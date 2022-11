10/1 sixth favourites to lift the World Cup

Gundogan 150/1 for the Golden Boot

Keep an on Goretzka assists Outright odds

This will be Hansi Flick's first crack at an international tournament having replaced Joachim Low following Germany's disappointing Euro 2020 campaign. Widely regarded as one of the best coaches in world football, his Germany side are 11.010/1 to go all the way in Qatar.

Die Mannschaft were the first team to secure qualification for Qatar back in October 2021, winning nine of their ten games whilst conceding just four goals. Having been matched with Spain, Japan and Costa Rica in Group E, they'll expect to be battling with the Spaniards for top spot.

Golden Boot odds

Timo Werner was the team's joint top scorer in qualifying with five, however he misses out due to a recent ankle injury. Ilkay Gundogan and Serge Gnabry also scored five in qualifying so Germany do a good job of sharing the goalscoring burdern. Indeed, six players scored more than three goals in qualifying.

While they don't have an outstanding centre forward, midfielders and forwards alike do their fair share of filling that gap. Gnabry is a chunky 41.040/1 to win the Golden Boot. Kai Havertz scored three in qualifying and another two in the Nations League, is available at 34.033/1 and he is expected to fill the number nine position for Germany in Qatar.

Interestingly, the prolific Gundogan is a very chunky 151.0150/1 to win the Golden Boot. The Manchester City midfielder gets himself in plenty of goalscoring positions for club and country and at a big price, could be a good each way play.

Back Ilkay Gundogan each way to win the FIFA Golden Boot 151.0

An eye on German Bet Builders

Assists look to be a market of interest for German games. Leon Goretzka notched six in UEFA qualifying while Thomas Muller registered three. Seven players had two or more assists during qualifying so there are plenty fo goals and assists to go around in this German team.

Germany fixtures

Potential route to the final

Based on odds of winning and qualifying from respective groups:

L16 - Croatia

QF - Brazil

SF - Argentina

Final - France

What are punters backing?

For reasons mentioned above, German players haven't been overly popular in the Golden Boot market. In the last seven days (at the time of writing), 1.2% of Golden Boot bets have been on Serge Gnabry. For the same time period, jsut 4.6% of singles have been on Germany to lift the trophy. If Germany go well, there won't be too many punters cheering them on.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton), Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), Christian Ginter (Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Sue (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Mario Gotze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hoffman (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Forwards: Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Niclas Fullkrug (Werder Bremen)