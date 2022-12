Messi has been fouled 19 times in the World Cup

Three Croatians are in double figures for fouls

Read and follow our daily Live Blog here

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Among all the shocks and penalty shootouts and England going out, one of the achievements we've not talked about enough is how well Croatia are doing.

The 2018 runners-up continue to defy the odds and after sending Brazil packing are now just one win away from making back-to-back World Cup finals.

Zlatko Dalic has to take a huge amount of credit for getting this far with what we thought was an ageing side but one he's managed to steer through the tournament thanks to an ageless Luka Modric.

We've got Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe as short-priced favourites for the Golden Ball, but Modric won it last time and another midfield masterclass against Argentina may just make the 20/1 currently on offer for him to go back-to-back and be voted the World Cup's best player again look pretty silly.

And in the outright odds the 15/8 on Croatia to make the final looks tempting as they've been written off time and again yet keep on upsetting the odds.

Argentina showed more than a few nerves as well when the Netherlands finally rolled their sleeves up and through a bit more at them with their big centre forwards.

Croatia aren't likely to play that way from the start, but they do have forwards who can mix it, and they've also got Ivan Perisic who can test anyone, Marcelo Brozovic who will cover every blade of grass in midfield and of course Luka Modric who just runs games at the highest level.

Our angle here for our Bet Builder in this game centres around tackles flying in and players giving away fouls, as they're sure to do with the stakes so high.

For Argentina it has to be Nicolas Otamendi who was borderline out of control at times against the Dutch and 2+ fouls for him at 6/5 should not be a big deal at all.

We've got the Messi factor for Croatia, as he's been fouled 19 times so far and the Croats have three players who are in doubles figures for fouls committed.

Brozovic is one of those with 11 fouls both for and against him, and he'll be in and around Messi a lot so another 2+ fouls for him again should not be a problem.

Modric is another big offender with the referees with 12 fouls but at a much better price for another 2+ fouls against Argentina is Perisic - who had three fouls against Brazil and is sure to be in the thick of the action again here.