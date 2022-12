Argentina have the edge for shootout win

Lionel Messi can bag the opening goal again

Ivan Perisic is value to find the net

Messi destiny still on course

Lionel Messi wasn't even born the last time Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy. But one of the game's greatest icons now stands two matches away from what many believe is fulfilling his destiny.

If Messi's golden finale does come to pass, Argentina certainly aren't doing it the easy way.

Their tournament so far has been littered with fraught moments but here they are still standing. And with two unexpected semi-finalists in Morocco and Croatia, Argentina are just 2.747/4 to win their third World Cup. That makes them second favourites behind 2.186/5 defending champions France.

The 1978 and 1986 winners opened with a calamitous 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia and their large travelling support were also put through the mixer when Australia almost nicked a late equaliser in La Albiceleste's 2-1 victory in the last 16.

And then, of course, came the drama of their bad-tempered quarter-final with the Netherlands. Losing a 2-0 lead to two late goals from Burnley frontman Wout Weghorst seems like a bad cheese dream but it happened right in front of them.

Thankfully for Argentina, the Dutch aborted their roll-of-the-dice long-ball tactics after drawing level although it needed a penalty shootout win for Lionel Scaloni's men to stumble through to their second semi-final in the last three World Cups.

The Messi fairytale lives on. But now comes their most difficult task so far.

Croatia targeting second straight final

In a World Cup of shock results, Croatia are one of just two teams to have gone unbeaten so far. Remarkably, the other is Morocco.

A huge part of that refusal to be beaten comes from the belief gained from reaching the final in 2018. Croatia know they belong in the latter stages of a World Cup - they also reached the semis of France '98 - and seem to be fuelled by repeatedly going to the brink and somehow scrambling away from the cliff edge when logic says they must fall.

In their stunning quarter-final shootout win over Brazil, the tournament favourites made the mistake of celebrating Neymar's brilliant goal in extra-time as if it were the winner. Croatia had barely been seen as an attacking force up to then but when they had to pull a rabbit from a hat they did so, substitute Bruno Petkovic netting an equaliser to keep them alive.

Some describe penalty shootouts as Russian Roulette. If so, Croatia adopt the attitude that all their barrels are loaded while opponents will fire blanks.

History is now repeating itself. Croatia reached the semis in 2018 thanks to back-to-back shootout wins over Denmark and Russia. This time they've crept through to the last four again after shootout successes over Japan and Brazil.

That they even made the last 16 was only due to Romelu Lukaku missing a string of chances for Belgium in their final group game. More evidence that Croatia are the team nobody can kill off.

Argentina equipped to end Croatia streak

Argentina are clear favourites at 1.855/6 to get the job done in 90 minutes and reach the final without the need for gut-wrenching extra-time or penalties.

Croatia have played five matches in this World Cup and been level at the end of regulation time in four of them. They're 5.79/2 to buck that trend and win in 90 while The Draw is 3.55/2.

In the To Qualify market, Argentina are just 1.42/5 to set up a final against France or Morocco. Croatia trade at 3.412/5.

Without doubt, a case can be made for Croatia. It's enhanced by them beating Argentina 3-0 in the 2018 World Cup although that was a much more disjointed Argentine team, Messi looked worn out after a long season with Barcelona and Willy Caballero had a shocker in goal.

The more feasible argument given what's happened in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022 is that Croatia have the cojones to win on penalties again: a 9/1 shot on the Sportsbook.

The problem with that line of thinking is the man in the opposition goal. While Croatian No.1 Dominik Livakovic has had an excellent World Cup, Argentine goalkeeper Emi Martinez has strong claims to be the penalty save king.

The Aston Villa stopper's career stats show 10 penalties saved and 23 conceded - way above the average ratio - while he stopped the first two spot-kicks in Argentina's quarter-final win over the Dutch.

When Lautaro Martinez fired home the winning penalty in that game, the striker was engulfed by teammates. Notably, Messi's first thought was to run to his goalkeeper.

Let's make that a bet then. Argentina to win on penalties at 17/2.

Messi Bet Builder play should include slow start

Argentina have scored exactly two goals in each of their last four World Cup matches: against Mexico, Poland, Australia and the Netherlands.

But six of those eight have come in the second half and, in truth, the first 45 minutes of Argentina games have been pretty lacklustre affairs. Dire might be more accurate.

Cautious, ball-retention specialists Croatia look ideal opponents for an opening period of stalemate so let's back Under 0.5 Goals in the First Half at 7/5 as the first part of a Bet Builder.

Diego Maradona set up the winning goal for Jorge Burrachaga but never scored in the 1986 World Cup final against West Germany. He did score two brilliant goals against Belgium in the semis though and I'm going to back Messi to emulate his fellow Argentina legend and get on the scoresheet in this last-four clash.

Messi looks far perkier here in Qatar than he did in 2018, probably due to having less football in his legs. The little maestro has scored in four of Argentina's games so far and would have a full house of five had he slotted home a spot-kick against Poland.

But he did tuck away penalties against Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands (as well as scoring in the shootout against the Dutch) and Argentina have the ideal mix of cunning and forward thrust to give Messi further chances from 12 yards.

He's looked a big threat in open play too, his sublime touch and lash from outside the box giving Argentina the lead against Mexico while his sharpness of mind and fleet of foot left Australia bamboozled.

Three of Messi's four strikes in Qatar have been the opener so I'll back him to break the deadlock again in this one.

Messi to be first goalscorer and Under 0.5 first half goals pays around 1413/1. That exact bet landed in the Mexico game and looks decent value.

Perisic and Molina offer scorer value

For a pro-Croatia bet, I'll turn to Ivan Perisic.

Spurs fans may not have seen the very best of him but the veteran has a habit of producing key goals on big occasions.

Perisic scored a brilliant header to restore parity against Japan in the last 16 when Croatia were looking in danger of elimination. And let's not forget that he netted in both the semi-final (against England) and final (against France) of the 2018 World Cup.

Argentina full-back Nahuel Molina likes to get forward and scored the opener against the Netherlands after being found by a brilliant Messi pass when surging into the box. But with Perisic playing in an advanced position down the left, Molina's adventurous forays could leave gaps.

Perisic is worth a play to score at 7.413/2 and, what the heck, so is Molina at 25.024/1.

Lilian Thuram, playing at right-back, scored twice in France's 1998 World Cup semi-final triumph against... yep, Croatia. Maybe Molina can repeat the feat and fire one in too.

It'll take lots of action in the second 45 for all the bets to land but the numbers are in our favour.

Of the 158 goals scored so far in Qatar, 59 have been netted in the first half, 97 in the second half and two in extra-time.

In addition 11 of the 14 goals in Argentina games have come after the break.