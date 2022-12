Croatia can prove them wrong again

Messi be the key in an Argentine victory

Juice up the draw with a 7/1 correct score bet

Best bet options from the Betting.Betfair team

Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Back Croatia to win on penalties @ 9/1 - Max Liu

Croatia have been written off repeatedly at this World Cup as dour and past it and, every time, they have defied the doubters. Instead, they are tough and streetwise, World Cup warriors, and none more so than Luka Modric, the 37-year-old talisman who epitomises their will to win by any means necessary. The diminutive midfielder has already won the Champions League this year in a Real Madrid team that many thought at that competition's outset were probably too old.

Argentina are no spring chickens themselves and looked vulnerable against the Dutch. At 9/1 another Croatia victory on penalties, as they book their place in another final, looks value.

The script is very much being written in front of our eyes. Sure, Argentina haven't blown the tournament away, and they've had their scares, too, but, here they are in the final four, with their star man in top form.

Only Kylian Mbappe (5) has scored more goals than Lionel Messi (4) at this World Cup, and the same goes for goals & assists, with only the young Frenchman (7) having a direct hand in more goals than the Argentine (6).

Lionel Messi has both scored AND assisted in two matches at this World Cup - no player has done so more often - whilst only Antoine Griezmann (17) has created more chances than him (16).

Messi also has the highest xG of any one player (much owed to three penalties), but, a penalty counts as a goal just the same and our man takes them all. He also takes almost every other set-piece. Messi is in form, this World Cup is his to win now and I certainly will be backing him to control this match like he has the last two knockout matches. 6/1 is a big price when destiny is on our side.

It's hard to see a goal-filled 90 minutes here. Eight of the Europeans' last nine knockout torounament matches have rolled on beyond the 90 minutes - a run that includes all three of their matches at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

They've struggled going forward due to their lack of a goalscoring centre forward. Experience has carried to them to this stage of the tournament once again. I'd love to be more positive about both sides here but similarly, Argentina haven't exactly lit up the tournament either.

The South Americans have been pretty conservative throughout this World Cup and both sides may well negate each other here. The draw looks a very live runner but at a bigger price, I think the 0-0 is a much more appealing bet.

Argentina v Croatia looks like being a tough watch with two teams intent on stopping the other and well-schooled in the art of doing just that (by hook or by crook).

These are two streetwise outfits who know what it takes to win and I do not see a way this is an open, end-to-end goalfest.I also think the betting is skewed too far to Lionel Messi and co, with Croatia a little underrated.

So my idea of a decent Argentina-Croatia bet builder is the outsiders on the double chance (win or draw in 90 minutes) and no to goals scored in both halves.It pays at 2.83 which is a fair wager to my eye.