3.65 for England to win Women's World Cup

James set for ban following red card

Lionesses to play Jamaica or Colombia on Saturday

England are the favourites on the Betfair Exchange to win the Women's World Cup after they beat Nigeria on penalties despite going down to 10 players.

The Lionesses are 3.65 to go all the way after they had to dig deep into their reserves of bottle and resilience to win their round of 16 tie following Lauren James' red card.

James stamped on Nigeria's Michelle Alozie in the 87th minute and was rightly sent off following a VAR review.

That meant England had to spend the remainder of the match and extra-time sitting back and hoping to catch their dogged opponents on the break.

Kelly completes dramatic penalties win

England were relieved to get to penalties unscathed but, when Georgia Stanway blasted wide, it was in the balance again. Fortunately, Nigeria missed their next two and England went on to bury the next three, with Chloe Kelly scoring the decisive kick.

England, who are trying to follow winning last year's European Championship by winning the World Cup, will play the winner of tomorrow's Colombia v Jamaica clash on Saturday.

Winning is everything for England

Some people were calling James' outburst her David Beckham moment in reference to the 1998 men's World Cup match against Argentina when the winger was sent off for a petulant kick.

On that infamous occasion the men went on to lose on penalties. As is often the case, however, the outcome here was the opposite as England's women dug deep and won.

The character they showed in a match which threatened to produce the World Cup's latest upset has helped to convince bettors that it could be England's name on the trophy come 20 August.

With holders USA out, Spain 4.94/1 follow England in the outright winner market on the Exchange.

As for Sarina Wiegman and her players, they must take nothing for granted after struggling for long periods against Nigeria. It was probably England's worst performance at the tournament so far and they know they got out of jail in the shootout.

James' tournament could be over if FIFA decide to extend her ban beyond the quarter-finals.

England live to fight another day and World Cup fever is sure to grip the nation ahead of Saturday's showdown (it may even upstage the start of the Premier League season) which we will preview with betting tips on Betting.Betfair.

