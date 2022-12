Argentina are the new 5/6 favourites to win the 2022 World Cup following a comfortbale 3-0 win over Croatia.

The Europeans arguably started the better of the two teams however it was a similar story of failing to trouble the opposition keeper. They ended the match with 61% possession but just two shots on target.

It was of course Lionel Messi who opened the scoring for the South Americans, giving him four goals for the tournament, just one behind France's Kylian Mbappe with both players level on two assists. Pre-match he was 3/1 to win the Golden Boot however following that goal, he's now a 5/4 shot. Mbappe is out to 5/6 following his PSG teammates' goal tonight.

Following his two goals tonight, Julian Alvarez is now 16/1 to finish as the top scorer at the tournament.

Having been 11/10 before the start of play, Messi is now the clear favourite at 1/4 to win the Golden Ball. He had been the joint favourite with Kylian Mbappe, the Frenchman is now out to 11/4.

Attention now turns to who they will face in Sunday's showpiece as France take on Morocco to determine Argentina's opponents. France are heavily favoured to win at 11/20 and just 2/9 to qualify.

Already the first ever African side to reach a World Cup semi final, Morocco are aiming to create more history in becoming the first to reach the final. They're outsiders at 6/1 to win and 16/5 to qualify.