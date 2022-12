Four Bet Builders for Tuesday World Cup semi-final

Back another long night for World Cup warriors

19:00 - Argentina v Croatia

Argentina are looking to reach the World Cup final for the sixth time, a figure bettered only by Germany. They've never been eliminated at the semi-final stage, most recently beating the Netherlands in 2014. Croatia were losing finalists in 2018, and could become the fourth European nation to reach consecutive World Cup finals.

Both teams have strong pedigree for this occasion and, in their respective semi-final wins on penalties, look determined to do whatever it takes to reach the final. Croatia went the distance in the round of 16 too and are equipped to push Argentina all the way here.

Back half-time Draw and match odds Draw @ 4.2

Back another Croatia win on penalties

Croatia's win over Brazil confirmed, in case anyone was yet to realise, that Luka Modric and his teammates are tough, streetwise and driven by a powerful will to win by any means necessary.

Argentina are no spring chickens themselves and this will be a fascinating battle of experience. Argentina have won just one of their last seven World Cup games against European sides (D3 L3), beating Poland 2-0 in the group stages this year. Both goalkeepers are good at saving penalties but, at 9/1, another Croatia victory on penalties is a possibility worth including in our Bet Builders.

Back under 2.5 goals and Croatia win on pens @ 12.4

Back score draw before Argentina win on pens

On the other hand, Argentina could win this on penalties, especially because, as noted, Emilliano Martinez excels at saving penalties and two of those three draws against European sides, mentioned above, have resulted in penalty shootout victories. In fact, while Croatia have won their four shootouts at World Cups, Argentina have won five.

Croatia have never failed to score in their 10 World Cup knockout stage matches. However, they've conceded at least once in each of their last eight, with five of their last six such games going to extra time. We could be looking at 1-1 come full time.

Back 1-1 & Argentina to win on penalties @ 20.1

Messi to help Argentina take the initiative

Croatia haven't scored first in any of their last nine World Cup games while Argentina have scored first in all five World Cup matches this year. It could pay then to back Argentina to be up at the break.

As well as being Argentina's joint-highest goalscorer in the competition (10), Messi is one assist away from equalling Diego Maradona's overall record of eight at World Cup finals (since 1966). Messi has both scored and assisted a goal in three different World Cup matches, including two at this year's tournament (vs Mexico and Netherlands).