ball-retention specialists Croatia look ideal opponents for an opening period of stalemate so let's back <strong>Under 0.5 Goals in the First Half at 7/5 as the first part of a Bet Builder</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Diego Maradona</strong> set up the winning goal for Jorge Burrachaga but never scored in the 1986 World Cup final against West Germany. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">He did score two brilliant goals against Belgium in the semis though and I'm going to <strong>back Messi to emulate his fellow Argentina legend</strong> and get on the scoresheet in this last-four clash.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Messi looks far perkier here in Qatar than he did in 2018, probably due to having less football in his legs. The little maestro has scored in four of Argentina's games so far and would have a full house of five had he slotted home a spot-kick against Poland.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But he did <strong>tuck away penalties against Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands</strong> (as well as scoring in the shootout against the Dutch) and Argentina have the ideal mix of cunning and forward thrust to give Messi further chances from 12 yards.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He's <strong>looked a big threat in open play too</strong>, his sublime touch and lash from outside the box giving Argentina the lead against Mexico while his sharpness of mind and fleet of foot left Australia bamboozled.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Three of Messi's four strikes in Qatar have been the opener</strong> so I'll back him to break the deadlock again in this one.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Messi to be first goalscorer and Under 0.5 first half goals</strong> pays around <b class="inline_odds" title="13/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">14</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/1</span></b>. That exact bet landed in the Mexico game and looks decent value.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>(0.5 pts) - Back Messi to score first & under 0.5 First-Half goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/argentina-v-croatia/31960751" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">14.0</a></div><h2><strong>Perisic and Molina offer scorer value</strong></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For a pro-Croatia bet, I'll turn to <strong>Ivan Perisic</strong>.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>(0.5 pts) - Back Ivan Perisic to score anytime @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/fifa-world-cup/argentina-v-croatia-betting-31960751" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">7.4</a></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spurs fans may not have seen the very best of him but the veteran has a habit of producing <strong>key goals on big occasions</strong>.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Perisic scored a brilliant header to restore parity against Japan in the last 16 when Croatia were looking in danger of elimination. And let's not forget that he netted in both the semi-final (against England) and final (against France) of the 2018 World Cup.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Argentina full-back <strong>Nahuel Molina</strong> likes to get forward and scored the opener against the Netherlands after being found by a brilliant Messi pass when surging into the box. But with Perisic playing in an advanced position down the left, Molina's adventurous forays could leave gaps. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Perisic is worth a play to score</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b> and, what the heck, <strong>so is Molina</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="24/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">25.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">24/1</span></b>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="IvanPerisicCroatia1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/IvanPerisicCroatia1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Lilian Thuram, playing at right-back, scored twice in France's 1998 World Cup semi-final triumph against... yep, Croatia. Maybe Molina can repeat the feat and fire one in too.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It'll take lots of action in the second 45 for all the bets to land but the <strong>numbers are in our favour</strong>.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Of the 158 goals scored so far in Qatar, 59 have been netted in the first half, 97 in the second half and two in extra-time. </span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In addition 11 of the 14 goals in Argentina games have come after the break.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>(0.5 pts) - Back Molina to score anytime @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/fifa-world-cup/argentina-v-croatia-betting-31960751" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">25.0</a></div></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar. Discover the latest articles

FIFA World Cup Golden Boot: Mbappe 1/2 to hold off Messi and Giroud

Read past articles

Argentina v Croatia: The best Opta stats-based bets ranging from 5/6 to 12/1

France v Morocco: The best Opta stats based bets including a 28/1 Bet Builder

Latest World Cup Odds From Betfair: France new favourites following quarter-final defeat of England

More FIFA World Cup 2022 ranging from 5/6 to 12/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MessiScaloni1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/MessiScaloni1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/france-v-morocco-predictions-world-cup-best-bets-opta-stats-betting-111222-1171.html">France v Morocco: The best Opta stats based bets including a 28/1 Bet Builder</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Olivier Giroud.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Olivier%20Giroud.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/england-1---2-france-the-latest-world-cup-odds-after-massive-quarter-final-101222-205.html">Latest World Cup Odds From Betfair: France new favourites following quarter-final defeat of England</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry Kane pen miss 1280.450x253.jpg" More Football
FIFA World Cup 2022
Football Tips
Daily Acca
Bet of the Day
Betfair Football Ambassadors
Patrice Evra
Glenn Hoddle
Rivaldo
Saturday Cross-Sport Acca
English Premier League
EFL Championship
EFL League One & League Two
English FA Cup
EFL Cup
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
UEFA Europa Conference League
Euro 2024
Spanish LaLiga
Italian Serie A
German Bundesliga
French Ligue 1
Big Winners
Manager Specials
Womens Euros 2022
UEFA Nations League
Women's Football
Scottish Premiership
Internationals
Football Betting Masterclass class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/" class=" "> Glenn Hoddle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span 