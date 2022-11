Brazil are the 4/1 World Cup favourites in Qatar

Neymar joint-third favourite for the Golden Boot

Only Messi has been backed more than Neymar for the Golden Ball

Outright odds

Brazil are perennial World Cup favourites and at 5.04/1, they once again head up the betting heading into Qatar 2022. Impressively, they were unbeaten in CONMEBOL qualifying, winning 14 times and drawing three. Argentina were also unbeaten however Brazil won more games, scored more and conceded less goals. They'll be well fancied to come through Group H relatively unscathed.

Since last lifting the trophy in 2002, Brazil have largely flattered to deceive at World Cups. However, there is a feeling around this team that they are a better unit than at previous tournaments. Neymar has been in fine form for PSG this season while Gabriel Jesus is relishing his role as the main man at Arsenal.

Golden Boot odds

As is tradition at this point, Brazil have an abundance of attacking talent, with four attackers in the Top 20 of the Golden Boot betting. Neymar was their top scorer qualifying with eight goals while he also topped the assists list with eight. At 13.012/1, he is the joint third favourite for the Golden Boot.

Elsewhere in the squad, Vinicius Junior is available at 26.025/1 and Gabriel Jesus is 34.033/1. Richarlison deserves a mention, having finished as Brazil's second top goalscorer in qualifying with six goals. He could be an each way bet at 31.030/1.

Richarlison to win the Golden Boot 30/1

Brazil have such an abundance of talent in the forward line, that goals are likely to be shared around. At a big price, Richarlison has plenty of service around him to score his way into the places of the Golden Boot.

An eye on Brazilian Bet Builders

It's worth noting that Neymar topped the yellow card count for Brazil in qualifying with four. He can often get quite frustrated and petulant. After that you have the usual midfield and defensive suspects, Casemiro, Marquinhos and Fred all tied on three yellow cards.

For those who like a shots angle, Neymar averaged 2.1 shots on target per game during qualifying with Raphina and Richarilson averaging 1.1.

Brazil Fixtures

Potential route to the final

Based on odds of winning and qualifying from respective groups:

L16 - Uruguay

QF - Spain

SF - Argentina

Final - France

What are punters backing?

Only Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi have been backed more times than Neymar for the Golden Boot while only Messi has been backed more times for the Golden Ball.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Man City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Dani Alves (Pumas UNAM), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles, Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (PSG), E Militao (Real Madrid), Bremer (Juventus)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Man United), Fabinho (Liverpool), B. Guimaraes (Newcastle), Fred (Man United), L. Paqueta (West Ham), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), G. Jesus (Arsenal), Antony (Man United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Spurs), G. Martinelli (Arsenal), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Pedro (Flamengo)