Argentina are 6/1 third favourites for the World Cup

Messi joint favourite for the Golden Ball

Only Benzema has been backed more than Messi for the Golden Boot

Outright odds

Argentina come into this World Cup unbeaten in 35 matches and currently sitting at 7.06/1 to lift the trophy. Despite finishing 2nd to Brazil in CONMEBOL Qualifying, Argentina did beat their rivals in the Copa America final so won't have any reservations should they run into Brazil in this tournament.

CONMEBOL Qualifying can be something of a slog and so to remain inbeaten is an impressive feat. There have arguably been more star-studded Argentinian teams over the years, however this is a side which appears to be playing much more as a unit.

There are also the intangibles related to this likely being Lionel Messi's last chance to lift the trophy only Daniel Passarella and Diego Maradona have done for Argentina.

Golden Boot odds

Along with Lautaro Martinez, Messi was Argentina's joint top scorer in qualifying with seven goals. Messi is available at 13.012/1 to win the Golden Boot with Martinez even chunkier at 26.025/1. If Argentina go well then so does Messi however, both will need to be at their best if Argentina are to lif the trophy in Qatar.

An eye on Argentinian Bet Builders

Cards will be an angle to keep an eye for your bet builders, particularly on the defensive players. During qualifying, six Argentinian players picked up two or more yellow cards with Nicolas Otamendi topping the chart with five.

Argentina Fixtures

Potential route to the final

Based on odds of winning and qualifying from respective groups:

Last 16: Denmark

Quarter Final: Holland

Semi-Final: Brazil

Final: France

What are punters backing?

Only Karim Benzema has been backed more times for the Golden Boot than Lionel Messi. Messi is the most backed for the Golden Ball with 47% of stakes being on the Argentinian. Argentina have been well supported in the outright market, having been as big as 11.010/1 back in April.

Argentina to win the World Cup 6/1

Despite being a shorter price now than earlier in the year, punters still see value in Argentina to lift the trophy in Qatar. They're a bigger price than Brazil who they beat to win the Copa America last year which is something bettors are latching onto.