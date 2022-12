Argentina have a superb World Cup semi-final record

Croatia have an equally good knockout stage record

Stats-based bets for all outcomes from 5/6 to 12/1

The Opta Stat says: "Argentina are looking to reach the World Cup final for the sixth time, a figure bettered only by Germany (8). They've never been eliminated at the semi-final stage before, most recently beating the Netherlands in 2014."

Conclusion: A simple conclusion at that... If Argentina reach a semi-final - as they have done five times previously - then they have a 100% record of going on to reach the final.

Back Argentina to Win @ 1.85

The Opta Stat says: "Following their penalty shootout victory against Brazil in the quarter-final, Croatia could become just the second side to eliminate both Brazil and Argentina from the knockout stages of the same World Cup, after Germany in 2014."

Conclusion: If you fancy Croatia's golden run to continue then take inspiration from Germany in 2014 who are the only nation to eliminate both the South American giants in the knockout stages of the same World Cup.

Back Croatia to Qualify @ 3.45

The Opta Stat says: "Croatia have never failed to score in their 10 World Cup knockout stage matches. However, they've also conceded at least once in each of their last eight, with five of their last six such games going to extra time."

Conclusion: Croatia always socre in a World Cup knockout match, but they concede in most of them too before going to extra-time or penalties.

Back BTTS - YES and Draw in 90 minutes @ 4.76

The Opta Stat says: "Argentina's Lionel Messi has both scored and assisted a goal in three different World Cup matches, including two at this year's tournament (vs Mexico and Netherlands). Since 1966, no player has ever done so in four separate games."

Conclusion: Messi has been arguably the star of this World Cup and he's looking to become the first man to score and assist in the same game for the fourth time in the tournament.

Back Lionel Messi to Score and Assist @ 5.39

The Opta Stat says: "Croatia have won all four of their penalty shootouts at the World Cup, knocking out Japan and Brazil in the last 16 and quarter-final in 2022 respectively. The only nation to win more penalty shootouts in the competition are Argentina (5)."

Conclusion: Croatia are pretty good at penalties with a 100% record of winning World Cup penalty shoot-outs. Can they do it again?

Back Croatia to Win on Penalties @ 9/1

The Opta Stat says: "Despite being on the verge of reaching consecutive finals, Croatia haven't scored first in any of their last nine World Cup games, since a 2-1 win over Iceland in the 2018 group stages. This is the furthest into the competition any side has got without opening the scoring in any of their matches."

Conclusion: Another poor stat for Croatia, but given their tendency to fall behind but still avoid defeat then how about the below?